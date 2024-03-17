Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowflake: Favorable Setup For 2024 With Expectations Reset (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • The fourth quarter results came in satisfactorily, with beats across the top and bottom line, as Snowflake slowed hiring and consumption trends improved.
  • Specifically, the fourth quarter was an exceptionally strong bookings quarter for Snowflake, and it signed its largest deal ever with an existing customer for $250 million for next five years.
  • Snowflake surprised investors with a new CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, who brings a focus on AI and has a strong track record in the industry.
  • Sridhar Ramaswamy's focus will be on the generative AI opportunity and bringing new innovation to the Snowflake at a faster pace.
  • Guidance came in weaker than expected, but I am of the opinion that we will see a series of earnings beats given the low expectations set for FY2025.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has been sold off after its earnings report, but I do think that the numbers look more de-risked today and sets the company and its new CEO up well for 2024.

I am of the view

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

