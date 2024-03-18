Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
68 Graham Value Stocks, 57 Fit To Buy In March

Mar. 18, 2024 7:38 AM ETVALE, SQM, PFS, HSBC, RIO, PBR, BCE, GRNT, EGBN, TX, EURN, TRMB, LPG, MED, FSK, GBDC, BCE:CA
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Large Cap Value ranking from YCharts identifies stocks with low prices relative to their assets and profits.
  • Ben Graham Formula strategy selects stable stocks with strong earnings and dividends based on Graham's book "The Intelligent Investor".
  • 57 out of 68 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends exceeding their price per share.
  • By yield, Petrobras now leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field of GBDC, SQM, HTGC, LPG, VALE, FSK, TRMD, EURN, MED, & PBR. Those ten averaged 14.35% yield. By broker-target-price upside, top-ten leaders were HSBC, PEBO, HVT, RIO, PFS, AMRK, SQM, PANL, & MOV averaging 38.56%.
  • $5k invested March 14 in the five top yield value stars projected 2.91% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities regained the lead of the top-ten March All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by a quarter length.
office worker boss dog

damedeeso

Foreword

About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of measurements

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.23K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

