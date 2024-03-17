Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United States Steel's Biden Factor: How It Affects A 44% Merger Opportunity

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • United States Steel Corporation is a cyclical steel stock that has returned 14% since November, fueled by last year's takeover offer.
  • However, the acquisition deal between X and Nippon Steel is unlikely to be approved, with Biden getting involved in the matter.
  • Regardless of that, the stock offers value and will likely get new takeover offers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

President Biden Delivers Remarks At Carnegie Mellon University In Pittsburgh

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

Introduction

It's time to talk about the United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), one of the cyclical steel stocks I have had on my radar for many years.

My most recent article on the stock was

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.82K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About X Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on X

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
X
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.