Jacek_Sopotnicki

I've bought more Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock since the earnings report. That's the first thing to know.

Because in this case, I am following the old adage: if I liked it at X price, then I really love it at much less than X.

I can't help it. I just see value here.

My previous article on the company/stock, back in December 2023, was bullish on the portfolio of properties and future financial guidance from management, backed by a compelling valuation. The stock has significantly dipped since then.

Contrarian, deep-value bets on distressed assets can be painful to watch, and even more painful to own, but Warner Bros. Discovery, put as simply as possible, is a collection of assets that can be leveraged to get out of this hole. Those assets comprise a library of content and a prestigious linear/streaming service (with a healthy dose of reality content on the Discovery side to balance out the prestige), as well as a theatrical division driven in part by the company's comic-book answer to Disney's (DIS) Marvel (DC, of course); they will, over time, help the stock recover.

However, there are problems in place that need to be addressed. And one solution may actually contradict the last thing I said about the stock recovering over time because in actuality, it seems more and more likely that CEO David Zaslav, the one I've characterized as being a motivated actor on the side of shareholders, wants to transfer the risk of running this storied studio to someone else in some sort of value-generating Hollywood-consolidation transaction that is yet to be determined.

There are three main issues with the company:

Debt

Cost of content

Who will be the buyer

Let's get into it...

Debt

As it stands now, from the most recent earnings report of February 23, 2024, long-term debt for WBD stands at just about $42 billion as of the end of calendar year 2023. That compared favorably to the $48 billion at the end of 2022.

Interest expense jumped to $2.2 billion for 2023 versus $1.8 billion for 2022. In the fourth quarter, interest expense fared a little better, dropping to $500 million versus $560 million. Cash on the balance sheet remained steady at $3.7 billion.

The reduction of debt and steady state of cash levels represent positive takeaways to the story, but they only go so far (and perhaps not even that far, at all).

The company has to attack debt more aggressively, as I've mentioned before. This gets into some painful discussion: what exactly needs to go?

Before it was easy: got a stake in The CW? Great; sell off most of it, bringing down your position to 12.5%.

Now, not so easy. Does Zaslav sell off TBS? TNT? The video-game operations? How much would they bring in anyway? (Probably not $40 billion!)

It's like what Disney's Bob Iger said about ABC, ESPN and Freeform: what exactly is core to the business at hand, and what isn't?

One of the problems, though, is that these assets may not bring in today what they would have brought in years ago. Linear declines have stymied valuations on something like ESPN. A simple search-engine query on the sports asset indicates what might have been a $40 billion sale has turned into a $20 billion sale (and maybe less, given market conditions and sports-rights maintenance?).

ABC too just isn't as valuable as one might think. Alone, that might only fetch a few billion bucks, although media executive/investor Byron Allen offered $10 billion a while ago if the broadcaster came with a few bonus plays.

Zaslav doesn't have a public broadcaster to offer. Both he and Iger have similar debt issues, but Iger has the key advantage of a thriving theme parks business that drives all. Zaslav has no such parks segment.

But he does have those cable nets. And the Discovery ecosystem.

And while Disney is investing in video games via its recent Epic stake, WBD might want to consider options for its video-game division.

The company's gaming division, Warner Bros. Games, is a great asset, no question. When I suggested it should be looked at for purposes of divestiture, I was immediately educated on the division in the comment section. Not only is it a successful segment with high-profile titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, it is also a prime avenue for synergy with the company's brands. So don't think this is what I want to sell first, or sell at all, necessarily.

Instead, take this discussion as indication of an engagement with realism: the stock, with an 8-handle (at time of writing), and the company, with the expiration of the merger-trust provisions coming up in April, quite simply demand a re-evaluation of the entire portfolio. There's nothing wrong with that, and outright divestitures don't need to be engaged anyway - perhaps stakes in certain businesses such as games could be offered. Maybe a tracking stock could be floated.

Furthermore, don't forget that if some of the company's assets end up in the corporate hands of a stock you may already own - thought experiment: what if WBD sold DC to Disney - then there may not only be poetic justice in it, but there also might be an argument that an investor's portfolio retains the same kind of exposure to the asset, and its shifting to a new position allows the company that needed to make such a deal (in this case, WBD) to exist in a stronger position.

Everything should be on the table, and as Bob Iger did some months ago by his own admission, "trial balloons" of ideas should be floated from time to time to see how the company can bring that debt down in the quickest possible manner. Remember too: the entire $40-odd billion doesn't have to be eliminated in a single step; the market will reward consistent paydowns with perhaps one or two big chunks taken out at one time. What would that be...a few cable channels on the Discovery side? Maybe some tech investments hiding in a venture portfolio that we don't know about? Who knows. Innovative thinking here on the part of management would be welcome.

