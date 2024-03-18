Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom: Upside Is Now Greater Than Before Thanks To AI And Cost Cuts

Mar. 18, 2024 1:36 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • Valuation: Updated DCF models indicate a fair price of $2,006.62, offering a 53.3% upside and a future stock price of $3,676.77 for 2029, resulting in promising 30.2% annual returns throughout 2029.
  • Industry Positioning: Holds significant market share in networking (14.54%) and broadband (14.97%) despite strong competition.
  • Industry Outlook: Forecasts predict robust growth in key markets, with an estimated $1.13 trillion addressable market by 2028.
  • AI demand: Forecasts indicate an annual growth rate between 38% and 50% throughout 2027, which indicates that even in the lowest of estimates, demand is expected to be strong.

Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

In my previous article about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), I explained how the stock had a significant upside after the 26% rally that preceded my article. The reason for this was that throughout two DCF models, the worst

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.59K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AVGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.