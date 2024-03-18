Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Heightened Speculation Of A BOJ Move Tomorrow Did Not Stop The Nikkei From Rallying Or Yen From Slipping

Summary

  • The US dollar is trading with a mostly softer bias against the G10 currencies, with the Japanese yen and Swiss franc being notable exceptions.
  • Speculation of a Bank of Japan rate hike appears to have increased, while there is a risk that the Swiss National Bank cuts rates this week.
  • Most emerging market currencies are softer.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rebounded today. The Nikkei rallied nearly 2.2%, its biggest rally in a month. The CSI 300 rallied nearly 1%, and Taiwan's Taiex also rose 1%.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is little changed after falling for the last two sessions. The US index futures point to a stronger open after faltering at the end of last week.

Overview

The US dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is trading with a mostly softer bias against the G10 currencies. The notable exceptions are the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. Ironically, speculation of a Bank of Japan rate hike appears to have

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

