Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

There's a lot of varying opinions and frustrations lately with Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), one of the most popular and highest AUM dividend growth ETFs on the market. I've written a few articles on SCHD in Q3 2023 and Q4 2023 (editor's pick) focused on last year's dividend growth struggle, which resulted in a 3.77% raise but defended its uninterrupted dividend growth record.

I think in 2024 that struggle is still there but more eyes are now on the equity appreciation side. A lot of investors are frustrated that SCHD has been flat on price performance for 3 years while the S&P 500 has been soaring recently. Though the two indices are different from each other, SCHD beta is 0.91 so investors do expect some level of correlation. In a general sense investors always compare to a benchmark like the S&P 500 to determine if their investment was a wise choice or not.

A common thread I see is that SCHD has never been tested in anything other than a bull market since 2011 and investors got duped. This is not true. In this article, I want to review historical data and current economic factors which lead me to continue buying SCHD as part of a core dividend growth holding in my portfolio.

S&P 500 vs. SCHD Performance

Timeframe of reference matters a lot, both for performance comparisons and how long you personally have been invested. For reference, I used SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as a surrogate for all comparisons in this section. I believe the Y-Chart below fairly sums up the bears short term frustration with SCHD: the S&P 500 has a total return of 22% more than SCHD in just over a year, more than 3x SCHD's total return at 31.54% vs. 9.38%.

Data by YCharts

22% is basically 2 years of average performance and some investors do not have confidence SCHD can catch up, but it can. The data below shows several years when SCHD has put up 20%+ total returns in one year. In my most recent article, Schwab showed 2013 returns as well which were almost 33% in one year.

SCHD Total Returns Since Inception (Schwab Asset Management)

Let's zoom out further. The S&P 500 has outperformed SCHD by 71% since inception in 2011. However, one could have made the case between 2022-2023 that SCHD is better than S&P 500 when its total returns were higher, look closely at the chart. Up to that point, the two indices performed very similarly.

Data by YCharts

Below I calculated the difference between SPY and SCHD's total & price returns starting from 2019-2024 and shortening the time frame to 2023-2024. To see just how much of an effect 2023 had, notice how up to 2024 the difference between SPY and SCHD's total return and price return converges. The ranges of 2021 & 2022-2024 were fairly similar and only about a 6% difference. 2023-2024 is where you see the sharp rise in price difference which drives the total return difference as of now.

It's notable that while SPY consistently outperforms SCHD in terms of price return, the difference in total return, including dividends, is often smaller. This indicates that SCHD's dividend yield partially offsets its relative underperformance in terms of price appreciation. The fact that the total return difference is higher from 2023-2024 vs. 2019-2024 is highly indicative of short term differences and how 2023-2024 has had a big effect on the total returns due to the rapid price appreciation of the S&P 500.

Difference Between SPY and SCHD Returns (Nicholas Bratto, Y-Charts)

History

Dot-com Bubble & The Great Recession

One critical point about SCHD's long-term performance is that the fund has only been around since 2011. We know how the S&P 500 performed during the Dot-com bubble and The Great Recession but not SCHD. While technically true, the funds underlying benchmark, the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, has been around much longer and synthetic SCHD backtest data from before 2011, 1999-2014, exists from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

During the timeframe between 1999-2014, The S&P 500 posted an annualized average return of 5.41% vs. 10.38% for the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. That's 15 years of a 5% gain or about 75% more in total return for synthetic SCHD. Recall, since inception, the SPY had outperformed SCHD by 71%, so for roughly the same time frame one can see a longer view on how these two ETFs can swap performance. This comparison doesn't answer all our questions about history, but it does give strong insights and more range as to how SCHD would have responded to different market scenarios. Overall, I don't wish either fund to massively outperform one another, I invest 100% of my 401k in the S&P 500. But I invest in SCHD for the income, dividend growth, and NAV stability to offset my emergency fund in my taxable brokerage account.

Data by YCharts

Inflation

Another great point of caution is inflation vs. SCHD. Inflation was high in the 70s and 80s, much like it was in 2021 and 2022 at 7.04% and 6.45% respectively.

SCHD Total Return vs. Inflation (Portfolio Visualizer)

At face value, it may seem like SCHD is slowing down due to the after-effects of inflation, but I believe more time is needed to confirm its long-term impact on the fund. My money is on dividend paying stocks > inflation. Looking further back to 1930, dividends contributed 40% of the total return of the S&P 500. During the 1940s, 1970s, and 1980s, when inflation was > 5%, that number jumps to 54%. During the 1940s and 1970s, when inflation was highest at 6% and 7%, that number jumps to 65% and 71%, respectively. I believe quality dividend paying stocks help you fight inflation.

S&P 500 returns vs. Inflation Over the Decades (Bloomberg Financial)

According to Fidelity Investments

On average, dividends account for 41% of market return since the 1940s—and the ratio increases for decades with higher inflation. During inflationary periods since the 1970s, dividend-paying stocks generally outperformed non-dividend paying stocks.

Unrealized Factors

Cash Investments

With $6T in Money-Market Funds (MMFs) some investors speculate that when the federal reserve drops rates, more of this money will flow into stocks and ETFs like SCHD. Basically, when MMFs and HYSAs are less than 3.5% APY. I think some of this money will flow there, however keep in mind SCHD only has $64B AUM, which is 1% of this $6T pile. Maybe it could acquire 0.05% of this money and boost the NAV, but the point is this huge bat is not going to be the main factor which drives SCHD's performance long term, especially when many Americans plan to buy homes, pay off debt, and retain their large savings buffer. I do think it will be a small factor though.

Mag 7 and Technology

To address the elephant in the room, the Mag 7 has obviously been driving much of the S&P 500's performance, causing a lot of FOMO for SCHD investors. The beautiful thing about the tech sector is its innovations which make it to the commercial level benefit large companies with new software, hardware, and infrastructure at their disposal. These innovations drive operational efficiency improvements and a new age of business intelligence to so many companies to reduce costs and increase revenue.

Annual 2024 Reconstitution of SCHD

SCHD also just completed their annual 2024 reconstitution, set to be reflected Monday, March 18th. I would rather not speculate and leave the work for another analyst to discern whether the additions/removals this year will point SCHD in the right direction for price appreciation, while maintaining its dividend growth. Given the funds historical performance, the best of the best quality dividend stocks is what got us here so I'm confident it will be a positive change.

Moving Forward

All in all, I maintain my SCHD rating as a Buy. It is one of my core holdings and I only regret I didn't buy more when it dipped below $70 last year. Time in the market > timing the market beat me again. I think young investors need not worry, in fact this short-term stagnation of SCHD is helpful long term so long as you continue to invest. I think investors using the income, need not worry either as price appreciation is not your primary concern, just dividend growth, which SCHD has been delivering.

I'd guess the investor in the middle, someone in their early 40s is really torn on shifting their SCHD elsewhere or riding it out in 2024, especially with so many other options. I think before you jump ship, an analysis of the annual reconstitution and some of the veteran tickers in SCHD may offer some more refined analysis to hang in there a little longer. Remember, you are investing into a methodology more than anything: the top 100 stocks each year with the best dividend growth, cash flow to debt, and return on equity.