Cost of Content

To me, the limiting reagent of any content company's value chemistry is the cost of its content, and in that respect, it's what you pay above the line.

An interesting thing has happened to media cash flows during the guild strikes in Hollywood: they went up. Why? Because production activity halted. That delayed capital allocation to content initiatives, and media companies benefited.

To some extent. Obviously, media conglomerates' streaming units (and silver-screen slates) need movies and episodic series to fill out pipelines and bring in money. But it isn't so bad, perhaps, to take a break.

Especially in Warner's case.

Cash from operations for the full fiscal year was roughly $7 billion versus $3 billion, with $1.3 billion in capital spending in 2023, leaving roughly $6 billion in free cash. For the fourth quarter, free cash flow was $3.3 billion, so you really get to see the effect of the strikes, as half of the metric was generated just in those three months. Of course, there is a note from management that seems to downplay the benefit of the work stoppage:

Reported free cash flow [for 2023] increased to $6,161 million from $3,317 million primarily attributable to higher operating profits combined with working capital improvements, in addition to lower content spend driven by a more disciplined approach to content investment and the impact from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes."

There definitely is some "disciplined approach to content investment" occurring these days in all the media conglomerates not named Netflix (NFLX), as some like to put it. Everyone has said enough is enough to all the losses in direct-to-consumer, and execs are paying attention and acting accordingly.

With Warner Bros., the debt situation is causing content chaos because it places the company in a position to sometimes make a choice between releasing a film or letting it go to score a tax break. I do not agree with this method necessarily, even though I acknowledge the tough position the studio is in since certain films represent good bets that could bolster brand equity and afford some satisfaction to streaming customers (the John Cena Acme film is a good example).

Ballooning costs to produce a movie frighten execs into being too conservative at times. Recently, Bob Iger alluded to content being struck at the development stage as a way of rationalizing cost structure at his company. He spoke at a media conference on March 5. Here's an extended quote he gave regarding a question about the performance of his movie studio:

When we talk about improving our film slate. There are really three approaches. One is you have to kill things you no longer believe in. That's not easy in this business because either you've gotten started, you have some sunk costs or it's a relationship with either your employees or with the creative community. And it's not an easy thing, but you got to make those tough calls. We've actually made those tough calls. We've not been that public about it, but we've killed a few projects already that we just didn't feel were strong enough. That's very, very important. Second, you have to look at everything you're making that you do believe in and you have to take a position that good is not good enough. You have to basically strive for perfection."

See, when I read something like that - and you can bet Zaslav has taken note of Iger's proclamation - I can't help but think that it's tough to be a media exec because you have to look at things differently than other observers would, and, perhaps, not as rationally as other people.

Because to me, at least, I think it's important to trust the development process and not throw money away indiscriminately; put another way, you have to be sure that the concept/script/pitch is correct before any development money is spent, and you just have to do your best afterward and learn from the mistakes, and don't strive for perfection all the time because that too can lead to missed opportunity and increased costs. (I seriously have to wonder if AI can help the industry not just in terms of producing content, but in the area of knowing whether a pitch should be further developed or given a hard pass; no doubt this would be as controversial as it is potentially inevitable.)

In other words, and just to be clear about what I'm saying: I would change the Hollywood process of putting a bunch of ideas into development only to give a green light to a select few afterward. It's similar to the habit of optioning all kinds of concepts only to filter the majority out at the development stage: at some point, it almost becomes like casually throwing money around (why should I be surprised, right, since this is Hollywood we're talking about).

All of this chaos - worrying about everything being perfect (and, yes, it's mandatory to strive for perfection as a matter of good business habit but don't let it get in the way of the very good, if I may invoke that cliché) and Hollywood relationships and second-guessing the process - comes back to how risky making content is: no matter how perfect something is, the timing may not be right, or the marketplace may simply reject it for any number of reasons, and paying too much to talent may simply not be the best practice. The better practice may be to make more bets at a lower budget per bet.

Zaslav should strive for that, but if he is going to go the content-reduction method (as Iger would seem to be preaching), then perhaps the ideal route would be to pretend that the strikes are still going on and allow cash flow to accumulate as a result.

When you think about it, what is the supposed value of merging Discovery with Warner Bros., and more specifically and directly, Discovery with HBO? The additional content was supposed to create a juggernaut that would be irresistible to subscribers. Well, HBO and Max should lean into that and try to do more with less on both sides (and just consider whatever additional content is left over as still a more attractive value proposition for consumers as opposed to when both services were separate entities), and perhaps replace some legacy series with newer, less-expensive ones. There are many arguments against this, including those centering on caution around removing any high-value content that drives Discovery and Max, but Warner Bros. at this point has to make tough choices, as I've already mentioned.

Let me give a specific example of a tough choice that should have been made: the budget for the sequel to the Joker film from a few years ago. (The headline to this Variety article should be read carefully and should be allowed to sink in. It illustrates my point exactly.)

