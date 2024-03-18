Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Is Vulnerable To Further Declines (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 18, 2024 5:25 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Apple Inc. is vulnerable to a price decline based on analysis of price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength.
  • Price is below the downward trending 30-week EMA, indicating weakness.
  • Momentum is bearish in both the short-term and long-term, and volume patterns show higher levels of selling.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the biggest companies in terms of market capitalization in the SP 500 Index. The maker of iPhones, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, etc., while being large in market capitalization, is vulnerable to having its market

As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

