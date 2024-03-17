Joe Raedle

To say that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has had a strong 2024 thus far is to make one of the understatements of all time. The OG alt-currency has absolutely exploded higher, making new all-time highs ahead of the expected halving in about a month’s time. Owning Bitcoin has been good, but owning MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been better. Much better.

I last covered MicroStrategy on New Year’s Eve and at the time, the stock was $692. I said new highs were coming, but to start the year, Bitcoin and the stock showed a lot of weakness. The rest, as they say, is history. With the stock up 157% since that recommendation in the space of about three months, I’m certainly taking a victory lap. What I’m also doing is taking a hard look at MicroStrategy, and I cannot come to any conclusion other than it’s time to take profits and move on for now. Allow me to explain.

Euphoria sets in

Any stock that goes up that much in the span of a few weeks is one that has some stage of euphoria setting in. We can see on the chart below that MicroStrategy is, in my opinion, in a state of euphoria based upon the slope of the uptrend, which is completely unsustainable.

The stock has more than tripled since the February bottom, rising from $467 to $1,782 on Friday’s close. Obviously, it’s overbought, but we can see the extent to which it’s overbought on the chart as well. The PPO is at +24, which is an incredible value that is rarely seen anywhere. We can see prior rally peaks were in the area of +10, so this rally has been on a level of its own.

Another way to look at the level of overbought is the fact that the stock is 129% above its 50-day simple moving average. Again, this is a value that’s really unprecedented given we normally see stocks within 5% or 10% or 20% of their 50-day SMAs.

The volume we’ve seen on this rally, to be fair, has been absolutely enormous. You can see the volume bars on the right side of the chart are huge, and the accumulation/distribution is flying to new highs. This indicator shows if buying is taking place throughout the day or not, and it certainly is. The A/D line is extremely bullish, which is in conflict with the momentum indicators showing there’s probably a need for a breather.

Given the picture here on the chart, the bottom line is that this is a chart that you should strongly consider taking profits from. No need to try and be a hero and hope for slightly more upside when you get a move like this, in my opinion.

Now, if we take the Bitcoin picture into account, I can’t make any determination other than MicroStrategy being a full sell-rated stock at the moment. Keep in mind I was bullish in December, so this is a big change for me. But when I look objectively at the situation, it’s just too expensive.

The correlation to Bitcoin is well intact at +0.95, so MicroStrategy remains an outstanding proxy for Bitcoin. The problem is that since the bottom in February, the value of MicroStrategy relative to Bitcoin itself has risen 126%. That means that while some of the rally we’ve seen in the stock was from Bitcoin rising, but most of it was because MicroStrategy has just become more expensive relative to its main source of value, which is its Bitcoin ownership. I cannot stress enough how important that bottom panel is, and right now, it’s screaming at me to get out.

Given the massive importance of Bitcoin’s price to MicroStrategy’s share price, let’s take a look at the coin itself.

We see the big rally, and it’s been impressive. I think we have more upside potential from here but I also recognize the risk/reward has deteriorated massively in the past couple of months. We can argue about risk/reward as that’s always in the eye of the beholder, but for my personal taste, Bitcoin’s rally has taken it from a very strong risk/reward to one that’s much more balanced between bulls and bears.

I’ve drawn in a possible scenario for Bitcoin where it consolidates the new high and tests a rapidly-rising 50-day simple moving average. In no way is this guaranteed, but if you look at the PPO, it’s already made a bearish cross over from an extremely overbought level. This kind of thing generally results in a 50-day SMA test. Whether we get that or not remains to be seen, but this is what I’m looking for right now from Bitcoin for the foreseeable future. This kind of price action would not support new highs from here in MicroStrategy without even more valuation stretching, so this is adding credence to the idea for me that MicroStrategy is ripe for taking profits.

Other considerations

MicroStrategy’s software business is simply a non-factor at this point, so I won’t bother with that. We’re here because it owns a gargantuan number of Bitcoin, and that’s why the stock is up as much as it is. It’s also what will drive the share price going forward, particularly as MicroStrategy is doubling down on its Bitcoin position yet again.

We had a convertible offering a couple of weeks ago and another one a couple of days ago. The company is raising hundreds of millions of dollars with convertible notes that don’t mature for several years, but this will eventually result in a lot more shares being issued.

The company keeps buying and now owns over 200k Bitcoins, which is incredible to think about. The company paid ~$6.9 billion for those coins, which are now worth ~$13.7 billion. MicroStrategy took its fair share of bad publicity when Bitcoin was 20k, but now that it’s at new highs, MicroStrategy look like the geniuses in the room.

The company’s debt profile has been improving slightly as it’s chosen equity issuances rather than traditional debt to fund its Bitcoin purchases. Debt is quite manageable at these levels, particularly considering it pays very little interest (~$12 million per quarter). No concerns there.

On the share count, we see a different story.

The share count is ballooning at the moment, as the company is using its massive share price run as a piggy bank of sorts, and as I said in December, I think this is absolutely the right thing to do. Companies should use share issuances when their stock is expensive and buy them back when shares are cheap, and MicroStrategy is putting on a masterclass in this form of corporate finance.

Shares are ~14X tangible book value right now, which is high by anyone’s standards. Keep in mind that MicroStrategy is an asset play – it owns a huge number of Bitcoin, which we can clearly see the market price for at any time – so tangible book value is an extremely relevant measure.

MicroStrategy’s shares are worth ~$30 billion today, and it owns a Bitcoin stash of less than half that value. I showed earlier how the stock has exploded higher relative to Bitcoin, and this simply isn’t something that is sustainable in my opinion. Given that, I don’t like the stock here, and I think it’s a sell. If you’ve owned it, congratulate yourself and take a victory lap, but consider taking your profits and looking to reenter at much lower levels.