AiMuse/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All amounts referenced are in Canadian Dollars

On our last coverage of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH.UN:CA), we suggested that the risks to the downside were limited as long as financial conditions remained loose. We came away with a "hold" rating unlike our earlier sell ratings (see here and here) on the stock.

So in the face of that and a wide discount to NAV, it would be imprudent to get extremely bearish on the stock. But the valuation is hardly appealing on other metrics. The REIT is trading at close to 11X AFFO. There are far too many alternative REITs offering better risk-reward.

Source: Debenture Yields Reach 14%

The REIT did move up initially and then dropped sharply as we entered the new year, going from positive 20% to negative 10%. The Q4-2023 results sparked a big rally that got it back in the black.

Data by YCharts

We look at the numbers and tell you how we are adjusting our stance.

1) Balance Sheet Is Still Extremely Stressed

You need to just look at the delta from 2022 to 2023 to see just how leveraged NorthWest has become. Total assets have dropped, primarily due to fair value adjustments and total equity has taken the brunt of that pain.

NorthWest Q4-2023 Financials

Revenues came in strong once again as the REIT's properties continue to deliver quarter after quarter. But interest coverage ratios were weak at just 1.86X.

NorthWest Q4-2023 Financials

Even if you take those funds from operations (FFO) at face value (we get into why those should not be take that way a little later), you can see just how much debt we have in relation to that quarterly FFO rate. It becomes even larger when you look at what little is left after the distributions. The REIT announced that it had sold five properties $42 million following the year and repaid property specific debt of $22 million and used the remaining to pay down variable debt. Those are still very small moves in relation to the debt load and unless we see a couple of hundred million of asset sales every quarter, the balance sheet stress will become a problem the moment financial conditions tighten. We will add here that the move to the "Asset light" model, wherein NorthWest focused on asset management revenues, is not working too great.

NorthWest Q4-2023 Financials

The REIT lowered the fair value of this side of the business as well.

NorthWest Q4-2023 Financials

2) 2025 Remains A Big Hurdle

Anyone who is going to once again quote "great properties" as their bull case needs to understand the math behind why you cannot make money with 6% cap rate properties financed at double digit rates. We have seen those rates all around for the REIT including when they extended the debentures by paying 10% plus incentive fees. Some extensions done in Q4-2023 are shown below.

On October 25, 2023, REIT executed a term loan for total proceeds of $140.0 million included as part of the Americas segment, maturing on April 2025. As at December 31, 2023, the loan is bearing variable interest of 11.58%. The loan is secured by certain Brazilian investment properties. The proceeds were used to repay an interim non-revolving tranche totaling $50.0 million included under the REIT's revolving credit facility that matured October 2023. The remaining proceeds were used to partially repay additional corporate credit facilities. Subsequent to year end, the REIT refinanced and amended Canadian mortgages totaling of $39.8 million maturing in the upcoming year, bearing weighted average interest rate of 5.04% with new mortgages of $$40.4 million, bearing weighted average interest rate of 7.30% with weighted average term to maturity extended by 2.6 years.

Source: NorthWest Q4-2023 Financials (emphasis ours)

The Canadian mortgage side also shows a huge jump, which makes us wonder how great these properties actually are if they are being financed for 7.3% for just 2.6 years. But this is all Q4-2023 activity is chump change. 2024 will have $250 million of maturing debt, but even that is peanuts. The real test comes in 2025 and we have about $1.725 billion of debt coming due. The picture below excludes the convertible debentures which we have added on.

NorthWest Q4-2023 Financials

What is shown in the picture is 45% of the total debt load. That is 145% of the current market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

3) Distribution Coverage Is Extremely Weak

While the FFO and AFFO were well over the reduced distribution rate, that is about to change very soon. We had discussed their interest rate caps and the related expiration in a previous article, and this was brought up on the conference call as well.

Pammi Bir Okay. And then just on the -- I want to come back to the premiums, the $11 million is, I guess, the premiums on those industries you adjusted for [indiscernible] this quarter. Can you just explain the rationale there for that adjustment? And then just any color you can share in terms of what the implications are for Q1? Because I think, as you mentioned, they expired. So I just want to get a sense of what that looks like. Craig Mitchell Yes, sure, maybe I might just hand over to Karen to answer that question. Karen Martin Sure. We actually mentioned it on the Q3 call as well. When you look at the premiums, we are paying the premiums over time. If we had bought the caps and paid for it upfront, they would have been adjusted in the AFFO. So continuing that when we're paying over time it was adjusted into the AFFO. All of the caps have expired as of February. They were running about $0.04 per quarter. And we replaced those with forward-starting swaps, which will kick in when the caps expire. Pammi Bir Okay. Craig Mitchell Just to round that out. So if you look at our results, stripping out those caps, we're sitting at $0.09 per quarter, which is consistent with Q3. [indiscernible] Q3 $0.09 as well. It's probably the key underlying number to be focused on. Pammi Bir Yes. Yes. So that $0.04 that adjustment disappears in Q1 effectively.

Source: NorthWest Q4-2023 Conference Call Transcript (emphasis ours)

Yeah, so you will be at an effective 100% payout ratio on AFFO by Q2-2024. That leaves nothing to even begin to deleverage organically.

Verdict

The next distribution cuts looks highly probable unless NorthWest can pull off a complete company sale. One other saving grace could be if both Canada and US embark on aggressive rate cuts. Our view on this has been consistent for some time. No rate cuts are coming to the rescue. On the US side, the window is closing rapidly. Recent inflationary jumps have removed all possibility of rate cuts in the next two Fed meetings. In an election year, cutting rates right before the election seems extremely unlikely. So much to the bulls disappointment, we may not get any rate cuts this year in either country. If that outlook does pan out, we think NorthWest could be in a world of hurt in 2025. It will really need that $90 odd million of distributions (we are ignoring DRIP participation in this calculation) to try and derisk the balance sheet. Based on all the information, NorthWest gets the following dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Author's Proprietary Scale

A "Call Kenny Loggins" rating implies a 90% plus probability of a distribution cut within 12 months. On the stock itself, we think the counter trend bounce should be close to complete. We are moving back to a "Sell" rating over $4.75.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.