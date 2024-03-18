Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iQIYI: Room For Upside

Mar. 18, 2024 9:01 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Stock
Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
90 Followers

Summary

  • iQIYI is trading at depressed levels compared to historically.
  • Q4 results showed flat quarterly revenue but impressive annual growth, with membership services and advertising revenue contributing to overall growth.
  • iQIYI is leveraging AI technology to improve efficiency and content production, and its strong library of original content is driving viewer engagement and market share.

A man is holding a remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see the television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand

Giuliano Benzin

Spun-off by Baidu (BIDU) in 2018, iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) has faced a precipitous decline in share price from an over $40 peak in 2018 to around $4 as of late. iQIYI stands out amongst competitors/peers as having achieved

This article was written by

Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
90 Followers
Individual investor focusing mostly on speculative tech stocks that have growth potential. BSc in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IQ, BABA, BIDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser and this is not financial advice. This article is intended for informational purposes only and reflects my personal opinions only. You should always make investment decisions based upon your individual financial situation and personal research. Please consult a licensed investment adviser before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.