The theme of the linked trade piece is that Warner Bros. is seemingly cutting all kinds of costs to instead spend big money on big talent for a singular purpose: sell the company once the expiration of the trust regulation passes.

The theory is this: Zaslav can dazzle potential buyers with all manner of celebrity talent locked up in deals to finally unload the company at a premium.

I have two issues with that: Although I think the company has a strong shot at being sold, I cannot predict the future, and neither can Zaslav. That's issue one. Issue two: we need to get the stock price higher before an appropriate premium can be attached. That will require cost cuts.

This means now may not be the time to pay Lady Gaga a reported $12 million to join the cast of a sequel to a movie that cost $60 million and grossed over $1 billion.

The increased budget increases the risk (and don't forget there will be profit participation for talent in addition to guaranteed compensation), and at a time when comic-book films have been very hit-or-miss post-pandemic.

Plus, there's simply no sure-fire bet here: the lightning caught in the Joker bottle may prove to be fleeting and good for a single film only. It may not bomb, certainly, but it also may not come close to the coveted billion-dollar mark.

If I were Zaslav, I would have encouraged (strongly) the filmmakers to make a sequel at the same budgetary level. It can be done; it should have been done.

Granted, some risk is off-loaded via co-investing entities, which is something I disagree with generally because it reduces the reward for the company down the line. This brings me back again to the point of it all: invest all in at a lower price.

Interestingly, though, going back to the trade article, an anonymous source gave a quote that characterizes the spending in this way: if Zaslav essentially green-lighted premium payments to stars (Tom Cruise's partnership with the studio was mentioned) as a way of selling the studio/library, then he is basically counting on money from the future (and from other people, which is the best kind of money in Hollywood...you and I, in other words!) to justify the spending now.

And that, again, is one heck of a risk.

Who Will Be The Buyer...

A big part of the WBD thesis is consolidation: with reporting indicating that the company wants to do something once the trust/tax restrictions are gone next month, it's obvious that the buyout angle must be considered.

As I stated earlier, though, it's going to be tricky, since the share price is so low right now. Those who buy at higher levels may end up disappointed.

That's the way it goes, though, and if you are in the trade, presumably you are improving cost basis, doing stuff with options, etc. I've been buying more at these depressed levels to get into a better position.

The key will be for Zaslav to get the company on a better fundamental footing so the stock rises and then a buyout occurs.

But...who will be the buyer?

There are many contenders. Paramount Global (PARA), however, looks to be out. Some pundits barely believed the company was even in at all.

I'm not sure about that. I think a PARA/WBD union would have been a useful scenario in principle for both sets of shareholders. The math of the merger may not have worked, though, because of all the debt and the question of premium needed and the depressed nature of the stock currencies involved, as well as the whole control-via-national-amusements angle.

Okay. Fair enough. What other option is out there?

Tech certainly could step in. Amazon (AMZN). Apple (AAPL).

Apple, though, is sort of into its own thing and doesn't seem to want to play around with an acquisition of this kind. It would introduce too many variables, and could CEO Tim Cook pay enough attention to the process of hiring the right people who could manage such a complicated asset relative to the tech giant's core business model such that Hollywood wouldn't take advantage? Probably not with current issues at the company (cancelling car plans, needing an AI strategy, etc.).

Amazon wouldn't be a bad choice, but like Apple, it may not want to stray too far from its own spreadsheets at this time. That isn't to say the company shouldn't do such a buy - it probably would immediately place Amazon as a contender against Disney and Netflix, and it would marry a library of IP, along with DC, with the Prime merchandising model - but reality is reality, and the buzz currently isn't there.

The buzz that is possibly there though is with Comcast (CMCSA).

Comcast is still a linear business. As such, right from the start, we can point to TBS/TNT as valuable assets for the cable concern.

The vaunted library of Warner Bros. and Turner Classics also would be attractive. Comcast has investments in streaming and free ad-supported television, so content like this would fit in nicely.

But it's pretty interesting to consider how the two studios - Warner and Universal - would work together. There would be cost synergies, for one. Both distribution systems in combination would presumably be powerful. The theatrical content would help to supply the streaming initiatives and overall Comcast entertainment ecosystem. And, let's not forget, that DC asset would do the same thing I mentioned it would hypothetically do with Amazon - turn the tables on Disney/Marvel (Comcast already sort of does this now with its DreamWorks Animation asset versus Disney/Pixar).

Think about it: Comcast has the Universal Parks. If it had DC, it would be closer to Disney-like. But...there's still one more element to be had...because arguably the Mouse's D+ is greater than Peacock in the streaming game (an easy argument to make since Peacock has 31 million subscribers versus D+'s 150 million).

