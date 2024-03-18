Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northwest Healthcare: 3 Takeaways From Q4 Results

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT delivered a good set of results for Q4-2023.
  • Trouble is brewing though as interest rate caps protection is lost post-February 2024.
  • Distribution coverage is weak, and a distribution cut is highly probable unless a total company sale can be executed.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conservative Income Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Perth Children"s Hospital in Western Australia

AiMuse/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All amounts referenced are in Canadian Dollars

On our last coverage of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH.UN:CA), we suggested that the risks to the downside were limited as long

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
42.07K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NWHUF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NWHUF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NWHUF
--
NWH.UN:CA
--
NWH.DB.I:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.