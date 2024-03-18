Dragon Claws

Ellington Financial (EFC) is a mortgage REIT that invests in residential and commercial mortgages. The company also carries a portfolio of consumer loans. Over a year ago, I wrote about the attractive investment in Ellington’s Series A preferred shares (NYSE:EFC.PR.A). Today, I’m suggesting that investors consider switching from the Series A shares to the Series E preferred shares (NYSE:EFC.PR.E).

Other than the company’s common shares, Ellington Financial has seven different income securities to choose from. Five of the offerings are preferred shares and two are baby bonds. The number of offerings grew after the company acquired Arlington Asset Management and closed on the transaction in December. Subsequently, the two baby bonds have been delisted. While they are still paying their coupon payments and are trading at a discount to call, investors may have a tougher time acquiring them.

Ellington Financial saw its 2023 operating results impacted by the elevated interest rate environment. The company’s net interest income fell by $32 million after the growth in interest expenses far outpaced the growth in interest income. The firm did see growth in other income, but it was mainly influenced by market fluctuations, with securities picking up gains in value. The operating expenses at Ellington saw a jump as compensation and benefits nearly quadrupled and professional and servicing costs grew notably. Despite these cost pressures, the company’s net income was nearly $88 million, which was sufficient to cover the $23 million preferred dividend obligation.

Ellington Financial’s balance sheet gives investors an idea of how the company’s investments are divided. Ellington’s investments consist mainly of loans and securities surrounding mortgages. A further drilldown of the company’s investments shows that Ellington is heavily invested in reverse mortgages. The company also owns residential mortgages through a variety of instruments including agency and nonagency debt. While Ellington also owns commercial and consumer loans, those proportions to the total investments are so small that their earnings impact is nearly immaterial.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, Ellington Financial utilizes the repurchase market much like other mREITs do, but to a lesser extent. The company relies heavily on borrowing against its reverse mortgage assets. These assets are nearly fully collateralized with $8.4 billion in borrowings against $8.5 billion in assets. The HMBS obligations also have longer maturity durations, making Ellington’s debt maturity profile look different than other MREITs. While lower interest rates will inevitably help the firm, it will take time for those rates to work through the debt structure. It is important to note that during 2023, the company’s overall debt to equity ratio improved and shareholder equity grew.

There are a variety of issues keeping me from investing in the company’s common shares. Any volatility regarding mortgages and loans is going to create more volatility in common shares versus preferred shares. Over the last year, the amount of nonperforming loans being held by Ellington Financial has increased 2.5 fold. The growth in nonperforming loans impacts the fair value of those loans, plus cash flow and threatens to erode shareholder value.

Another reason I am avoiding Ellington’s common shares is the company’s hedging practices. Ellington Financial provided two different interest rate sensitivity analyses with their fourth quarter earnings. Each of these shows a loss of value regardless of an increase or decrease in interest rates. While their efforts are undoubtedly to protect the company from heavier losses, I would argue that this analysis bolsters the thesis of investing in the preferred shares over common shares.

Finally, I’m not sure how stable Ellington Financial’s common dividends are. The company announced earlier this month that it was reducing its dividend from 15 to 13 cents per share. The company uses distributable earnings to determine dividend sustainability. In the fourth quarter, distributable earnings came in at four times higher than preferred dividends, but no comparison to common dividends was provided.

With five different preferred share options, it’s important to analyze all of them. Two of the five shares offer a floating rate, where the rate will float quarterly after the call date. Another two of the five offer a reset rate, where the rate will reset for another five-year period. One issue remains fixed until called.

I like the E Series preferred because it is scheduled to float at the end of this month and the projected dividend yield will rise above the other offerings. The E Shares are trading slightly above call value (2%) so there is some call risk there, but it does not appear as if the company is calling them in. The A shares will float at the end of October and provide next to no real upside for holding out months longer. The C series is a good option for investors who think interest rates may fall rapidly over the next couple of years. The C series will reset, but not until 2028. Those not sure about rates may want to invest in both C and E series.

No matter how you slice it, each series of Ellington’s preferred shares provide an option depending on the investors' interest rate outlook. The Series E are set to rise above 10% yield at the end of this month while other series offering lower, but more stable income streams. The company is covering preferred dividends through net income and distributable earnings and would need to eliminate its common dividend before affecting the preferred, which I see as unlikely. This makes the preferred shares of Ellington Financial a great option for income investors.