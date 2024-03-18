Preferreds Weekly Review: High Reset Yield/Below-Par Preferreds Are A Win-Win

RichVintage

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of March.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the closed-end fund ("CEF") markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Most preferred sectors were up on the week as lower Treasury yields supported prices.

Systematic Income

After a downtrend, preferred credit spreads are stabilizing near the lows of the past 5 years.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Yields continue to fall further below 7% - an overall less appealing territory for investors.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Market Themes

A common feature of many preferreds is the large jump in reset yield on the first call date. This is due to the simple fact that most preferreds were issued when interest rates were significantly lower than they are now. For example, the mortgage REIT Annaly Capital Management Series I (NLY.PR.I) has a current stripped yield of 6.76% but is expected to boast a yield above 10% (given its floating coupon of 3-month term SOFR + 5.251%) when it floats on the first call date at the end of June this year, unless redeemed.

There are a number of such preferreds which are due to see a step-up in yield over the next 12 months. The attraction of these preferreds is that they typically offer a kind of win-win for investors. If they are redeemed they offer a decent yield for, effectively, a very low-risk short-dated security. In an environment of fairly expensive credit valuations, such low-beta dry-powder securities have a lot of appeal. And if they are not redeemed, they will step up to a significantly higher yield in short order.

The chart below screens for securities with a yield jump of above 2% (i.e. whose reset yield on the first call date is at least 2% above the current stripped yield), a stripped price below $25, and a first call date in the next 12 months. The below-"par" price is there to ensure there is no hit in case the stock gets redeemed, as could easily happen for some of them.

Systematic Income

If there is a risk in these securities it's that the Fed takes the policy rate down more than the market expects which could cause these securities to pay lower coupons and possibly underperform their fixed-rate counterparts. That said, many of these preferreds carry a decent yield margin of safety which means their coupons would still be attractive in such a scenario.

The chart below shows outright reset yields of these preferreds.

Systematic Income

Among this list of preferreds, we like NLY.PR.I, AGM.PR.C, SNV.PR.E, and several others.

Market Commentary

Athene - now a private annuity provider owned by Apollo - is issuing a 2064 7.25% bond that resets to 5Y Treasury + 2.986% in 2029 (ATHS). The bond is investment-grade rated at BBB/Baa2. The coupon looks to be fairly high in the context of the company's preferreds which are trading at yields-to-worst of 6.6% on average.

True, the coupons of 3 of the 5 preferreds will step up however either that won't happen for a long while or the coupon will step up by such a large amount that the stock could easily be redeemed. That stock ATH.PR.C is worth a look for more tactical investors as its trading below "par" in stripped price terms. The reset yield of the stock is over 10% given its very high spread of 5.97%. In this sense, it shares much with the list of stocks above though its first call date is longer than 12 months.

If ATH.PR.C is redeemed, it will deliver a very respectable yield of over 7% for around 18 months - a very good result for a nearly riskless short-term holding, particularly in an environment of an expensive credit market. Otherwise, if the stock remains alive, the yield above 10% for an investment-grade security is a great deal.

Back to the bond - if ATHS comes out anywhere near "par" it will be a decent switch from the preferreds and attractive on its own. BBB yields are around 5.6% - so miles below the 7.25% coupon of the BBB-rated ATHS. One element to consider is the bond's very long duration so it will be a higher-beta holding than the typical corporate bond.