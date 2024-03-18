Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ellington Financial: Shifting From The A To E Preferred Shares

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.32K Followers

Summary

  • Ellington Financial offers multiple income securities, including preferred shares and baby bonds.
  • The company's net interest income fell due to increased interest expenses, but other income from market fluctuations helped offset this.
  • Ellington Financial's balance sheet shows heavy investment in reverse mortgages and minimal impact from commercial and consumer loans.
Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

Ellington Financial (EFC) is a mortgage REIT that invests in residential and commercial mortgages. The company also carries a portfolio of consumer loans. Over a year ago, I wrote about the attractive investment in Ellington’s Series A preferred

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.32K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EFC.PR.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EFC.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFC.PR.E
--
EFC.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.