That's where HBO and Max come in. They would offset the Peacock story and start a new chapter for Comcast in its post-linear evolution.

What would happen to Peacock, though?

It could stay put in its current state, but using some imagination for a moment, I possibly would turn that into an advertiser-supported, Tubi-type thing. It could perhaps be used as an incentive to get people to subscribe to HBO or Max (get an ad-free version of Peacock with a subscription to one of the other streamers, or maybe some kind of bundle could be offered), but either way, if there was a WBD acquisition, Comcast would be wise to focus on growing its HBO streaming franchise.

Comcast might have some good reasons to double down on content production and streaming. The company is looking for ways to counteract the declines in linear and broadband, and as this article indicates, it is using mobile to do that (along with price increases); problem is, more may be needed long-term.

Of course, here's the big problem everyone is waiting for me to mention: Comcast's $100+ billion debt.

The enterprise value for Warner Bros. Discovery is over $60 billion. Shareholders would probably want at least double the current market cap of around $20 billion for a premium, which would lead to a cost of over $80 billion. Even then, long-term holders would be disappointed (short-term arbitrageurs might be another story).

Comcast could conceivably take on partners (as complex and unattractive as that might be) post a Warner purchase to offload some of the required premium or make some asset sales. While owning Turner Networks and Discovery channels would be complementary for Comcast, the debt is the debt, and besides, maybe the biggest get here would be the studio theatrical slate, IP rights, library, and HBO...and, especially, DC and what that brand could do for the parks segment. So everything could be looked at. And I would include Sky as well with all of that (really didn't turn out to be a catalyst).

Whether or not Comcast (or any other company, for that matter) steps up and takes Warner Bros. Discovery off Zaslav's hands remains to be seen, but it is worth imagining the possibilities because he will be looking to do some sort of transaction once the restrictions lift in my opinion.

Valuation/Risks

There are risks to owning Warner Bros. Discovery. They haven't changed much.

Top of the list most would cite is the ongoing destruction of the linear cable-bundle model; in other words, all those networks the company owns are receiving less revenue because consumers keep cancelling their cable subscriptions in favor of using broadband to create their own suite of streaming services. Whether it's Warner or Disney, everyone (again, everyone but Netflix) is trying to amp up the streaming side to offset the linear side...and that isn't a simple task.

Another risk is a general one in the marketplace for all...economic data, as is usually their wont, is supplying mixed messages week-to-week. Bills and bonds rise and fall in response, and equities either receive an assist or a hammer to the head. While WBD stock has its own problems, the macro backdrop will likewise impact money flow in and out of the shares.

I'm counting on more aggressive reduction of the debt load, but that might happen at a place slower than I (and perhaps all of Wall Street) would like.

Content costs are a huge risk because Hollywood execs usually don't say no to writing a big check so they can celebrate by hanging out with the star on the payday-receiving end at a five-star restaurant. The CEO knows how to score a tax write-off in terms of locking some content in a vault...but he needs to spend more of his intellectual capital (both his own and of those occupying other C-suites within the organization) on negotiating with agents to secure more favorable terms for shareholders on tentpole projects. I'll say it again: it can be done. Don't just go the path of least resistance and meet any and all quotes. Going back to the Joker sequel for a moment, there's no question in my mind that a movie of similar quality to the first one could have been made more cheaply...it'll be a while before we see the financial results on that one, but it's interesting to note that the first one generated, according to this analysis, $430 million in ultimate profit...and that was with over $100 million in profit-participation costs. If the reported $200 million cost is indeed within the ballpark, well, that's almost half the profit earned before marketing expenses and what I have to assume will be a higher participation line. Streaming will mitigate the economic risk, sure, but, at what cost on that end, especially in the post-strike era of more concessions for the guilds?

And, generally, Warner just hasn't articulated in full an exit plan yet (although there have been signs, as one of the above-linked trade articles mentions, that it is on management's mind), although that in itself isn't unusual. That means it could be longer for a buyout thesis to occur. That could turn the situation into a you've-got-to-be-extremely-patient-with-this-one kind of a stock.

Valuation is decent over at the SA valuation reading. Currently stands at B+ (as of writing). Forward price/sales and price/cash-flow rate high, as does price/sales. EV/EBITDA is likewise very encouraging.

Problem is, growth is challenged, at a D+ rating. Some of the profitability factors rate highly as an offset.

This is par for the course with a contrarian situation: a bad stock chart is compared against some valuable assets and a bet that the market ultimately catches up as improvements in fundamentals are eventually reported.

Conclusion

At the very least, Warner Bros. Discovery should be placed on a watchlist. Check into its story, its CEO, and its financial potential beyond a balance sheet that will hopefully improve over time. It carries high risk for obvious reasons, but it also becomes compelling at $10 per share and below. I don't believe the company is going to disappear, so I'm betting its assets get the shares back to higher levels.