Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Fields: Nearing The Finish Line At Salares Norte

Mar. 18, 2024 10:43 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold Fields reported higher costs year-over-year despite the benefit of currency tailwinds given the negative impact of a tight labor market, but beat its cost guidance midpoint.
  • Unfortunately, this was overshadowed by higher capex at Salares Norte and a later than planned start as well as a disappointing year from a safety standpoint.
  • In this update, we'll dig into Gold Fields' Q4 and FY2023 results, recent developments, and why the stock is becoming a more attractive buy-the-dip candidate.
  • I do much more than just articles at Alluvial Gold Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Gold mining in South Africa 4000 m below ground

SeppFriedhuber/iStock via Getty Images

We're approaching the end of the Q4 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and it was a mixed reporting season overall. Unfortunately, inflationary pressures weighed on margins of many producers and a few of the

Alluvial Gold Research offers my top miners ranked in order to aid in positioning in the most undervalued miners with upcoming catalysts to drive portfolio outperformance & my current portfolios, plus buy/sell alerts. The service also offers:

  • A Proprietary Sentiment Indicator for gold/silver miners not available anywhere else which is updated weekly
  • Exclusive Research on Top Ideas
  • Top Takeover Targets
  • Proprietary Charts & Buy/Sell Signals GDX, SIL & Individual Miners

As highlighted, I have been able to outperform GDX consistently by a wide margin (120% return since July 2020 as shown below) with the help of timing models I've built and rigid stock selection. 





This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.45K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares research on precious metals stocks as well as his current portfolios.

Portfolio Returns Link vs. GDX Peak in Q3 2020: https://imgur.com/a/ksAulkT

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, AEM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.