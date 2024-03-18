mysticenergy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have liked Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ:CA) (OTCPK:CRLFF) for years now and during the COVID pandemic, when the oil price traded close to zero, I bought a position in Cardinal Energy’s debentures at less than 40 cents on the dollar. All debentures were repaid and I didn’t have any position in Cardinal Energy for a while but I re-initiated a long position again in 2023 as the company has cleaned up its balance sheet and is pursuing growth again with what appears to be a low-risk heavy oil project in Canada.

Data by YCharts

A decent performance in 2023 will allow the company to continue to pursue growth

As I really would like to be ‘forward-looking’ I won’t dwell too long on the company’s performance in 2023 as its expectations for 2024 and the expansion plans are more important.

During the final quarter of the year, Cardinal Energy produced just under 22,200 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, with approximately 88% coming from oil and NGLs and 12% of the oil-equivalent production being generated by natural gas. Approximately 45% of the entire oil-equivalent production comes from the so-called heavy oil, which trades at a discount to the benchmark prices (which are based on lighter oil). As the Canadian energy sector has high hopes for the new TMX pipeline which will increase the transport capacity of heavy oil to the West Coast, Cardinal Energy should hopefully benefit from the new pipeline as well.

Cardinal Energy Investor Relations

As you can see below, the benchmark price for light oil was almost C$100 per barrel during the fourth quarter while the WCS benchmark price was just C$77/barrel.

Cardinal Energy Investor Relations

The natural gas price remained weak (and will likely be even lower in the first quarter of 2024) but with the light oil price trading in the low-80s again, Cardinal’s Q1 2024 performance will likely be pretty similar to its Q4 2023 results.

In that quarter, Cardinal Energy reported an adjusted funds flow of almost C$64M which represents approximately C$0.40 per share.

Cardinal Energy Investor Relations

The total capex during the fourth quarter was just C$16M (excluding acquisitions), resulting in an underlying cash flow of C$48M for the quarter. And looking at the full-year results, the almost C$254M in adjusted funds flow provided a very comfortable free cash flow result as the total capex was just around C$100M (again excluding acquisitions).

This means the underlying result was better than I had expected and the concerns I previously raised about the dividend coverage ratio have alleviated.

The company had already published its expectations for 2024, and as Cardinal Energy is expecting an average oil production of 22,250-22,750 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, it anticipates an adjusted funds flow of C$290M using a WTI oil price of US$79/barrel and a WCS price differential of US$16.50 per barrel.

Cardinal Energy Investor Relations

That’s a pretty robust anticipated cash flow. And as the company plans to spend just C$136M on capex and asset retirement obligations in 2024, its underlying free cash flow will be approximately C$154M. As its heavy oil development plans are going ahead, there will be almost C$69M earmarked for the development of the thermal oil hub, which means that, based on Cardinal’s projections, the net free cash flow after completing the growth investments will be C$84M. While that won’t be sufficient to cover the dividend (the current monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share will require approximately C$114M to be covered), you could argue the anticipated increase in the net debt of the company is related to its growth investments.

Cardinal Energy Investor Relations

That growth investment looks pretty attractive at a WTI oil price of US$79 and a US$16.5/barrel discount, the project comes with a total cumulative free cash flow of $0.98-1.36B over a 15-20 year production life based on an initial production rate of 6,000 barrels per day. As the initial capex is quite low at just C$156M, the capex will be recouped within 18 months after the production start. The anticipated NPV10% is approximately C$395-455M, making this an interesting project and a relatively low-risk expansion as the C$156M initial capex can rather easily be funded using the cash flow from the conventional operations. At the end of 2023, the company had a net debt position of approximately C$45M but it also ran a C$50M working capital deficit (which is quite common in the sector), so its balance sheet can certainly handle the expansion plans.

Investment thesis

At the end of 2023, the total PV10% of the 2P reserves was approximately C$1.8B (before taxes) while the PV10% of the PP reserves was C$1.26B. With just 158M shares outstanding, the sum of the cash flows underpins the current valuation and thanks to the company’s focus to improve the balance sheet in the past few years, it can now embark on an expansion project as it will spend almost C$70M this year on a C$156M new heavy oil project.

I currently have a long position in Cardinal Energy, and wouldn’t mind adding to this position on weakness. And meanwhile, I am happy to collect the nice monthly dividends.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.