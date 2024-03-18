LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) has two outstanding public trading fixed-income securities (NYCB.PR.U) and (NYSE:NYCB.PR.A) that have witnessed a material level of see-saw volatility on the back of the bank's 2024 headwinds. In moves that reignited the specters of the 2023 banking crisis, NYCB's common shares would shed half more than half their value on the release of its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings that saw a jump in loan loss provisions almost 10x as much as consensus estimates. The bank would compound the pain with a February market disclosure that it would delay its 10-K filing and that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal controls for reviewing loans.

NYCB has also since slashed its common shares dividends to a peppercorn $0.01 per share, an 80% decline from its prior declaration and 4 cents per share annualized for a 1.02% dividend yield. The dividend will soon have to be adjusted for a pending 1-for-3 reverse stock split. Critically, the $1.05 billion capital infusion led by Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital and other institutional investors including Ken Griffin's Citadel Global Equities has provided a critical equity backstopped for NYCB and a floor for the bank to stage a recovery. Steven Mnuchin was the US Secretary of the Treasury under Trump. His investment catapults him to the board and will see former Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting become NYCB's CEO. I've been buying NYCB.PR.U against this new more fundamentally more stable reality with the security essentially a subordinated note with several attractive features.

Preferred Series Discount to Liquidation Price Annual distribution Yield on Cost % Floating/ Maturity Date 6.375% Fix/Float Non-Cumulative Series A Preferreds (NYCB.PR.A) -27.2% ($25) $1.59 8.73% 3/17/2027 6.00% Bifurcated Option Note (NYCB.PR.U) -34% ($50) $3.00 9% 10/01/2051 Click to enlarge

The De-Risked 6.00% Bonds And The Fed

The Mnuchin-led salvo for NYCB is dilutive for common shareholders with the consortium set to own 40% of the company. The reverse stock split also creates the specter of downstream dilution with NYCB set to expand the number of authorized shares as a backdrop for possible further capital infusion. Overall, it's a bittersweet moment for common shareholders but a sweet moment for what are now extremely de-risked bonds with NYCB's potential FDIC receivership taken off the table. NYCB's deposits have dipped slightly though, the bank had $82 billion in deposits at the end of December with a further March 5 update placing this at $77.2 billion. About 19.8% of NYCB's deposits are uninsured.

NYCB.PR.U is a somewhat complex fixed-income security. It's a bifurcated option note that consists of a preferred and a warrant to purchase NYCB shares. The preferred security has a liquidation value of $50 per share and pays a $3 per preferred annual dividend. This currently means a 9% yield on cost with the notes currently trading for $33.25 per share. The opportunity here is the steep 34% discount to liquidation value they're currently trading for. The notes were trading hands in the low $40s before the fourth quarter earnings call with a 7.1% yield. Hence, the current drop and the Mnuchin-led investment means a possible opportunity to capture value on a gradual return to the low $40s and ahead of Fed rate cuts possibly set for the June FOMC meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool has placed the probability of a 25 basis points cut in June at 55.2%.

The differences between NYCB.PR.U and NYCB.PR.A are stark. The notes are cumulative with NYCB reserving the right to defer payments for up to 20 consecutive quarters. Defer is the keyword here versus the A's which are entirely noncumulative so any unpaid dividend will not accumulate. The A's are floating from 3/17/2027 at a rate of 382.1 basis points plus Three-month LIBOR. This will switch from LIBOR to Three-month SOFR and an adjustment rate. The Us are higher up NYCB's capital stack and the investment play here is that a year from now the aggregate of deposits possibly be back on the rise, less CRE angst, and Fed rate cuts would have pushed this to trade at a low single-digit discount to their liquidation value. NYCB held $114 billion of assets and $86 billion of loans as of the end of its fourth quarter with the bulk of its loans in New York CRE. The bank recently sold a portfolio of consumer loans worth just north of $1 billion to bolster its balance sheet further, also booking a gain from its previously written-down fair value estimate. The Mnuchin-Otting leadership should be able to steer NYCB past murky CRE uncertainty and shape the company into an attractive regional bank. I think the common shares are a hold with the Us a buy on a recovery of depositor and investor confidence in the bank.