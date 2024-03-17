YvanDube/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Note:

1) All amounts referenced are in Canadian dollars.

2) YCharts yields are a bit off as they take total dividends paid over the previous 12 months and don't compute the forward yield. But this still works for our comparisons.

We have covered Boston Pizza (TSX:BPF.UN:CA) twice previously.

Seeking Alpha

In April 2021, we gave it a buy rating and the stock did quite well from that point till today. The total returns were even higher than the S&P 500 (SPY) with a third of the volatility.

Seeking Alpha

We made a shift though in February 2023, where we saw that the valuation was probably not the best to buy, but existing positions could be held. We also suggested that a buy could be done under $14.00. To the best of our knowledge, Boston Pizza did not trade under that in that timeframe, though it did come close.

Seeking Alpha

That also worked well and the caution was well warranted. Boston Pizza underperformed the S&P 500 by about 26% since.

Seeking Alpha

Have we gone too far in the other direction? As in, has Boston Pizza become a good value play, at least relative to the S&P. Let's have a look.

2023 Results

We will have a look at the recent results from three points of view. The first is to see the overarching direction of the company over the last 3 years. The first thing to notice is that the number of restaurants in the franchise pool has actually contracted over this timeframe.

Boston Pizza Q4-2023 Results

The company has shut down underperforming restaurants and focused on its best opportunities. This shows immediately in the next line, where you see total sales are 40% higher, even though restaurants are 3% lower. We have highlighted the basic earnings next, but we have done it to ask investors to ignore it. That number gets whipsawed around based on changes in the fair value of certain units as can be seen just above that line. Those earnings are not really a good metric of the owner's equivalent earnings. The distributable cash flow, highlighted next, is the best metric for that. You can see that is up almost 50% as the economies of scale flow through from the 40% sales/royalty growth. The distributable cash flow is $1.432 per unit. The payout ratio was 88.6% for the year and that is actually unusually low for this company that aims to transfer all earned cash back to investors.

The Long-Term Story

We will now move to our second point of view. Those numbers above. are suggestive of a hypergrowth company and they don't even mention AI on their website. But the report above is unintentionally deceptive. The 2021 base was quite depressed relative to Boston Pizza's pre-pandemic history. If you pull up the 2019 presentation from their website, you will get an idea of what the historical growth rate has been, and it is not remotely impressive.

Boston Pizza 2019 Presentation

Boston Pizza reached distributable cash flow per unit of $1.388 in 2016 and from there, till now, this metric is pretty flat.

Boston Pizza 2019 Presentation

A Closer Look At Q4-2023

Our final lens is focused on the most recent quarter to see what is going on with the company's sales. Investors reading that press release ran into this goody news first.

We are pleased to announce a 5.6% increase to the monthly cash distribution rate to Unitholders to a new rate of $0.113 per Unit the highest level since COVID-19." said Marc Guay, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "The strong financial performance of Boston Pizza International Inc. and the Fund in 2023, along with the Fund's growing cash balance, have enabled the trustees of the Fund to increase the monthly distribution rate payable to Unitholders. While this demonstrates the resiliency of the Boston Pizza system, the trustees of the Fund remain cautious and will continue to closely monitor the Fund's available cash balances and distribution levels, based on our goal of stable and sustainable distribution flow to Unitholders."

Source: Boston Pizza

But moving on from that, you saw the worrisome trend of slowdown in same-store sales. That number which was rocking at 25.7% in Q1-2023, was down to just 0.6% in Q4-2023.

Boston Pizza Q4-2023 Results

This is quite problematic, as it shows that sales adjusted for price increases (i.e. volume sales) may be declining at least a little bit. We will add that the quarter was also unseasonably warm so there were really no excuses for people hunkering down in their homes. Boston Pizza did open its first new location since 2020 and indicated that it was back in growth mode, but the sales figures look poor, regardless of how you view them. Analysts noticed this right off the bat as well, and this was addressed in the conference call.

Michael Harbinson So if we're talking about same restaurant sales on a franchise sales basis throughout 2023, so just as a recap, the first quarter that in Q1 was a positive 25.7%. So obviously, that's a very large number, but that's because we're lapping some kind of negative COVID-related results in the first quarter. From that point forward, we weren't so much lapping COVID, and it was more back to kind of business as usual. So Q2, in 2023, again, on a franchise sales SRS basis, it was positive at 6.6%. Q3 was similar, so positive 5.3%. And I think what Nick was referring to just now as Q4 things started to taper off, still positive, so positive 0.6%. But a softening of the positive growth compared to what we saw in Q2 and Q3. Jordan, I'll turn it back to you for any comment on the reason for the trend? Jordan Holm As Michael said, there's the 4-quarter trend for the four quarters of 2023. So there was no year-over-year benefit for the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the fourth quarter of 2022 from any COVID-related restrictions or anything like that. We had strong finish to 2022 when we were rolling against that quarter. I think, more broadly, there have been increased household expenses across Canada. We mentioned some of them on the -- at the end of the call and the outlook, things like rising interest rates and inflation affecting Canadian households and the result can be a restriction or reduce of distributable -- or sorry, disposable income and disposable spending, discretionary spending like full-service restaurants. So that may be one of the reasons that Canadians were tightening their belts a little bit in the fourth quarter. We didn't see as strong finish on the SRS basis. But again, it was compared to a relatively strong quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Source: Conference Call Transcript

Verdict

All of that done and said, it appears that Boston Pizza will be back to its slow growth days of 2013-2019. Net of price increases, we might see 1% to 2% growth rates. The risk of a modest sales decline in a recession should definitely not be ruled out. We would expect at least a 5%-6% total sales decline and maybe a 7%-10% distributable cash flow drop in a recession. The good part here is that the run rate of the distributable cash flow appears to be slightly higher than the current distribution rate of $1.356. The only analyst who is providing an estimate thinks we should do about $1.58 for 2024. That is likely to prove optimistic, but at the same time, Boston Pizza is a top-line play. So if they do get 3% price hikes with a 1% increase in customers, we can reach that number. We certainly have the setup for it on the customer side as we have taken in more immigrants in the last 12 months than ever before. Hence the current yield looks sustainable unless we hit a really bumpy spot. On a relative valuation basis, the Boston Pizza yield does stand out compared to the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN:CA) and Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA:CA).

Data by YCharts

But you have to balance that with slower longer-term growth rates and a slightly premium price point on the menu that increases risks in a recession. We think the yield is attractive even if we assume a very low growth rate and focus on just the distributions. Intuitively we feel this is almost there, but we will likely get it a bit cheaper. We are maintaining this at a hold and increasing our "buy under" price to $15.00 to account for the growth that we have seen since our last update.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.