Cassava Sciences: Where Did All The Mild Alzheimer's Disease Patients Go?

Summary

  • Cassava Sciences presented different charts at the CTAD and Lisbon conferences, causing speculation about the reasons for the discrepancy.
  • Cassava Sciences combined some mild Alzheimer's disease patients with mild cognitive impairment patients and others with moderate Alzheimer's disease patients in the first chart.
  • Cassava Sciences provided scores for mild cognitive impairment and moderate Alzheimer's disease patients in the second chart, but provided no scores for mild Alzheimer's disease patients.
  • Simufilam has little effect on moderate Alzheimer's disease, keeps those with mild Alzheimer's disease near baseline for one year, and those with mild cognitive impairment near baseline for two years.
  • The Food and Drug Administration may approve simufilam for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment, but if it does it is difficult to predict the market reaction to a company whose drug was once supposed to cure or at least modify Alzheimer's disease.

Psychiatric Diagnosis Mild Cognitive Impairment. Medical book or form with the name of diagnosis Mild Cognitive Impairment is on table of doctor surrounded by questionnaire to determine mental state

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) recently presented a chart at the Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases Conference in Lisbon that did not match the chart that it had presented at the Clinical Trial on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD) held

Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

