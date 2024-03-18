Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

'Predator's Ball' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Mar. 18, 2024 1:27 AM ETVFC, AAP, MMM, CCI, DIS
Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • Third Point gains activist stake in Advance Auto Parts, causing the stock to jump.
  • Those who buy high-quality assets at low prices benefit when billionaire activists enter the same companies.
  • Positive developments for 3M include a new CEO, a healthcare spin, and a guidance upgrade.

Wall Street in New York City

JaysonPhotography

General Outlook

On Tuesday afternoon, following the inflation report, I joined Nicole Petallides on the Schwab Network to discuss the general market outlook, Fed, Inflation, Hedging, Stocks, and more. Thanks to Nicole and Kaitlyn Crist for having me on:

This article was written by

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.63K Followers
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAP DIS VFC CCI MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VFC--
V.F. Corporation
AAP--
Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
MMM--
3M Company
CCI--
Crown Castle Inc.
DIS--
The Walt Disney Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.