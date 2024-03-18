ArtistGNDphotography

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) could be one the most interesting ETFs I follow. That's because it is structured the way I like my ETFs (concentrated), it invests in businesses I can understand (companies that build homes, supply those builders and help owners fill those homes), and it sells at a nice discount to the S&P 500 (14x trailing P/E and 1.5x trailing sales, versus 25x and 2.8x for that large cap index). So why am I stuck on a hold rating, when so much about this industry is nudging me to say "buy with new money."

The answer is that I am too much of a risk manager to allocate more than a small portion of my portfolio to an industry that is this cyclical. I don't need to show you earnings and revenue to indicate that. As a technician and quant, I prefer to use the language I speak, which includes analyzing patterns of total returns like shown below. On a 3-year rolling basis (annualized), ITB makes the S&P 500 look like it is investing in Treasury Bills by comparison!

Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

So, while I acknowledge how well this ETF has done, and lament the fact that other than a few short-term trades, I did not own it through this vicious run higher the past 17 months (more than doubling in price), I see too many other market areas that look ripe for future performance.

Those include market segments that are less tied to borrowing money, such as some of the large cap industrial stocks, and some commodity ETFs, both of which I'll cover in the near future. This article is about ITB, and my skepticism that it can continue to outpace most of the market, as the economy weakens. Long-term we have a housing shortage, no question. And that's why I'd jump in with both feet presumably, if I could buy ITB at a much lower price. Thus, I land on hold, and lean toward sell if the current early stage weakness in ITB's price continues.

ITB: a well constructed ETF! (pardon the pun)

ITB tracks companies involved in the production and sale of materials used in the US homebuilding industry, and the homebuilding companies themselves. Assets under management have grown from under $800 million at the depths of the pandemic, to nearly $3 billion today.

ITB is an indexed ETF, not actively-managed. It is rebalanced quarterly with an expense ratio of .40% and a dividend yield of 0.45% ("nothing to write home about" for dividend seekers).

ITB's top 10 are shown here, and below that, I took the quant factor grades from Seeking Alpha, which I am a very big fan of. I show them below for the top 7 stocks in the ETF, which are a sizeable portion of ITB's total portfolio.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

I see a couple of a well-positioned but fairly valued top holdings, and then a lot of profitable but growth challenged and overvalued names. Again, it leads me to a hold.

Real estate market: 2023's furious pace leads to high expectations

2023's residential real estate market was characterized by bidding wars, low inventory, and high rates. Sellers around the country refused to list their properties, and forfeit their locked in low-interest rate mortgages. I lost count of how many times I spoke to a neighbor or friend and heard the phrase "where you gonna go?" since outside of severe downsizing or moving to a remote area, many Baby Boomer home owners decided to stay put. That's how a graph like this comes to be.

Seeking Alpha and Ycharts

Data by YCharts

This is all part of the uniqueness of the post-pandemic US economy. But as millennials increasingly move into home ownership range (age wise and via higher incomes), there wasn't enough out there for them. So the major homebuilders had a field day.

But now, as inflation threatens to do not a double-dip like a recession, but a double-trip higher as it did in the 1970s and again during the Global Financial Crisis from 2007-2009. See below, how during both of those periods, year over year CPI spiked, dropped hard, then, like a horror film, came back from the dead. It happened again when in late 2007, it peaked in November, 2007 and looked to be moderating until it took off again in May 2008.

Seeking Alpha and Ycharts

Data by YCharts

Importantly, we don't need to see a return to 9% inflation in order to ruin the housing and homebuilder story. Consumers and investors are so spoiled by 13 years of lower rates that ended in 2022, even sustained inflation near 4-5% for a year or so could be enough to cause a mild panic. ITB thus seems priced not for perfection, but not far from it.

High levels of inflation would deter people from using their disposable income to build new houses. We can see how those fears have played out in past cycles here.

Data by YCharts

The case for continued upside in ITB

But again, I am not at a sell here, but a hold. In my own use of those terms, it means ITB is not where I'm putting new money, but if I owned it (I don't currently) I would not sell it unless/until the price breaks down more than it has. That could happen quickly, so if I were a holder I'd be on my toes, and watching the inflation figures (I am anyway, closely, but with an eye toward perhaps rising commodity prices and a chance to re-enter that market segment at some point soon).

Now, why invest in construction? With inflation levels so high giving consumers less disposable income, shouldn’t we see a decline in discretionary spending? Well, according to the Federal Reserve, people who own homes are on average 40x wealthier than people who rent. This to me shows that the people who are building these houses are not living paycheck to paycheck, so they are less impacted by high interest rates and high levels of inflation which could persist in 2024.

According to January market data, we can already see U.S. construction spending for commercial, industrial and multifamily buildings has risen to $863.3 billion in annualized spending. These spending numbers have jumped 1.4% from its December numbers, and 16.1% from the previous year.

A final reason why I am on the fence (hold rating) is this industry's disproportionate levels of supply and demand. 90% of mortgage holders have interest rates at 6%. That, coupled with inflation and low supply driving up house prices, makes the construction industry a good opportunity for growth. Below is a graph showing the currently low supply levels, further reinstating the imbalance.

That's the bull case I tell myself to offset the fact that I can't get excited about an ETF selling at a low teens P/E multiple. Usually, I'd be much more enthusiastic. But this is not that type of industry.

But, those stubborn interest rates

Making it harder to get a loan could hinder the number of people applying to borrow money from banks, therefore limiting the number of construction projects. But as I see it, stricter loan requirements is a good thing for the industry. By making it harder to obtain these loans, it will weed out the people who can’t actually afford to build houses, who will ultimately default on their loan, hurting the builders, their employees, and any debts they had outstanding. People who are slow to pay their bills could also cause contractors to slow down on their work, taking longer to finish projects and start new ones.

Still, that's a long-term positive, and this ETF has doubled in 17 months. That tells me there's a good chance the positives are in the price, and the risks have not fully been accounted for by the market.

Price chart analysis: bent, not broken, but I am a risk-manager

Finally, here's the technical picture. While there might be very little immediate danger here, this is the type of situation that could fall apart quickly. Just falling to that trendline is a $20 price drop, or nearly 20% decline. That's some risk I would not court if I owned this and was riding a big profit. Again, that doesn't mean run out the front door of the house, but rather look to see if the price starts to weaken severely. Right now, it is a hint of trouble.

TC2000 (Rob Isbitts)

Final thoughts

ITB is one that got away from me. I saw the chart a while back and could not imagine the homebuilders doing well in a higher rate environment. Lesson learned, and I'd look forward to buying it at a much lower price next time around. Because this is a very cyclical industry, so I expect to get another chance down the road.