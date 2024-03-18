Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simon Property Group: Strong Fundamentals Make This REIT A Buy And Hold

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.54K Followers

Summary

  • Simon Property Group offers upside for long-term dividend investors and is a compelling buy at current levels.
  • SPG reported strong Q4 earnings, beating expectations and showing growth in domestic and international properties.
  • The company rewarded shareholders with dividend increases and an announcement of a $2 billion buyback program, signaling strong financials and future growth.
  • I have a price target of $158 for Simon Property Group.

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Introduction

With REITs still out of favor with dividend investors, many are currently trading at attractive levels. I've been heavily adding to my REIT positions to take advantage of the buying opportunity before rate cuts occur, which is expected to happen

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.54K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.