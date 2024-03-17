D4Fish

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has been sold off after its earnings report, but I do think that the numbers look more de-risked today and sets the company and its new CEO up well for 2024.

I am of the view that the new CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy is the right person to bring Snowflake to the next level, while the relatively weak guidance seems somewhat conservative after considering what the management team has factored into it, and also the positive customer and consumption trends we have seen in the fourth quarter.

I have written about Snowflake on Seeking Alpha, which can be found here. I am upgrading my rating from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The reason is simple: with the sell-off post earnings and guidance coming in softer than expected, I do think that we are in for a better setup for Snowflake in 2024 as I expect beats across multiple quarters in the coming year.

4Q results were fairly satisfactory

Snowflake increased revenues by 32% from the prior year to $775 million, with product revenues increased up 33% from the prior year, both of which beat consensus by 2.5%.

Gross margins expanded 4 percentage points to 75%, as a result of improved terms from cloud service providers, while operating margins came in at 9%, 4% higher than consensus.

Consequently, EPS came in at $0.35 per share, beating consensus by $0.17 per share.

Free cash flow on a GAAP basis came in at $332 million, or 43% free cash flow margin, 19% above consensus.

The strong beat in profitability was a result of slower hiring, but this could be a near-term peak given that there will be reinvestment needed to drive new product initiatives for the new CEO.

While Snowflake mentioned things like lackluster sentiment and customer hesitation in the first half of FY2024, Snowflake stated in the fourth quarter that this is starting to reverse in the second half of FY2024, as the company has started to see larger commitments that are multi-year in nature.

In fact, the fourth quarter was an exceptionally strong bookings quarter for Snowflake, and it signed its largest deal ever with an existing customer for $250 million over the next five years.

One positive from the fourth quarter was that consumption trends have improved since the start of 2023, although it has not yet returned to pre-FY2024 levels.

Eight out of the top 10 customers grew sequentially in the fourth quarter, compared to nine out of the top 10 customers in the third quarter.

The number of customers grew 22% from the prior year to 9,437, while the customers with more than $1 million in product revenue grew 39% from the prior year to 461.

The RPO for the fourth quarter grew 41% from the prior year to $5.18 billion, which was 20 percentage points above consensus and a reacceleration from the 23% growth seen in the third quarter. That said, Snowflake reiterated that bookings are not necessarily a good leading indicator of revenues, but they signal that the macro environment is improving.

For the fourth quarter, the largest contributors to revenue growth were the financial services and retail verticals, and younger customers were driving revenues growth.

I think that based on the RPO trends, customer trends and consumption trends in the fourth quarter, Snowflake's business seems to be heading in the positive direction and likely puts the company in a good position for FY2025.

As such, I do think that the fourth quarter was a satisfactory quarter, but the surprise came in the negative forward guidance that management gave, which was surprising given the positive trends we have seen in the fourth quarter.

Guidance being lower is actually positive

The guidance for product revenue growth of 22% in FY2025 is well below consensus expectations of 30%.

This may seem disappointing just by looking at the numbers, but I think when I dissect the inputs used for guidance, it does seem that guidance was intentionally made conservative.

The first thing to take note is that the guidance assumes that in FY2025, the weaker FY2024 consumption pattern persists into FY2025. However, this looks to be conservative because of the improvement in the second half of FY2024 and the strong trends we have seen so far in February 2024.

The second thing is that the guidance does not take into account any revenues from the new product launches this year, like Cortex and Container Services, amongst others. The philosophy here is to only forecast a new product into revenues when there is a history of consumption, and there are many new products coming into GA and public preview in 2024. As a result, I think that as we move quarter by quarter into the year, we could see Snowflake beat the guidance set here given it has not taken into account any of these new product revenues.

Lastly, the guidance also factors in greater optimization or enhancement headwinds of about 6.3% compared to the usual 5% from tiered storage and iceberg tables.

Management reiterated this at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference:

Yes, consumption trends are good right now. But with the new CEO coming onboard, we have so many new products coming to GA that we're not going to forecast those until we start seeing a history of consumption. So, I do think there's, call it, conservatism, I call it prudent guidance, and we'll take it one quarter at a time. And we would really like to see Sridhar succeed as our new CEO.

On the profitability front, there is some decay in margins for both gross margins and operating margins, which is expected to decline by two percentage points as a result of the necessary generative AI investments needed for the new CEO to deliver on his promise to drive and deliver more new initiatives and innovation.

When thinking about its long-term $10 billion product revenue target, Snowflake indicated that internally, they will continue to work towards executing towards this goal, with a focus on executing in the near-term to drive long-term durable growth. That said, it will not be managing expectations externally until it has more data.

As such, after setting the context about the inputs into the guidance, I do think we may see a year where Snowflake will likely deliver multiple beats, and possibly guidance upward revisions.

