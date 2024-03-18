Jarretera

HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) (OTCPK:HELFY) is a Germany-based company, global leader in the meal-kit market, but also active in the ready-to-eat meals market. Founded in Berlin in 2011, HLFFF currently operates in 18 countries across three continents through its own 8 brands, with 6.6 million active customers in the last three months of 2023. To date, the stock has lost about 92% of its value from the high of €96 recorded at the end of 2021. In addition, following the release of preliminary information on March 7 regarding FY23 results and FY24 outlook, it recorded its worst daily performance (-42%). I have been following the company for 4 years, in which in my opinion the stock has been subject to great inefficiency: excessive optimism following the covid-driven FY20 and FY21 outstanding results, and excessive pessimism following the slowdown (in my opinion unavoidable) experienced in FY22, FY23 and expected for FY24. Throughout this analysis, I will delve into HelloFresh's competitive positioning, key financial metrics, and valuation, as well as strengths and weaknesses that I have identified over the years, to provide a comprehensive rationale for my current Buy rating on the stock.

Business Overview

HLFFF currently operates the meal-kit business in 18 countries across three continents, through its 4 brands: HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate and Chefs Plate. Starting in 2020, it also entered the ready-to-eat meals business though both the Factor brand in the US (now also present in Canada, the Netherlands and Belgium) and Youfoodz in Australia (acquired in 2021). Moreover, in 2023 HLFFF started an online butcher service in US (Good Chop) and expanded into pet food though The Pets Table brand.

Capital Markets Day Presentation 2023

Leadership position in the meal-kit industry

According to Statista.com, the meal-kit industry was worth $13.0B in 2023 and is expected to grow to $19.5B in 2028, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Even more positive numbers are reported by Global Market Insight, which expects the meal-kit market, estimated to be $14.4B in 2022, to reach $47.2B in 2032, with a 2023-2032 CAGR of 12.7%. Turning to details, still according to Statista.com, the meal-kit industry is expected to experience a CAGR 2024-2028 of 8.04% in the Americas and 7.05% in Central & Western Europe, resulting in a projected market volume of $10.0B and $3.9B by 2028, respectively. HelloFresh is currently the leader in the latter two geographies reported, which is why I believe its revenues will be expected to grow significantly over the next 5 years.

Income Statement highlights

HelloFresh Annual Reports and Author's Analysis

Comparing exclusively FY22 and FY23 results, there has been an evident deterioration in marginality and zero growth at the revenue level. However, if we analyze a 5-year period, it can be noted that FY23 revenues more than quadrupled compared to FY19, with €739m of aggregate net income realized. During the same period, aggregate OCF of €2.8B were realized, almost 3 times the HLFFF's current Enterprise Value of €1.0B.

Approximately 4 years ago, when the FY19 annual report was released with net income still in negative territory, the stock traded at approximately €25, more than three times the current price. In my opinion, HelloFresh is now much more structured than it was back in the day, but despite its achievements, the market seems to price it as the path taken is null or even lacking in results. As I anticipated in the introduction, I think the optimism at the time was irrational, but I also consider even more the mistreatment suffered now because of a two-year slowdown that in my view was inevitable. This is because the Covid-19 epidemic drove revenues at a higher rate than was sustainable by a company that was still in an early growth phase. A period of readjustment was therefore inevitable.

FY24 Outlook

The management reported that is targeting a constant currency revenue growth of 2% to 8% for FY24, with an expected marginality deterioration due to continued ramp-up of the production capacity and high marketing expenses. They expect FY24 absolute EBITDA ranging between $350-400m, slightly down compared to FY23. As I will show later in the Valuation paragraph, these expectations, despite worsening, at the current market price would still result in attractive multiples. Moreover, after 2024, the management is confident that additional percentage points in contribution margin will be delivered. Overall, although the outlook is worse than expected, especially considering that it officially nullifies the 2025 target planned by management in recent years, I believe that the excessive fall recorded makes the stock particularly attractive now, compared to pre-publication levels.

Marketing expenses as a future driver

One of the HelloFresh features that I have monitored the most over the years is the huge marketing expenses it faces. In FY23 they stood at 19.0% of revenues, increasing compared to both FY21 and FY22, 14.4% and 16.9%, respectively. The belief that these will have to decrease in the future, given the notoriety that the HelloFresh brands are building, is one of the main reasons why I see so much potential in terms of margins improvement. Management has already announced that they expect them to grow also in FY24, but that from FY25 these could finally decrease and lead to higher operating results. Unfortunately, in the annual reports almost no detail is provided regarding the various items included within them, which is why it is virtually impossible to try to make estimates on how they could move in the future. This last point is one of the main ones that leads me to outline in the next paragraph what in my opinion is the greatest weakness of HLFFF.

Lack of disclosure as a major concern

In my opinion, the various publications, both annual and quarterly, have until now been characterized by rather limited disclosure. There is various information that in my opinion should be present, without which a reader, even reading the annual report in its entirety, is not able to fully understand the company. I am referring to a detail of the previously discussed marketing expenses, to a cross-section of revenues by brand and business unit, details on procurement expenses and so on. This for me remains the company's biggest weakness, and the main reason why I have never purchased significant amounts of HLFFF shares.

Valuation

The table below shows FY23 results and analyst estimates covering HLFFF for FY24E to FY26E, sourced from Refinitiv Eikon.

HelloFresh FY23 Annual Report, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

Looking at the 4 multiples I have decided to show, it becomes evident how the stock currently presents an economic valuation, lower than historical levels, and particularly attractive considering both the growth it has reported in the last 5 years and the dominant position in its target market. With an FY23 EV/EBIT of 9.1x and an EV/OCF of 2.7x, it is difficult for an investor not to see value, despite declining results compared with FY22 and unsound management expectations for FY24.

Looking at analysts' estimates for the next three years, the only negative note is the OCF expected to decline for FY24, which however at current prices results in a FY24E EV/OCF of 3.6x. The other three ratios, on the other hand, are all expected to improve steadily, with FY25E P/E and EV/OCF being 11.3x and 2.9x, respectively. These multiples lead me to think that the stock is currently discounting too much pessimism, and that at this price the purchase is more than justified. This is also confirmed by the current average target price of €10.14 of the 23 analysts covering the stock that, although almost halved from the February view, would still result in a 37% upside.

Conclusion

I believe that the current market price makes HelloFresh quite attractive as an investment. FY24 will be another year of suffering, but the dominant position in a growing sector and the investments made in recent years will, in my opinion, lead the company to excellent results in the next 5 years. Furthermore, the current valuation is rather low and a possible improvement in margins, perhaps driven by a decrease in marketing expenses, would bring the multiples to rock-bottom values. Overall, despite my doubts about the lack of disclosure partly lowering my confidence, I currently rate the stock as a Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.