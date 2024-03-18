Julio Ricco

Investment Thesis

Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) has experienced a turnaround process since its privatization in 2022, transitioning from a formerly state-owned company to a corporation. This change in ownership structure offers Eletrobrás opportunities to enhance efficiency through various cost-saving strategies and increasing cash generation.

Throughout the past year, the company has achieved a balance between energy generation and transmission, making its results more sustainable and less susceptible to inflation in Brazil. However, political noise regarding renationalization arose as the Brazilian government's efforts to impose a limited voting cap through judicial review caused major volatility in the company's stock price.

Data by YCharts

As I emphasized in my previous article on the company, as the political noise subsided, I became bullish on Eletrobrás' prospects following its strong performance in Q3. During that quarter, the company delivered impressive regulatory EBITDA, robust revenues, and effective cost management, highlighting the benefits of privatization efficiency for the first time since 2022.

Now, with the company once again reporting very solid results for Q4, including an increase in its installed capacity and a reduction in PMSO costs, Eletrobrás continues to maintain its turnaround momentum without being hindered by political noise. Consequently, I reaffirm my bullish stance on the company. Furthermore, my thesis is bolstered by Eletrobrás' DCF model, which indicates that even with a conservative WACC, the company remains potentially undervalued.

Eletrobrás’ 4Q23 Review

Eletrobrás ended 4Q23 with excellent recurring operating results, driven mainly by higher transmission revenues and discipline in costs and expenses. I also positively assessed the share buybacks complementing the dividend distribution, as well as the company's capacity to manage legal liabilities.

Gross revenue reached R$11.858 billion (+10% vs. 4Q22) while recurring operating costs and expenses (net of incentives for POS and provisions) were controlled at R$6.2 billion (-0.3%), providing an adjusted regulatory EBITDA of R$5.64 billion (+5%).

Eletrobras' IR

The main highlight for cost control was the recurring PMSO (Personnel, Material, Services and Others) line, which fell by R$674 million to R$1.8 billion (-27%), representing the capture of efficiencies with the 2,811 layoffs already carried out among the 4,066 applications for the two Voluntary Dismissal Programs implemented by Eletrobrás.

Eletrobras' IR

Even with the financial expenses putting more pressure on the figures (R$ -2.5 billion, +63.6%), the company managed to reverse a loss to a net profit (IFRS, the basis for dividends) of R$ 893.0 million.

In the period, Eletrobrás invested R$4.6 billion, of which R$3.3 billion in growth (new generation plants and reinforcements and improvements to increase the annual permitted revenue ("RAP") in transmission) and R$1.3 billion in maintaining its assets.

If we reduce the recurring EBITDA by the financial result, the normalized IR of (R$545 million) and the maintenance capital expenditures, we arrive at a potential annualized free cash flow of R$~6 billion.

This amount represents a cash flow yield of 6% at current prices, which is quite satisfactory considering that there is contracted growth for the short and medium term with the migration of generation contracts still under quotas, the full capture of POS efficiencies, and the conclusion of projects in the construction phase, which should add R$ 972 million in RAP (+6.5%).

Eletrobras' IR

Although in the comparison with 3Q23 we didn't see much progress in the management of the provisions for the inventory compulsory loan dispute, I would point out that compared with 4Q22 the company reduced the amount by R$7.1 billion, to R$17.2 billion. Of these efforts, R$1.9 billion (27%) was captured mainly with discounts on settlements, while R$5.6 billion (79%) represented payments that already had provisions set up.

Eletrobras' IR

Another positive effect of the legal settlements was the reduction in off-balance sheet litigation (losses previously classified as possible or remote that were not provisioned for in the balance sheet), with the elimination of R$3.7 billion at risk in contingent liabilities.

Finally, I highlight the announcement of R$1.29 billion in dividends combined with R$1.97 billion in buybacks made by the company during 2023. Thus, the adjusted dividend yield for the year was in the order of below 1%, however, has the potential to evolve in the coming years considering that the 2023 results are still quite troubled by the privatization of the company where they were full of non-recurring items, which generated a low payout of 30%.