With that, we could see product revenue growth move towards the high 20% range as we get more clarity into the year, but the set up looks very favorable for Snowflake and the new CEO.

CEO transition brings AI to the center stage

The biggest shock of the quarter was the retirement of Frank Slootman.

However, to me, this was not completely a surprise given there were some speculations about his potential retirement in 2023 given he has had a five-year run at Snowflake.

I think it is no secret that Frank Slootman is not necessarily an entrepreneur in the sense that he does not start companies, but rather, his skillset is to monetize the ideas of others and he has a strong track record of being an IPO veteran.

For those unfamiliar with Frank Slootman, he was the CEO of ServiceNow, successfully achieving an IPO after the company grew revenues from $100 million to $1.4 billion. Before this stint at ServiceNow, he was CEO of Data Domain, which he also brought to IPO.

The more important question for me is whether the incoming CEO can help Snowflake grow in its next phase of growth after a successful IPO.

Arguably, Snowflake no longer needs Frank Slootman given his expertise is really in bringing companies to IPO successfully. Now, Snowflake needs a leader who is more of a technologist, and that is Sridhar Ramaswamy.

I have seen multiple interviews of Sridhar Ramaswamy and I am impressed by this new CEO of Snowflake.

Sridhar Ramaswamy joined Snowflake only in May 2023 after the company acquired Neeva, which Sridhar Ramaswamy co-founded. Neeva was the first private AI powered search engine in the world.

Since joining Snowflake in 2023, he has been leading the company's AI strategy, leading the launch of Snowflake Cortex.

Sridhar Ramaswamy is a seasoned Google (GOOGL) executive, having been in the company for 15 years and rose to the position of senior vice president of advertising and commerce. He led all of Google's Advertising products like search, display and video advertising, analytics, shopping, payments and travel. He has a commendable track record of growing Google's advertising business from $1.5 billion to more than $100 billion.

Sridhar Ramaswamy has also held research positions at Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Bell Communications Research.

His priority in Snowflake, which he describes as a "once-in-a-generation company that will revolutionize the world with its cloud data platform", is to have a clear focus on the generative AI opportunity and to move even faster to bring innovation to the Snowflake platform for its customers and partners.

I think that Sridhar Ramaswamy has actually been groomed for the position of CEO since the Neeva acquisition, given his frequent appearances at investor meetings.

While Frank Slootman may lead to some talent drain given his iconic status in the industry, I think Sridhar Ramaswamy's strong Silicon Valley following should also lead to new talent being attracted to Snowflake, especially after it is now more known to have a CEO focused on AI.

On top of that, the appointment of Sridhar Ramaswamy also aligns Snowflake with other AI focused companies like Microsoft and Databricks, which has more of a technologist CEO running the company.

Valuation

To be clear, given Snowflake belongs in the growth basket, the emphasis here is less on buying Snowflake at a steep discount, but the focus is more of avoiding growth traps.

I expect some deceleration in 2024, although I am pricing in a beat of the guidance given the conservatism mentioned above. I do think that this reset in consensus could drive subsequent beats in the next few quarters.

Summary of my 5-year financial forecast for Snowflake (Author generated)

For my intrinsic value for Snowflake, this is based on a discounted cash flow model, with some of the assumptions including 2028 80x P/E multiple and 12% cost of equity.

My intrinsic value for Snowflake is $229.

My 1-year and 3-year price targets are based on 80x and 65x 2024 and 2026 P/FCF respectively. These P/FCF multiples are reasonable for Snowflake, in my view, because of the huge market opportunity and leadership position of the company.

As such, my 1-year and 3-year price targets are $245 and $346.

Conclusion

Although the fourth quarter results came in satisfactorily, the guidance was the one that caused a huge sell off in Snowflake shares.

To be fair, Snowflake rallied more than 20% in 2024 so far before its results were released, likely pricing in the narrative that we are seeing more generative AI workloads, and that Snowflake should benefit from that.

With the weaker than expected FY2025 guidance, Snowflake has clearly reset consensus expectations for FY2025, setting the stage for an easier year to beat given the strong consumption trends seen towards the second half of FY2024.

As mentioned above in the article, Snowflake saw eight of its top 10 customers grow sequentially, the fourth quarter was an exceptionally strong bookings quarter for Snowflake, and it signed its largest deal ever with an existing customer for $250 million over the next five years. On top of that, a strong RPO growth of 41% in the fourth quarter also signaled that the macro environment was improving.

All that points to a likely positive trend heading into FY2025, and with guidance bringing consensus down, I am increasingly more optimistic about the risk reward for Snowflake.

With the new CEO, the guidance was likely set lower so that it ensures a first year of success for Sridhar Ramaswamy. I do think we will see an accelerated pace of innovation brought to customers in the next year with Sridhar Ramaswamy at the helm, and this is an exciting time for a company like Snowflake.