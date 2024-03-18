Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bond Market Asset Class Annual Returns - Rate Cuts?

Mar. 18, 2024 7:35 AM ETAGG, BOND, CORP, BASIX, JMSIX, LQD, HYG, TLT, IEF, IEI, SHY, MUB
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.92K Followers

Summary

  • Wall Street and the investment community seem to be greatly overestimating the prospect for interest rate reductions in 2024.
  • The move in the 10-year Treasury yield jump to 4.3% as of March 15th was not really unsurprising given the inflation data this past week.
  • What I worry about is that 2020 through 2029 is as bad a decade for bond market returns as 2000 to 2009 was for stock market returns, and that’s always a very tough prediction to make.

Write off some debt. Declare bankruptcy, debt restructuring. Refinancing.

Andrii Yalanskyi

With the FOMC meeting announcement this coming Wednesday, March 29th, 2024, and Wall Street and the investment community still talking potential interest rate cuts, it can’t be helped but think of the old Indianapolis Colts head coach, Jim Mora, ranting about, “

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.92K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
BOND--
PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
CORP--
PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
BASIX--
BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio A
JMSIX--
JPMorgan Income Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.