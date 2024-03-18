Alex Wong

Performance Assessment

In my last article on Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), I issued a 'Strong Sell' view. The market has moved against this stance till now as the conglomerate has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) by 6.75% since publication:

Hunting Alpha's Performance since last Berkshire article (Seeking Alpha)

I believe my view was a bit early. I still maintain my view that it's better to heed the advice that Buffett has in plan for his wife's inheritance by investing in the S&P 500 instead:

My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund.

This quote was said more than 10 years ago in 2013. However, I am still a bit surprised that he did not recommend continued investment in Berkshire Hathaway. I'm curious to hear what you - the readers - think of this.

Thesis

A review of the FY23 results had me focus on the following, which informed of my bearish alpha view:

Investments still drive most of Berkshire's EBIT Apple may not be an obvious source of alpha for Berkshire anymore The manufacturing business can surprise on the downside A key risk is that valuations are not as stretched now

Investments still drive most of Berkshire's EBIT

Whenever a company has many different business lines, I like to view a summary of the revenue and/or EBIT mix to see which pieces matter the most. In the case of Berkshire, the key EBIT driver has continued to be the largest contributor to EBIT:

Investment and Net Derivative Gains Mix of Total EBIT (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Over the last 13 quarters, the average mix of overall EBIT has been 93.4%.

Equity investments have consistently made up two-thirds of the overall cash and investments portfolio, with a value of $381 billion as of FY23 end:

Total equity investments mix (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

And within this portfolio, Apple (AAPL) is the big piece, making up 45.8% of the overall equity investments and 30.5% of overall cash and investments as of Q4 FY23. Naturally, this makes Apple's prospects highly relevant to Berkshire's own prospects:

Apple may not be an obvious source of alpha for Berkshire anymore

Looking at the 'Bulls Say' arguments and articles on Seeking Alpha's Apple page, I note that a lot of the arguments rest on currently fringe growth drivers in Vision Pro and CarPlay.

I believe these arguments may be missing the forest for the trees. I have made this kind of mistake before in one of my earlier analyses of Tesla (TSLA), where I got caught up with the long-term potential of humanoid robots, full-self driving and the energy storage business. Here's a snapshot of my reflection on the judgement error, with underlined highlights:

Hunting Alpha's Reflections On An Investing Mistake (Seeking Alpha)

Now back to Apple; the thing that matters most for Apple is iPhones, which make up 53% of overall revenues over the TTM. And iPhone sales are stagnating and on the decline - discussed well in Cavenaugh Research's article, which I believe is right on the money.

Looking at Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades, I note that Apple has an overall F grade in valuations, without any great momentum to compensate for it as the momentum factor is a mediocre C grade.

Given these factors, I believe the odds are that Apple's multi-decadal alpha run over the S&P 500 is coming to a meaningful pause now, if not a complete end.

The manufacturing business can surprise on the downside

Manufacturing EBIT makes up a paltry 5.7% of overall EBIT as it is rendered insignificant when compared to Berkshire's investments related EBIT. However, manufacturing is the largest EBIT contributor (36.7% of overall mix in Q4 FY23) among Berkshire's operating businesses.

February Manufacturing PMI Detail (Institute of Supply Management)

Data from the Institute of Management's US Manufacturing PMIs continue to report a contracting trend on a host of business activity metrics. In Feb 2024, the overall PMI figure fell from 49.1 to 47.8, implying a faster rate of contraction. The continuous 16-month contracting manufacturing sector is at odds with the overall economy, which has been growing for the past 46 months.

Overall, I believe this leads to a threat of downside surprise for Berkshire's largest operating EBIT driver.

A key risk is that valuations are not as stretched now

Berkshire Hathaway P/B (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

The median P/B for Berkshire Hathaway since the start of the current millennium has been 1.45x. Based on December 2023's end book value data, Berkshire Hathaway's P/B currently stands at 1.59x. However, after adjusting for the latest equity value movements in key equity investments, I calculate that Berkshire's latest P/B to be closer to 1.40x:

Updated P/B Calculation for Berkshire Hathaway (Company Filings, TradingView, Author's Analysis)

This is closer to the longer-term median levels. So from a valuation perspective, I recognize that Berkshire's valuations are not as stretched now. This is a key risk to my thesis as it reduces the margin of safety for a relatively bearish view.

Technical Analysis

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do

Relative Technical Analysis of Berkshire Hathaway vs S&P500 (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

On the relative chart of BRK.B with the S&P 500, I identify some consolidation action occurring at the top-end of the longer-term trading range. I still anticipate a mean-reversion move back toward the bottom of the range, which would enable an investor in the S&P 500 to outperform a Berkshire Hathaway investor.

Takeaway & Positioning

Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P 500 since my prior 'Strong Sell' view. However, I believe my thesis is still broadly intact; Apple's performance is still a key needle-mover for Berkshire's outlook. I believe Apple's poor valuation grade and stagnating iPhone sales is a headwind for Berkshire's attractiveness vs the S&P 500. Also, I think continued weakness in the US manufacturing sector poses downside surprise risk for Berkshire's largest contributor to operating business' EBIT.

Valuations-wise, my calculations reveal that Berkshire is trading at 1.40x, which is broadly in the fair-value area based on the historical multiples' trading range. Considering all these arguments, I rate the stock a 'Sell'.

How to interpret Hunting Alpha's ratings:

Strong Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence

Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Neutral/hold: Expect the company to perform in line with the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Strong Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence

The typical time-horizon for my views is multiple quarters to around a year. It is not set in stone. However, I will share updates on my changes in stance in a pinned comment to this article and may also publish a new article discussing the reasons for the change in view.