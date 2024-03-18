The Pessimism Out There Is Unrelenting, Thank Goodness

panida wijitpanya

The powerful run up in the S&P 500 over the past four months has taken a well-deserved breather with the index logging its second consecutive weekly loss, but the pullback has been relatively minor at less than 2%. Regardless, this pause is giving bears hope that a more significant pullback may be in the offing, as many continue to litter social and mass media platforms with foreboding headlines designed to raise doubt in investors’ minds. Today, pessimism seems to be a lot more popular than the bullish narrative that I have been articulating for nearly two years. Then again, this has been one of most criticized and questioned bull markets in memory since its beginning. Very few saw it coming, preferring to buy into the idea that inflation and debt would lead to another bear market and recession. The market has proved all the doubters wrong. The fact that the pessimism is still unrelenting tells me that this bull market has a long way to go.

Last week, pundits picked through the inflation reports for February looking for reasons why the disinflationary trend that started in earnest 18 months ago may be coming to an end. The Consumer Price Index increased in the month of February by 0.4%, which was more than the 0.3% expected, resulting in an uptick in the annualized rate from 3.1% to 3.2%. What a disaster, right? Hardly, as the increase was due to the rise in gas prices and housing costs. Housing costs are unrealistically inflated based on the way that the Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates the number, so this uptick is a non-event that will be rectified as the lag in the calculation catches up with current pricing. The fearmongers suggest that inflation is “stuck” well above the Fed’s target of 2%, which will force the central bank to keep rates “higher for longer,” delivering a recession later this year. This ignores the fact that when we exclude the erroneous housing calculation the CPI has been running below the Fed’s target of 2% for the past eight months!

We see the same phenomenon in the core rate, which excludes food and energy, where the year-over-year increase fell to a three-year low of 3.8%. Yet this number is also being inflated by housing costs that are calculated with a significant lag to today’s prices, which means it is also much closer to 2%. I think the chart below looks like a plane landing on a runway with the pavement being the Fed’s target. It is natural to see a smaller and smaller deceleration in the rate as we make our landing, which is what we want to see for it be soft. We are right on track.

Too much time is spent focusing on the CPI with respect to monetary policy, because the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) core price index. We won’t have February’s number until later this month, but we are closer to target with this calculation, as the annualized increase in January fell to 2.8%. This rate has fallen for twelve consecutive months, but the pundits still nitpick at every detail in the report each month to try to build a case for why the disinflationary trend may be coming to an end. This month will be no different. I think it is a lost cause, as I see nothing in the high frequency economic data to suggest anything other than continued disinflation.

Producer prices tell the same story, as the Producer Price Index rose 1.6% on an annualized basis in February, which is a five-month high, but we are seeing a normal oscillation from one month to the next BELOW the Fed’s target of 2%. I suppose we can create some drama by saying the producer prices have increased over the past four months, but that is not a very insightful or informative interpretation of the data.

The core Producer Price Index rose 2% on an annualized basis in February, which is right in line with the Fed’s target and where the PPI has stood over the past four months. Producer prices lead consumer prices, and the fact that the PPI fell to the Fed’s target four months ago suggests that consumer prices are not far behind. I may sound like a broken record, as well as one that is relatively simple, but it’s been a profitable and accurate one to listen to over the past 18 months.

Bears are desperate to find some reason why stocks should not continue to creep higher. They asserted that last week’s inflation reports ranged from hot to disastrous and implied they would force the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, raising the possibility of a recession later this year. I saw nothing to be concerned about in last week’s reports. In fact, it was more of the same, which is called disinflation. Serving as a discounting mechanism, markets look forward, and the reason they have recovered to all-time highs is that we are very likely to see continued good news on the inflation, economic, and corporate profit fronts.

This does not mean I am without concern, as the valuations we see in the largest market caps, as well as those stocks benefiting from the boom in artificial intelligence, are fully if not overvalued. I am staying away. Instead, I am focusing new investment on the remaining stocks that trade at far more reasonable multiples, many of which are just now starting to participate in the bull market, as breadth improves, and a rate-cut cycle begins in concert with our soft landing. Let us hope the pessimism continues alongside $6 trillion in money market funds, some of which will serve as fuel for the next leg up in the bull market when the risk-free rates start to fall.