Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I believed Wayfair (NYSE:W) was trading at an attractive valuation and that its financials were all moving in the right direction (revenue is growing, and gross and EBITDA margins are also expanding). Furthermore, W was gaining significant market share. I am reiterating my buy rating for W as I expect the business to continue to gain share due to consumers shifting towards digital purchases vs. offline purchases. The recently launched initiatives should drive positive growth. While gross margins did come in lower than expected in the recent quarter, as W scales up, profit margins should expand.

Financials/Valuation

Total revenues grew 0.4% year over year in 4Q23, coming in just slightly above the 0.1% expected by consensus. By region, the US saw 0.9% growth, but international was down 2.7%. Gross margin performance fared better as it topped consensus estimates by 60 bps, coming in at 30.4% vs. 30.7%. This led to adj. EBITDA comes in line with the consensus expectation of a 3% margin, with the absolute figure coming in at $92 million. As for 1Q24 guidance, management expects net revenue growth to be in the mid-single-digit [MSD] percentage, gross margin to be in the range of 30 to 31%, and EBITDA margin to be in the low-single-digit percentage.

Based on author's own math

Based on my view of the business, W is unlikely to grow at 7% for FY24 (my previous expectation) given the disruption seen in January due to the bad weather, management guidance for 1Q24, and the tough macro environment. Given that 1Q24 is expected to be down in MSD percentage and the fact that the consumer demand environment remains weak, I am now modeling FY24 to grow only 1% (assuming a gradual recovery after 1Q24). However, because of the easy comps in FY24 and my optimistic view of a macro recovery in 2025, I assume growth will accelerate to a high single-digit percentage (in line with my previous FY24 expectations). The notable change to my model is that I now use EBITDA to value the business. I expect EBITDA margin to expand over the years, in line with W's long-term guidance for >10% EBITDA margin (mentioned and reiterated in the 3Q23 earnings call). Management FY24 guidance calls for ~240bps of expansion (assuming my 1% growth expectation is right). With the topline seeing more growth in FY25, I believe margins will continue to expand. Lastly, I attached a 15x forward EBITDA multiple to my FY25e EBITDA of $908 million to derive a share price of ~$90. When compared to peers like Williams-Sonoma (WSM), I believe this 15x forward EBTIDA multiple is justified given that W is growing faster (the expected growth ahead is flattish) with more room for EBITDA margin expansion (WSM EBITDA margin is already at 20% [was at 23% for FY22/23]).

Comments

W continues to perform strongly against my expectations, gaining market share for the sixth consecutive quarter (management emphasized that company growth outpaced the overall home furnishings category for the past six quarters). This is an amazing feat that tells us a lot about W's value proposition to consumers and its market position. Readers who pay attention to the US housing market should know that things aren't going well because of the high mortgage rates and low housing supply situation, which pushed up property prices, thereby impacting housing demand. This indirectly impacts the demand for home furnishing goods. Given the recent inflation data, it increases the uncertainty of whether the Fed will actually cut rates. Despite all these, W remains well-positioned (gaining share), which I believe is due to its digitally native platform, which is enjoying the tailwind of consumers shifting demand from offline to online (hence it is not as heavily impacted by the overall slowdown in the industry). The fact that Home Goods shut down its e-commerce store in late October also proved that it is not easy to operate a digital platform. Hence, I believe W's competitive position is strong and should continue to capture share.

Within this context, we are very encouraged by our ongoing share gains and our continued ability to outpace the category. We've started this year with the best share figures we've seen across all the data we have in our credit card panel back to 2018. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Aside from the structural share gain from the demand shift in online driving growth, I am also positive about W's recent strategic initiatives. Firstly, W recently re-launched free white glove delivery - a feature that was taken away during COVID due to restrictions - which I believe will help to better improve unit economics as its delivery routes become much more optimized (higher drops per route). One important aspect of this white glove delivery strategy is that W uses deluxing (delivery agents unbox goods before delivery to ensure no damage). This should greatly reduce the risk of damaged goods being sent to end customers, which improves customer satisfaction. W is also launching a tender-neutral loyalty program this fall that is open to all customers. Firstly, I believe this program will have a higher adoption rate than the current program, which only benefits shoppers with W-branded credit cards. Secondly, although the key details of the program have yet to be outlined, management noted they may include a variety of benefits, from rewards points to exclusive early access to promotional events. This should improve the overall customer experience, which should improve customer retention rates.

what you're asking about is the tender neutral loyalty program. And the tender neutral loyalty program, the way I think about it, today what we have for a loyalty program, all the benefits of the loyalty program are associated with having the Wayfair credit card. So, you have to get a Wayfair credit card, either the MasterCard that's co-branded with Citibank or just the Wayfair-specific store-based credit card. And then there's different rewards, benefits that are associated with that. But we don't have a broad-based loyalty program that works regardless of how you choose to pay. And we think that there's a real opportunity for that, which could also help us, not just provide customers with enhanced benefits, but help make us the more top-of-mind place for all things home. It creates significant incremental revenue and drive significant profits. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Of course, these investments come at a cost, which I think is the reason for the difference in gross margin vs. consensus expectation. I think the long-term 35% gross margin introduced at August'23 analyst day is still pretty valid. The reintroduction of the white glove feature should take some time to ramp up adoption, which has high incremental margins given the large fixed costs associated with it (cost of the van, wage, etc.). Moreover, there is structural operating leverage inherent in the business, so as W scales, it gains more leverage against suppliers; W enables suppliers to see higher volume throughput; hence, I expect them to be willing to give up more margins to W. There is also the high-margin revenue stream from advertising, which should drive margin expansion over time.

Focusing on margins, one key debate would be the impact of the Red Sea disruption. My take is that the impact is not as huge as some investors might think. Looking at the financials so far, there doesn't seem to be much of an impact, and management noted that increased shipping times have not meaningfully impacted product availability thus far. While container prices have risen, these increases have been much less than during COVID.

These new routes increased shipping time on a much more manageable basis than we faced in 2021 and availability across our catalog has seen no meaningful negative impact. Source: 4Q23 earnings

Risk & Conclusion

W has been able to outperform the industry mainly because of its market share gains. However, if the overall product category continues to fall at some point (or if it declines rapidly due to a major recession), W's performance will be dragged down as well. If that happens in the near term, with the weak topline performance and increased cost structure (from rolling out the initiatives mentioned above), margins could see further compression.

My recommendation for W is a buy rating. The company continues to win market share, which I think is a trend that is likely to persist as consumers shift online for furniture purchases. I am also positive about the recent initiatives like free white-glove delivery and a new loyalty program that should improve customer satisfaction and drive long-term growth. Regarding margins, I believe it is mostly due to the investments made, and should recover as W scales up.