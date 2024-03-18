Kwarkot

Introduction

With REITs still out of favor with dividend investors, many are currently trading at attractive levels. I've been heavily adding to my REIT positions to take advantage of the buying opportunity before rate cuts occur, which is expected to happen sometime in the near future. One that I think still offers investors some upside is Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stock. In this article, we'll discuss the company's financials, dividend safety, and outlook for 2024. In the meantime, I think the stock presents a buying opportunity for long-term dividend investors.

Previous Thesis

I last covered Simon Property Group roughly 6 months ago in an article titled: The Rise And Fall Of Shopping Malls Is Overblown. I discussed how premier mall REITs were operating at or near pre-pandemic levels. I also touched on the REIT's dividend coverage and valuation which prompted me to do an analysis on the company. The stock was trading at less than $115 per share then so investors who owned or bought the REIT would be up nearly 30% at the current price. With uncertainty surrounding when rates will be cut I still think their valuation is attractive at this level which we'll discuss later in this article.

Strong Q4 Closeout

Since my last article SPG reported Q3 & Q4 earnings with beats in both quarters. SPG is a premier mall REIT who owns upscale properties so it's no surprise the company beat and even surpassed their prior FFO guidance to close out the year. Total FFO for the full-year was $12.51, significantly higher than the $11.85 - $11.95 management set during the 1H of the fiscal year and surpassed the FFO guidance of $12.15 - $12.25 in Q3.

In the chart below you can see FFO increased steadily quarter-over-quarter from $2.74 to $3.69, nearly 35% for the full-year. Revenue also increased by double-digits at more than 13% from $1.35 billion to $1.53 billion over the same period.

Author creation

So, despite headwinds and volatility within the REIT sector, SPG performed exceptionally well. Many have wondered about how they would fare during tough economic times, especially as consumer financials are greatly impacted from higher interest rates. But SPG not only performed, they managed to grow domestically and internationally.

Domestic property NOI increased 7.2% for the quarter and 4.8% for the full-year. This was higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Portfolio NOI at international properties also grew 4.9%. This was attributed to portfolio occupancy increasing 90 basis points, ending at 95.8%. And this rose steadily quarter-over-quarter from 94.4% in the first quarter. Their strong financials can also be attributed to rent raises during the year which increased 3.1% for malls & outlets.

Simon Property Group also continues to grow its portfolio with 11 new outlets in Europe and they are expected to complete major development projects this year. And they plan to fund these with internally generated cash flows of $1.5 billion after dividend payments.

One of these projects is a mall I visit frequently here in San Diego. The REIT conducted renovations bringing in more high-end stores and "eatertainment" restaurant tenants to attract more consumers. They also added more lounging and seating areas which I think is great considering changing consumer habits. Seems like more and more consumers are looking for experience rather than the stop, shop, and go they're used to.

Returning Capital To Shareholders

Aside from their strong FFO growth, SPG also rewards shareholders with more than just dividend increases. They recently announced an 8.3% increase to $1.95 from the prior quarterly dividend. In addition, the company announced a $2 billion buyback program which they expect to decrease their share count over the next 24 months.

Some REITs do conduct share repurchases, but this is not something they do quite often due to their business models. As most may know, REITs typically issue shares to raise equity to fund future growth. And buying back shares further signals the company's financials remain strong and will likely do so for the foreseeable future.

For 2023, SPG repurchased 1.3 million shares which will also likely drive earnings growth going forward. Their dividend safety remains conservative with a payout ratio of roughly 60%. They paid out a total of $2.8 billion in dividends and brought in FFO of nearly $4.7 billion.

For a REIT, this is spectacular as they are required to pay out more of their distributable income in the form of dividends. It also gives them ample liquidity to grow internally, which the company is seemingly doing as previously mentioned.

With a 60% payout ratio, this is significantly lower than peer Realty Income (O), who had a 2023 payout ratio of roughly 77%. This is also lower than two of my favorites in the sector Agree Realty's (ADC) 74% and NNN REIT's 68.4%.

Strong Balance Sheet

With an A-rated balance sheet, investors shouldn't worry about how the REIT will fare with higher for longer interest rates. At the end of the quarter SPG had plenty of liquidity and cash on hand to navigate the current macro environment with nearly $11 billion and $2.8 billion in cash on hand.

Furthermore, they had a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.3x, slightly lower than peer Realty Income's 4.7x. SPG has also been decreasing its debt the past few years. This stood at $29.7 billion at the end of the year, down $30.2 billion at the end of 2022.

Most of this is fixed-rate at roughly 97% with 7.3 years to maturity. However, they do have some debt due in 2024 & 2025 that will have to be refinanced at a higher rate, but as seen by the REIT's balance sheet strength and strong cash flows, this is nothing for investors to be too concerned with.

SPG investor presentation

Valuation

Although the company is up significantly since my last thesis back in September, they still trade at attractive levels with a P/FFO ratio of right under 12x. This is lower than their 5-year average and the sector median's 12.67x. In comparison to peers Realty Income, who has a P/AFFO ratio of roughly 13.1x and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) who has a P/FFO ratio of 15.4x currently.

Additionally, Quant gives them a valuation grade of B-, further signaling the stock may be undervalued at the moment. Using the Dividend Discount Model I have a price target of $158 for the REIT, offering investors some decent upside. This is also slightly higher than Wall Street's price target of roughly $154 for SPG.

Author creation

Risk To Thesis

I think the biggest risk for SPG is the direction of interest rates. If the FED decides to raise from here because of hotter-than-expected CPI, this would likely cause the REIT's financials to feel the effects as consumer spending becomes even tighter. Portfolio tenants could also face downward financial pressures, causing occupancy levels to decline.

Although I still think rates will decline sometime this year, it's still up in the air on which direction rates will go in the short term. Malls have been said to be dying over the past few years and even though they remain strong, consumer spending habits have definitely changed as they seek value and experience. Higher rates also mean higher borrowing costs which impact REITs significantly. And despite their strong position financially, this is something investors should keep an eye on going forward.

Bottom Line

Up over the past year, SPG still presents a decent buying opportunity at the current price. With a P/FFO ratio below the sector median and their 5-year average, I expect the stock to trade at a minimum 15x P/FFO where it traded pre-pandemic when interest rates are cut.

Furthermore, despite headwinds in the sector, SPG performed exceptionally well growing revenue and FFO, a testament to their management team and financial strength. I expect them to grow internally with retained cash after dividend payments which further signals the company is one of the best REITs when it comes to financial flexibility. With their strong fundamentals and conservative payout ratio, I think SPG is a REIT to buy and hold forever. And as a result, I still rate them a buy.