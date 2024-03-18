FSMD: Strategic Beta Beats Market-Cap-Weighted, But It's Not Perfect

iQoncept

The Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) is a relatively new strategic beta ETF from Fidelity. The fund launched in February 2019 and is managed by Geode Capital Management. Geode is a systematic asset manager providing core beta exposures across a range of equity and niche asset classes, with over $1 trillion in AUM.

Despite its short track record, FSMD has seen early success in its approach to investing in small- and mid-cap (SMID) U.S. companies. The fund aims to generate performance that corresponds, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor Index. The fund employs a strategic beta approach, focusing its exposure on SMID-cap U.S. companies with attractive valuations, high-quality profiles, positive momentum signals, and lower volatility than the broader market. The fund currently has approximately $183mm in assets.

FSMD offers a compelling strategic beta approach to investing in SMID-cap equities. By focusing on factors like valuation, quality, momentum, and low volatility, FSMD has outperformed passive SMID-cap indices, albeit over a relatively short period, while still maintaining the cost-efficiency of an ETF structure. Although the fund has a fairly short (~5 year) track record, FSMD’s historical performance relative to market-cap-weighted alternatives highlights the benefits of the fund’s factor-based approach.

That said, the fund is extremely diversified, with more than 600 holdings and less than 6% of assets concentrated in its top 10 holdings, which could result in future performance that looks more index-like than the fund’s current track record. Moreover, the fund’s exposure to regional banks could negatively impact performance if rates stay higher for longer, eroding banks’ net interest margins and potentially resulting in another leg down in the share price performance of regional bank stocks.

As such, we are currently maintaining a Hold rating on FSMD.

Strategic Beta Beats Market-Cap-Weighted, Especially in SMID-Cap Land

In the current market environment, we believe strategic beta ETFs like FSMD can offer advantages over purely passive investments. By blending the low costs and discipline of passive management with the potential to outperform market-cap-weighted index funds, strategic beta strategies offer the ability for investors to have the best of both worlds. The fund’s 15 bps expense ratio is identical to that of the market-cap-weighted iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD), and as we discuss later, FSMD has meaningfully outperformed SMMD over the last three years.

While we don’t believe a strategic beta approach offers the same benefits as a true active manager, by orienting the fund’s exposure more toward stocks that exhibit certain criteria which we believe are proven to improve investors’ long-term return potential, we prefer strategic beta funds over market-cap-weighted index funds, especially for funds tracking small- and mid-cap indices which, in our view, tend to have greater exposure to unprofitable businesses with unproven business models relative to large and mega cap stocks.

Don't Overlook SMID-Cap Stocks!

As investors look for opportunities in today's market, we believe SMID-cap stocks are an area worth considering. In our view, these companies often have room for faster growth than their large-cap counterparts and may be less impacted by global macroeconomic headwinds. FSMD provides exposure to this segment of the market, focusing on SMID-cap companies with attractive valuations, high-quality profiles, positive momentum signals, and lower volatility than the broader market.

As shown in the chart below in a recent piece by Aristotle Funds, the relative trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of small-cap versus large-cap stocks (as measured by the P/Es of the Russell 2000 index and Russell 1000 index, respectively) continues to remain near its 25-year lows, and 32% below its long-term average. Other than during the regional banking crisis last year, small-cap stocks have only been less expensive relative to large-caps during the dot-com bubble (1998-2000), which was followed by strong small-cap relative P/E expansion.

Relative P/E (Last 12 Months): Russell 1000 vs. Russell 2000 Indices (Aristotle Funds)

Too Much Good Can be Bad (for Performance)

FSMD is very diversified, with more than 600 holdings, the fund’s top 10 holdings account for less than 6% of the portfolio's total assets. In our view, while more concentrated funds can exhibit greater volatility, they also have the potential to generate greater alpha over the long-run compared to more diversified funds. Studies have shown that “peak diversification” (or the number of holdings at which volatility is not meaningfully reduced by increasing the number of portfolio holdings) can be achieved with relatively few positions.

One such study, using randomly generated equally weighted portfolios and calculating volatility using monthly returns over a 15-year period, showed that peak diversification for small-cap portfolios could be achieved with around 26 stocks. In our view, a ~26-stock portfolio is likely to have much greater active share (which measures the difference between a portfolio's holdings and the holdings of its benchmark index) than a ~600-stock portfolio, and therefore should have a higher probability of generating returns that look much different (and hopefully better!) than the index.

FSMD Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

From a sector perspective, FSMD's second-largest exposure is to financials at 15.5%. Drilling down to the industry level, FSMD’s second-largest industry exposure is banks at 8.2%. It's worth noting the potential risks here, as the fallout from the regional banking crisis in early 2023 may not be fully resolved, particularly if interest rates remain at current levels for an extended period. As banks pay more to retain customer deposits, their net interest margin (the difference in the amount of money a bank earns in interest on loans versus the amount it pays in interest on deposits) is eroded, putting stress on banks’ financial positions.

FSMD Sector Exposure (Seeking Alpha)

FSMD: Solid Absolute and Relative Returns

The following review of FSMD’s performance should be caveated with the fact that the fund has a relatively short ~5-year track record. We typically prefer to review performance over rolling 3- and 5-year periods. In the absence of a longer track record, we’ve focused on notable characteristics of FSMD’s return profile with the understanding that the fund was launched fairly recently in February 2019. However, as anyone who is has been an investor over that period will know, it feels like we’ve already experienced multiple market cycles since then!

Since inception, FSMD has generated solid absolute and relative returns, generating net cumulative returns of +61.2% (through 3/15/24), and outpacing its purely passive counterpart, SMMD. By focusing on factors like valuation, quality, momentum, and low volatility, FSMD has demonstrated the potential for strategic beta to enhance returns within the SMID-cap space.

FSMD’s outperformance is particularly notable over the last three years, during which period the fund generated a cumulative net return of +18.3% (+5.7% annualized) compared to SMMD’s return of +1.4% (+0.5% annualized).

3-Year Returns: FSMD vs. SMMD (Koyfin)

We believe that in order for funds to sustainably outperform over long periods, they need to exhibit superior downside protection. The below chart shows the performance of FSMD and SMMD during down markets, highlighting FSMD’s ability to generally protect better on the downside (particularly over the last 2-3 years) relative to SMMD. In our view, FSMD’s relative downside protection can be attributed to the fund’s ability to be more discerning on crucial investment criteria like quality and valuation relative to SMMD.

FSMD Downside Protection Relative to SMMD (Koyfin)

FSMD: Worth Holding For Now

The Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF offers investors a compelling strategic beta approach to investing in the small- and mid-cap equity space. By focusing on factors like valuation, quality, momentum, and low volatility, the fund has demonstrated its ability to outperform passive SMID-cap indices over its relatively short history, while maintaining the cost-efficiency of an ETF structure. FSMD's factor-based approach may be particularly well-suited to the current market environment, where a more discerning investment strategy could offer benefits over purely passive exposure.

However, the fund's highly diversified nature, with over 600 holdings, could lead to more index-like performance in the future, limiting its potential for outperformance. Additionally, FSMD's meaningful exposure to regional banks pose a risk if interest rates remain elevated for an extended period.

Despite these concerns, we like FSMD's strategic beta approach and its ability to provide relative downside protection relative to market-cap-weighted alternatives. As such, we are currently maintaining a Hold rating on FSMD.