Turnaround in full swing

Following its post-privatization turnaround process, the fourth quarter of 2023 brought the consolidation of the already robust results presented in Q3. The main highlights, in my view, were:

An increase of 2,095 MW in installed capacity, mainly reflecting the consolidation of the Teles Pires hydroelectric plant; Implementation of 199 transmission projects, associated with a RAP of R$972 million per year; Reduction of PMSO costs by 27% year-over-year, mainly associated with the two PDVs carried out by the company, with 4,066 employees signing up; Continuation of the corporate and company simplification process.

Another point that concerns the company's turnaround process is the evolution of long-term electricity prices. Current price levels are being negotiated at much more interesting levels than last quarter (R$155/MW vs ~R$100/MW in 3Q23), which has allowed the company to raise its portfolio contracting degree for 2024 and 2025 by 85% and 70%, respectively, at very interesting prices (R$195/MWh and R$178/MWh). This also should serve as a relief for the issues related to this topic and give the company some time to take advantage of this price scenario and further raise its portfolio contracting for the following years.

Eletrobras' IR

Last but not least, I'd like to highlight the cooling off of the Direct Unconstitutionality Lawsuit filed by the Federal Government with the Brazilian Supreme Court ("STF") regarding voting rights limited to 10%, which although not yet closed, seems to have ceased to be the Lula's government's focus to nationalize the company again at the moment.

Valuation

To analyze Eletrobrás' valuation, I put together a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model in which I made the following assumptions:

I adopted a conservative WACC of 12%, reflecting a higher country risk and the long-term interest rate in Brazil ("TJLP"), which exceeds 6.5%, and a perpetuity growth of 2% incorporating Brazil's real GDP growth adjusting inflation.

I applied the free cash flow consensus for Eletrobrás until 2027, provided by S&P Global Intelligence through the Koyfin platform, which considers free cash flow at a CAGR of 29% for the next five years. Please note that the figures below are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Koyfin

By adding the terminal value to the present value of the sum of Eletrobrás' cash flows over this period, I calculate an Enterprise Value of $32.06 billion for the company. After adding the cash position and subtracting Eletrobrás' total debt, I arrive at an equity value of $22.95 billion. Dividing this by its 2.250 billion outstanding shares, yields a fair price of $10.20 per share. This represents a discount of 18.9% from the company's current level (as of March 16).

Calculations by the author

Key risks to keep an eye on

The main risk I see for the thesis is in the legal sphere. Eletrobrás is involved in several lawsuits and administrative proceedings related mainly to civil matters. These lawsuits involve substantial amounts of money and other compensation, with a total of R$72.8 billion involved in possible R$42.8 billion or probable R$30 billion risk of loss.

The company currently has a provision of approximately R$31.3 billion for this type of possible contingency. If these lawsuits are decided against Eletrobrás, the company could have material adverse effects on its financial position. In addition, if there are any changes in interpretation regarding the possibility of the company losing its lawsuit, new amounts will have to be provisioned, damaging business results.

Other risks that need to be monitored are energy price fluctuations, considering the current moment in which a large part of the positive results in Q4 derive from the fact that Eletrobrás was able to negotiate very interesting energy price levels and also the replacement of assets, especially in the auctions for the acquisition of new transmission assets, with strong competition between various companies in the sector.

There is no way of guaranteeing whether and under what conditions the current concessions will be renewed. Under current legislation, they can be extended for a maximum of another 30 years, provided that the company accepts any revisions to the contracts.

Finally, there is also a considerable hydrological risk since, due to the predominance of its generation matrix, the formation of the company's results depends excessively on favorable hydrological conditions.

The Bottom Line

After undergoing a post-privatization turnaround process, Eletrobrás delivered strong results in 4Q23, marked by significant achievements such as an increase in installed capacity, the successful implementation of 199 transmission projects with an annual permitted revenue of R$972 million, and a continued reduction in operating costs as the company streamlines its operations.

According to my discounted cash flow ("DCF") model, even with conservative assumptions, I see the company trading at a significant margin of safety, considering its potential for cash generation growth over the next few years.

Considering these factors, I am inclined to maintain a bullish position on Eletrobrás. The company has demonstrated excellent progress in its turnaround process for the second consecutive quarter, with potential political risks appearing increasingly distant from its operations.