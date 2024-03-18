Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SentinelOne: Profitability Inflection, Strongly Undervalued After Sell-Off

Mar. 18, 2024 12:54 AM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S) StockCRWD17 Comments
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.22K Followers

Summary

  • SentinelOne is a next-gen cybersecurity vendor with high growth rate and significantly lower valuation compared to CrowdStrike and many other peer stocks, especially after the sell-off.
  • Q4 revenue grew 38%, with guidance for 31% revenue growth in 2024. There are some indications guidance might be prudent and not indicative of a systematic slowdown.
  • Notably, the company is primarily focused on achieving profitability by the end of the year, following substantial improvements in the last 2.5 years. This seems to limit near-term growth investments.
  • Given the possible valuation floor (due to its undervaluation), the stock should grow roughly in line with the high revenue growth on the horizon, which could result in strong double-digit (CAGR) investor returns.
SentinelOne headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is the latest of the next-gen cybersecurity vendors, with a best-of-breed portfolio and technology, trailing in the footsteps of CrowdStrike (CRWD). While it is smaller, is has a higher growth rate and significantly lower

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.22K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of S either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About S Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on S

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
S
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.