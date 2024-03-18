Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

March Madness: Final Four Investing Bracket 2024

Mar. 18, 2024 6:51 AM ETNVDA, MSFT, FLIN, GLD, SDVY
Matthew Pixa profile picture
Matthew Pixa
157 Followers

Summary

  • March Madness is here, but even if your college team didn't make the tourney, here is how your investments can.
  • How will things eventually play out with the Magnificent Seven?
  • It's not about picking a single winner but rather maintaining proper overall allocation to appropriate asset classes.
Close-up image of basketball ball over floor in the gym. Orange basketball ball on wooden parquet.

matimix/iStock via Getty Images

If your alma mater or favorite college team did not make the tournament on Selection Sunday, we've got another option for you!

Even if you don't like or follow college basketball, we think you'll enjoy what

This article was written by

Matthew Pixa profile picture
Matthew Pixa
157 Followers
Matthew V. Pixa is the President and founder of My Portfolio Guide, LLC. My Portfolio Guide is an independent, fee-only (non-commission) Registered Investment Advisory firm based in the state of California. My Portfolio Guide offers customized investment guidance focused on the needs of individuals from all stages and walks of life. Matt’s curiosity and passion for investing began during the stock market crash of 1987. Being a new investor without any guidance and coupled with the dramatic events of that period, an interest and passion for becoming a student of the markets was born. Matt later studied Economics and earned a Bachelor’s degree while also competing as a student-athlete for California State University Long Beach. After advancing his career for 12 years he decided to return to business school and further his education by earning an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Matt was trained and worked as an investment advisor for several of the largest and most widely respected brokerages on Wall Street as well as one of the most eminent private wealth management firms in the nation. Early on in his financial career, he learned that most “advisors” are actually not trained to give unbiased investment advice. Many simply get licensed and then are employed as salespeople to pitch products or build a book of business that is only scalable by outsourcing the relationship to others. It becomes a numbers game and what typically gets left behind is the best interest of the client. Matt lives in Seal Beach, CA with his wife Cecilia, daughter Isabel, and son Lance. He enjoys coaching youth sports for his children’s teams and also competes in Ironman triathlons as a way to stay fit, disciplined, and blow off any left over energy…

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDVY, NVDA, MSFT, FLIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
FLIN--
Franklin FTSE India ETF
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
SDVY--
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.