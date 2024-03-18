tifonimages

Vinci Partners (NASDAQ:VINP) is a Brazilian asset manager, with a focus on alternative assets. I have been recommending the name since June 2022 for a total return of 30% inclusive of dividends.

My latest article on the company is very recent, from January 2024. However, the company recently announced a merger/acquisition with Compass Group, a leading asset manager and distributor in Latin America.

After the merger, which will be completed by 3Q24, Vinci will manage $50 billion in assets compared to around $15 billion today. In addition to Brazil, it will have large businesses in Chile, Peru, and Mexico. It will increase its wealth management and distribution exposure from a more first-party focus today. The combined entity will have twice the employees it has today.

All this means the combined entity will be different, and a revaluation of the thesis is necessary. This article focuses on analyzing the transaction plus the recent 4Q23 results.

I conclude that the price paid for Compass could have been lower and synergies will take effort to materialize, with some challenges. However, the Brazilian business is performing, and I trust Vinci's management, which will own 55% of the post-transaction entity. I keep my Buy rating with more caution.

Thesis summary

The January 2024 article explains in more detail the Vinci thesis up to this point, but this can work as a summary.

Vinci has interesting competitive characteristics. The asset management business has positive operational leverage, and alternative funds have sticky assets under management. The company showed an ability to grow during the 2010s, which was considered a lost decade in Brazil and continues to grow despite the current challenging context for alternatives. Its management is cost-conscious, with net margins above 40%, and talks the value investment language.

The company's balance sheet is strong, with $140 million in cash, and $240 million in investments compared with $100 million in convertible debt.

Despite its quality characteristics, Vinci trades at a reasonable P/E multiple of 13x or EV/NOPAT multiple of 11x of current earnings. However, current earnings mainly come from management fees. Performance fees, more AUM and higher GP income from a recovery in Brazilian markets all come as free upside.

Q4 brings positives

Overall, I believe 4Q23 and FY23 were positive years.

The context is one of super high real interest rates (Brazil rates were 13% for the year compared to an inflation of 4.5%) and risk-off mood. A Brazilian investor can put money in the bank and earn 9% real returns, a challenging hurdle for any manager.

In such a context, success is basically not to lose assets. On the contrary, Vinci raised BRL 4 billion for long-term strategies in the year (2.5 billion net after redemptions). This represents more than 10% of its long-term AUM.

Unfortunately, the more liquid and retail distributed strategies lost about BRL 2.6 billion in redemptions. In my opinion, this is a more cyclical part of the business, and volatility is to be expected, but raising long-term capital in this context is promising.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2 per share, about $45 million annually. This is well covered by recurring earnings, which came at $45 million for the year, in a context where advisory and performance fees are small contributors.

Positives in the context include that Brazilian rates are starting to descend, with five cuts leading to a SELIC rate of 11.3% from a peak of 13.8% in July of 2023. It's still a very positive 7% real rate, but it's coming down. Rates are the gravity of investment, and therefore a decrease really helps VINP earn performance fees and raise funds.

VINP's cyclicality with Brazilian rates (VINP Investor Day 2023.)

Additionally, the Brazilian government restricted a form of tax-free bonds called CRIs and CRAs that offered good returns and competed with other products. This should also help push funds to alternatives, although moderately.

The compass acquimerger

In the first week of March, Vinci announced that it had reached a deal with Compass Group for a share and cash transaction to acquire the company.

I call the deal an acquimerger because Compass will become a subsidiary of Vinci, but Compass' partners will own about 18% of the Vinci post-transaction, and two of Compass' founders will join Vinci's board.

Details are not plenty yet, and we will need to wait for the 3Q24 financial statements to understand the combined company's economic situation. Still, we can analyze the transaction using the information available today, released by the company, plus my own research.

Compass intro

Compass is an asset manager, wealth advisor, and distributor with an origin in Chile and operations in Peru, Mexico, and Argentina.

The company's core business is mutual funds, alternative funds, and distribution from Latin America to global investment vehicles.

Type of assets: Compass has $37 billion in AUM, compared to $13 billion from Vinci, but the asset characteristics differ.

Vinci manages all of its assets. Comparatively, Compass only manages about $7 billion in its funds. The rest belong to feeder funds that invest in other companies in global investment vehicles. That is, the majority of Compass funds are Latin American funds invested abroad.

Experience in alternatives: Vinci's specialty is alternatives (private equity, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, etc.). Compass has a different focus but also has experience in alternatives.

$12 billion out of the $30 billion managed in the distribution arm belong to alternatives. Of the self-managed $4.5 billion in Latin American assets, $3 billion is invested in Chile. According to the Chilean entity's annual report, 75% of Chilean assets are alternatives. The majority of the Peruvian funds are in private credit.

Profit margins are lower: Whereas Vinci posts operating margins of 45%, Compass margins are closer to 20% (according to the deal presentation). I was able to review financial statements from the Chilean, Argentinian, Mexican and Peruvian operations, and their margins are closer to 15%, but these belong only to the smaller asset management arm, and do not consider profits from the wealth management and distribution divisions.

Valuation is kind of expensive

Vinci will own Compass, and in exchange, it will issue close to 12 million shares to Compass partners. At $11 per share, this is a price of about $130 million. In addition, Vinci will pay $31 million in cash via a new class of redeemable shares—a total transaction price (pre-earnouts) of approximately $160 million.

