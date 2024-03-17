Pla2na

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

We last covered abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSE:FCO) in July of last year; in that piece, we highlighted the potential opportunity for a swap into the Brandywine GLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG). The overall premise was easy. The extended premium of FCO made BWG's valuation at a deep discount look much more appealing.

In general, we regularly highlight "swap" opportunities such as this. One of our strategies is to let "valuation guide your investing." We aren't worried about trying to time the market; we are letting the market present the opportunities and simply taking advantage of these rotations. We look to construct an all-weather type portfolio and then let the valuation differences between closed-end funds guide where we deploy or redeploy the funds through a swap trade.

When 'redeploying' the funds through a swap trade, we can find two or more funds that have shown a high historical correlation and are invested in similar sectors. With two different funds holding two different portfolios, they are never going to be exactly the same. So, there can be divergences that occur, and that always remains a main risk to the strategy.

There have been many examples of how this works for us, and the FCO to BWG is yet another example of this playing out. However, in this case, I believe there is more to go as FCO remains significantly overvalued. Sometimes, the length of time it takes for these moves to go in our favor takes a period of weeks and sometimes years. The timing is never consistent, so it takes some patience overall with this strategy.

A Swap Update

Since the original June 26, 2023 posting, we can see that BWG has outperformed on a total share price basis. However, as noted above, these swap ideas can take some time to develop. The flip in performance didn't actually occur until a deep sell-off early at the start of 2024. Then, more recently, the performance of the two funds saw their performances actually track right back together before spreading out once again, with BWG heading higher and FCO heading lower.

Ycharts

Despite FCO's total NAV return performing better during this period, the swap still went in the direction we expected. FCO's premium did come down a touch, but more of this outperformance came from BWG's discount narrowing. FCO's premium actually only moved lower by a small degree. In fact, it, at one point, touched over 60% after our original posting. That's why the fund initially started to outperform BWG significantly. That was even though both funds were seeing their NAVs decline in last October's market drop.

Today, the premium still looks richly valued, and that's because the overall premium hasn't come down materially since our original coverage. Therefore, I would suggest that this trade still has more to go, with BWG looking like the better overall bet here. I believe that to be the case even while BWG is actually starting to trade just above its historical average. In our previous coverage, the fund was carrying around a ~15% discount relative to FCO's ~38%.

Ycharts

One of the main draws for FCO over BWG will clearly be the distribution yield. FCO pays a 15.5% rate compared to BWG's 11.15% rate. However, on an NAV basis, FCO's distribution rate is over 21%. That's what the underlying portfolio has to earn in order to cover its payout, and then the operating expenses are put on top of that. For BWG, due to the fund's discount, the NAV rate comes to 9.95%.

We previously noted that neither fund was actually earning its distribution. According to FCO's last annual report, the fund earned $0.19 in net investment income, which is equivalent to 23% NII coverage. BWG's was looking quite a bit stronger as NII ticked higher year-over-year (thanks to not eroding as much due to an artificially high distribution rate), and NII coverage was around 84%.

Remember, a closed-end fund can pay whatever it'd like, but in the end, the total returns will tell us what the fund is really 'paying.' In this case, it's one of the reasons these funds are such a good swap pair. They both invest in global bonds, and that actually includes a fairly similar split between investment-grade and below-investment-grade exposure. More recently, it appears that FCO has moved its portfolio to lower credit quality exposure. In our prior update, FCO had 44.4% allocated to BBB, which is higher than 31% now. BWG had 44.7% allocated to BBB and higher, and that saw an increase to a 48.69% allocation.

FCO Vs. BWG Portfolio Credit Quality (Fund Material)

Even with those similarities, they don't always translate into similar performance because the underlying portfolios could still be vastly different and cause changes in total returns. Those latest shifts in credit allocations could mean divergences are more likely.

That said, in this case, over the last ten years, BWG and FCO's total NAV returns (which reflect how the actual underlying portfolio is doing) have shown a high correlation and come out nearly identically. There are definitely periods of divergences between the two, but to come to such similar results over a decade is quite impressive.

Ycharts

Now, on a side note, is the performance of either of these funds impressive? Most definitely not. Over ten years, they barely managed 12 and 14% total returns. That said, for some perspective, remember that both of these funds carry some meaningful exposure to investment-grade debt.

Despite having lower relative risk, that's actually been a huge detriment to the fund's performance as rates were rising materially over the last couple of years. That's brought the total return performance of investment-grade bonds down massively.

Ycharts

BWG and FCO are also global funds whose performance has been even worse relative to their U.S. counterparts over the last decade.

Ycharts

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) may not be a great representation of BWG and FCO because the fund is overwhelmingly invested in A rated debt or above, accounting for over three-quarters of the fund's allocation. Still, it gives us some context of how weaker IAGG's performance was relative to its U.S.-based twin iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (AGG) above.

So we are seeing bad performance, but that's more a function of the fixed-income not being a very attractive place to invest overall and then global investments being even worse historically. Then, you add on the higher expense ratios and the leverage, making things even worse and amplifying the downside in the last couple of years for these two.

Conclusion

FCO may not be a bad fund overall, but it's certainly richly priced, and that is a concern as this looks to be driven by 'yield' alone. One good thing about a big premium is that they can issue shares through an at-the-market offering. That is accretive to NAV because it's being done at a premium, and the higher the premium, the better. For instance, in fiscal 2023, the fund gained $0.17 in NAV due to issuing shares.

Still, even factoring that in leaves a big gap between what the fund is earning and what it is paying out to shareholders. Something with a 20%+ distribution rate on an NAV basis will eventually need to be adjusted. They literally have to, or the fund will eventually go to zero.

When that cut occurs, the damage is likely to be quite severe in terms of the reaction to the share price. Therefore, a swap to BWG if one is looking for global debt exposure seems like a solid bet. This move has already played out some, but I suspect there is more to go.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.