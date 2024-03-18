Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petrobras: Reduced Payouts Remain Rich - Maintain Buy

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.9K Followers

Summary

  • The market has over-reacted to Petrobras's supposedly lower FQ4'23 dividend payouts, since it is mostly attributed to one-time impairment and contractual charges.
  • At the same time, readers must remember that its shareholder payout ratio has been revised down to 45%, inclusive of share repurchases and dividend payouts.
  • PBR's payouts may remain rich, as it continues to record excellent spreads between the low break even point of $25 and the estimated Brent prices of $84.80 in 2025.
  • Combined with its inherent undervaluation, PBR stock continues to offer an excellent dividend investment thesis for those comfortable with moderate volatility.

Businessman in bathtub with cash

Peshkova/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in November 2023, discussing its mixed FQ3'23 earnings call, as the volatile spot prices and elevated expenses triggered its impacted profitability and dividend payouts.

We had also believed that FQ4'23 might bring forth some uncertainty, with

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.9K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News