Accretive on EPS and FRE: The company's management commented on the earnings call that the deal would be accretive to EPS from the get-go. In addition, the deal presentation mentioned Compass' fee-related earnings of $13 million, or a combined $55 million, with Vinci's current operations. This would represent $0.78 of fee-related earnings per share post-transaction compared to $0.7 pre-transaction.

We can also analyze how much profit was exchanged via shares. Vinci will issue 12 million shares to Compass partners. With a share count of 53 million pre-transaction, this represents about 18% of the post-transaction entity. Compass' partners could own up to 25% of the combined entity when adding potential earnouts.

So, Vinci bought 82% of Compass's profits in exchange for 18% of its profits. Using the $13 million and $42 million in FRE from the presentation, we arrive at Vinci giving up $7.5 million in exchange for $10.5 million from Compass. The difference of $3 million is more than covered by the $31 million paid in cash.

I believe Vinci's earnings are of much higher quality than Compass', so this equal for equal exchange does not look like a bargain. Vinci manages more differentiated, long-term alternative assets. Compass' earnings are more threatened by competition.

Not great from P/E: Chilean corporate income tax rates are a fixed 15%. This means that post-tax, the $13 million generated by Compass is more like $11 million. Compared with a $160 million transaction price, this comes at a steep 14.5x multiple. It's not super high, but it's also not great.

Other sources of income: The comparisons here are only with fee earnings. The managers also generate GP income and performance earnings. I believe in this respect, Vinci is losing because alternatives generally command much higher performance earnings than the more liquid-based Compass products.

Balance sheet: I was able to ask about Compass' balance sheet on the call, and Vinci's management answered that the company does not have a big balance sheet and is debt-free. That is good. However, for 80% of that balance sheet, Vinci is giving close to 20% of its balance sheet, which has $100 million in cash, $100 million in debt, and $270 million in investments. That is an additional $55 million premium to Compass that remains in the company but is lost by current shareholders via dilution.

Conclusion: On a balance sheet and profit basis, pre-synergies, I think the deal is not super beneficial for Vinci's current shareholders. I would have wanted a better price, specifically considering Vinci's strong balance sheet, and the higher quality of its business.

Synergies going forward

Culture: Vinci's management believes the two companies have very similar cultures. They value their people, protect the brand reputation above all, and are cautious. These traits are common to most financial asset managers, but the reality is more nuanced.

On the other hand, Brazilian and Hispanoamerican cultures can be pretty different. People outside the region might think that 'they are all Latin Americans', but this is untrue.

I tend to think of Brazil as a very different culture. They have a different language, which is a significant communication barrier. The countries' histories and economies are very different, too, with Brazil being a nation-continent and having stronger global companies. Brazil's financial markets are very developed, and the Hispanoamerican ones are much less so (although Chile and Mexico are the leaders).

Competencies: The company's core competencies are different. Vinci specializes in managing funds. Compass does management but much more distribution. In this respect, it seems more of a vertical than horizontal integration.

Vinci gains a big distribution arm in Hispanoamerica, but it is unclear how much interest in Brazilian alternatives this will drive. It also gains global distribution capabilities, but to export capital, not to import it. Compass takes money from Latin America to the global markets. Vinci needs to do the opposite.

On the other hand, Compass has experience in alternatives in Latin America; its asset manager arm is half the size of Vinci's, and a big portion is alternatives. Vinci expects to use these capabilities to drive more M&A in the region, buying alternative firms with specific competencies (like it did for special situation credit SPS in Brazil in early 2022).

Integration and cost synergies: I was able to ask how the brands and teams would merge in the deal call. The brands will be kept separate, while the management structure will be worked out with the help of an international consulting firm.

The brands must be kept separate as very few people know about Vinci in Latin America, and vice-versa with Compass. Merging the brands would be a terrible mistake.

On the other hand, a management merger can cause trouble. I don't like the company bringing a consulting firm to do the job. First, it costs money. Second, they are famous for slashing middle management and leaving cultural problems behind just to shave a few margin points. People are crucial in the asset management business and even more so in the distribution and wealth management business.

I would prefer that the two companies continue to operate separately in exchange for a few basis points in margin from duplicate functions than to add Brazilian managers to disgruntled Latin American employees who just saw their bosses make a deal while their coworkers were fired. I will look carefully at this in the future.

Conclusion

Overall, I am not a huge fan of the deal.

The price paid for Compass is not a bargain and assumes that the two companies' earnings are similar when Vinci's are of much higher quality. However, it is not outrageous either.

The synergies are challenging to realize, and there is room for mistakes in integrating the management structures that could kill the golden egg goose.

However, Vinci has integrated other companies, and so far has shown to have a very capable management team. The combined partners will own a big stake in the company. Insiders will own more than 50% of the combined entity, meaning they have a lot to gain from making this a success.

Finally, integrations take time, and the acquisition will only go into effect in 3Q24. After that, a more detailed analysis of the financial statements and the integration process can be made. On top of that, the Brazilian business continues to perform as expected and is promising. For the time being, I remain bullish on Vinci stock, with a little more caution than before.