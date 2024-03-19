aeduard/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

A gladiator plunges a sword into his opponent, and the crowd sits silent as his foe falls to the ground. He picks up his sword, throws it at the wealthy watchers, and cries:

"Are you not entertained?!"

This famous series of events is displayed in the now iconic movie Gladiator, starring Russel Crowe as the lead character.

Since its inception, movie theaters have been a gathering place for entertainment, joint experiences, and family fun. While operators have come and gone, theaters continue to draw crowds to see films.

Experiences often require locations and facilities to support them to be in existence. While theaters may not be as big of a hub as they were in prior years, other types of experiential properties – like ski resorts – continue to be highly popular.

Few sectors were hit as hard by the COVID pandemic as optional "fun" experiential locations. Theaters were forced to close as they were not necessary for society to exist.

When it comes to the market, I don't like exposing my highly reliable income stream to the fickle whims of consumers. This is why I don't own consumer brands like Nike or Macy's. Instead, I like to take one step back and be the landlord to those brands. I'm happy to get my rent check, whether people are coming in droves or trickles.

Today, I want to look at how you can be a landlord for experiential properties. We have been for a long time, and my dividend just got hiked!

Let's dive in!

Patience Being Rewarded

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is starting 2024 on the right foot with a 3.6% dividend raise to $0.285/month – something we are always happy to see, and currently yielding 8.2%. EPR is a REIT that focuses on "experiential properties". The type of property where you go to do things and be around other people. In other words, all the places that get shut down when there is a global pandemic and the government is ordering people to avoid social contact.

COVID had an exceptionally harsh impact on EPR's tenants, with the movie industry taking the brunt of the impact. One of EPR's largest tenants, Regal Cinemas, filed for bankruptcy.

Despite these troubles, EPR's properties remain 99% leased, and for the past couple of years, tenants have been paying the deferred rent that was owed to EPR from 2020.

While theater revenues are still down, tenant rent coverage has recovered to 2019 levels. Source

EPR Q4 2023 Presentation

EPR's non-theater properties have been outperforming and have better rent coverage than ever.

As mentioned above, EPR has been collecting back rent from tenants, which had a favorable impact on earnings in 2023, adding about $0.48/share to adjusted FFO. Excluding that impact, EPR still enjoyed 5.6% growth in adjusted FFO/share in 2023.

EPR Q4 2023 Presentation

Not bad for a year that was disrupted by a top-3 tenant filing bankruptcy. Guidance for 2024 is for modest growth, with a fairly large range of 1-5%. EPR is continuing to pursue a strategy of selling theaters, and reinvesting in other segments. Guidance is for $200-$300 million in new investments, which is quite modest for a company with $6.8 billion in real estate.

EPR Q4 2023 Presentation

EPR certainly has the capability of being a lot more aggressive, it has $78 million in cash on hand and nothing drawn on its $1 billion revolver. It should be able to hit its investment spending guidance without raising any equity and without issuing any debt.

Simply put, EPR management has decided to be conservative and deliberate in the face of a declining real estate market and high interest rates. As a result, growth has been slow but steady. In terms of refinancing risks, EPR has only $136.6 million in bonds maturing in 2024. So the impact of refinancing at a higher rate won't be significant. Source

EPR Q4 2023 Presentation

The true test of management is not management that can do great when there are rainbows and unicorns everywhere. Terrible management can look great when things are easy. The true test is how management reacts when conditions are terrible. When the seas are stormy and the world is falling apart around them. EPR was in the worst segment for COVID. They had more tenants that were forced to close down than any other REIT. In April 2020, EPR collected 15% of its base rent. A staggering 85% of tenants were unable to pay rent. For many REITs, that would be "proceed to directly bankruptcy court, do not pass go, do not collect $200".

EPR easily could have taken out loads of debt, issued a bunch of equity, or made other moves that permanently impaired the prospects for the company. EPR didn't. EPR has fewer shares and less debt outstanding than it had in December 2019:

Data by YCharts

EPR drew down on its revolving line of credit and then paid it back in full. Now EPR is waiting for the best opportunity to deploy its capital and resume growth again, and it is doing so methodically and responsibly.

Conclusion

EPR's management team has proven itself to be an effective steward of shareholders' capital, even in the most unexpected and unforeseen circumstances. Today, this REIT is stronger than before and continues to methodically invest its cash into new properties.

All the while, EPR continues to pay its shareholders – like myself – strong monthly income which mirrors Realty Income (O) in frequency. You can time bills and expenses to the monthly deposit of your dividends – ones that just got raised!

When it comes to retirement, you'll need to find ways to fill all of your newly unlocked free time. It's more likely you'll visit one of EPR's properties and enjoy the carefully cultivated experiences they offer. There is little that feels better than knowing your trip is paid for by the operator, since you're the landlord! Retirement shouldn't be a time of stress and worry, but a time of enjoyment and relaxation. You'll have time to experience new things, so go for it!

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.