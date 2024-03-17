Lawrence Glass

I wrote about Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) being a bad cannabis investment in early January, and the stock, after the 22% gain on Friday, is now up a little from then. I rated it a strong sell, and I continue to have a very negative view on the stock.

The company reported its Q4 on March 6th, and it wasn't a bad quarter. In this follow up, I discuss the recent financials and the revised outlook from analysts, assess the chart and analyze its valuation.

Curaleaf Q4 Met Expectations

The company reported revenue of $345 million for Q4. This was the highest of any publicly traded cannabis company and ahead of what analysts had expected. According to Sentieo, analysts were anticipating sales of $338 million. Adjusted EBITDA had been expected to be $81 million, and the company exceeded this expectation too, reporting $83 million.

While it's nice for companies to exceed expectations, the revenue growth wasn't great. Q4 revenue grew just 1.5% from a year ago. This is below the full-year growth of 5.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA growth wasn't so great either. It did expand 10% sequentially and 27% from a year ago in Q4, which seems strong, but it fell 3% for the full year to $304.5 million. The margin declined from 24.7% to 22.6%.

Many investors look at revenue and profitability, as I do, but it's important to watch the balance sheet and cash flow. My concerns for Curaleaf increased with this report. The company reported negative tangible equity that moved from -$752 million to -$748 million. Assuming options are exercised, it would be -$723 million.

Tangible equity matters to lenders, and this company has a lot of debt. Total debt of $587.8 million is reduced with cash to $496 million net debt. This number excludes the income taxes owed of $574 million.

Another matter that should concern investors is the current ratio, which compares the current assets to the current liabilities. The ratio is below 1X at 0.85X, suggesting that liabilities that need to be covered in 2024 exceed current assets.

A final red flag was the operating cash flow for Q4 of only $2.3 million, which was below spending on property, plant and equipment of $16.1 million. For the full year, Curaleaf generated $75.3 million from its operations and spent $65.5 million on capital spending. Free cash flow, then, was less than $10 million. Despite positive free cash flow, the cash level fell by more than $71 million.

The Outlook for Curaleaf Has Dimmed

While how a company does in the short-term can matter, the better-than-expected results did not help the Curaleaf stock price initially. I think the reason was that investors look forward, and the outlook by analysts did not pick up.

Going into the report, analysts were expecting 2024 revenue to grow to $1.416 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $352 million. Now, their outlook is for revenue to grow 6% to $1.422 billion, slightly higher, but they now expect adjusted EBITDA to grow 15% to $349 million, slightly lower.

Ahead of the report, four of the fourteen analysts were projecting revenue would be $1.606 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $456 million. I warned the members of my investing group that this was likely too high. Now, five analysts are projecting revenue will increase 10% to $1.558 billion, which is 4% below the prior expectation. Worse, though, the analysts expect adjusted EBITDA will grow 16% to $405 million. This is a lot lower than before!

The Curaleaf Chart Is Not Promising

Despite a lot of buying by AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), the stock hasn't been doing well relative to peers. That ETF now holds 39.2 million shares, which is 20% of the fund. MSOS has increased its Curaleaf holdings by 25% in 2024, in line with its own share-count expansion.

Curaleaf is lagging its peers in 2024:

The reason for the bit rally Friday was a reignited excitement over potential rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3. If this happens, 280E taxation would be wiped out, a majorly positive potential change for the cannabis industry and the operators that pay this punitive tax. The rumors of potential DEA action took place on the day of options expiration for MSOS. Hmm.

Looking at the action since August 29th, the day before the news broke that the Department of Health & Human Services had requested that the DEA reschedule cannabis, shows that Curaleaf is up a lot, but it is the worst performing large MSO:

YCharts

The chart over the past year shows a double-top on Curaleaf:

After I wrote that piece in early January, the stock ran up to the peak from September and then pulled back. I see near-term support at $4.00. As I noted last time, the stock in late October actually took out the level from late August before the potential rescheduling news. I see support near $2.35.

The big rally on Friday didn't change the near-term chart at all. The stock has been in a downtrend since early February. Also, while the volume picked up, it's still way below the levels traded in September.

Curaleaf's Valuation Is High Relative to Peers

In that last piece, where I implemented a "strong sell" rating, I pointed out how expensive Curaleaf was then to its peers. Looking at the same analysis now, the valuations, higher, are still seeing Curaleaf as the highest valued large MSO:

In early January, the average enterprise value to projected adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was 7.7X. It was 6.7X for 2025. Looking at 2025, Curaleaf now trades at a 32% premium. In early January, it was 28%. Curaleaf has the lowest tangible book value by far.

In that last piece, I shared my target analysis. Then, I was suggesting that the stock could trade at 10X projected adjusted EBITDA for 2025 if 280E goes away, which was $5.56 then. My pessimistic outlook, with 280E remaining, was that Curaleaf could trade at 4X, which worked out then to be $1.86.

With the lower projected adjusted EBITDA for 2025, I am changing my projections. My optimistic scenario is now 12X, and I am still looking at 4X in the pessimistic scenario. This works out to $5.80 and $1.49. The upside then in the optimistic scenario is just 17%, while the downside in the pessimistic scenario is 70%.

Conclusion

For those that appreciated my negative perspective in early January but failed to sell, this is another chance in my view. The stock closed a little higher on Friday than where it was at the end of the first week in January. The stock is up 22.2% in 2024 and is up 16.7% since the end of 2022.

If the reader expects 280E to go away, there are better MSO picks than Curaleaf. The company has a lot of debt and will likely sell stock into a rally. If 280E doesn't go away, then the stock faces substantial downside.

