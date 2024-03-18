SeppFriedhuber/iStock via Getty Images

We're approaching the end of the Q4 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and it was a mixed reporting season overall. Unfortunately, inflationary pressures weighed on margins of many producers and a few of the larger producers came in shy of their guidance midpoints. The good news is that the H1 2024 outlook is looking much better, with gold prices higher year-over-year and several producers look to have guided toward more achievable results this year. Meanwhile, there's the possibility for higher dividends on balance in H2 if gold prices stay at current levels, whether this be performance dividends or special dividends. The latter makes the most sense, with a conservative and stable but growing base dividend that's able to be supplemented in stronger periods vs. a commodity price linked dividend that by definition will swing wildly.

Fortunately, Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was one name that delivered on its cost guidance despite lower than planned production at South Deep, with costs 2% below its midpoint at $1,295/oz. However, a slower than planned start-up at its massive Salares Norte Project in Chile has dented in 2024 outlook, with the company guiding for production of 2.33 - 2.43 million ounces of gold at a cost guidance midpoint of $1,375/oz. In this update, we'll dig into Gold Fields' Q4 and FY2023 results, recent developments, and why the stock is becoming a more attractive buy-the-dip candidate after with a growing production profile at improved costs and a higher proportion of output from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions.

FY2023 Results

Gold Fields released its Q4 and FY2023 results last month, reporting annual production of ~2.25 million ounces of gold, which came in just shy of its guidance midpoint of ~2.27 million ounces. The lower production year-over-year was related to lower grades at Cerro Corona and Damang with the latter more reliant on stockpiles, slightly lower grades at South Deep (3.3 vs. 3.4 grams per tonne of gold) which was partially offset by a better year from its Australian operations which produced ~1.06 million ounces of gold, a marginal increase year-over-year. The standout performers in 2023 were Tarkwa which produced an impressive ~496,000 attributable ounces (FY2022: ~478,400 ounces) at $1,293/oz all-in sustaining costs and St. Ives which had another strong year with ~372,000 ounces produced at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of $1,187/oz.

Gold Fields Quarterly Attributable Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As shown above, Gold Fields has seen a trend of flat to production since 2021 levels, which has been a disappointment. This is because commentary in 2022 under prior management was that production would grow meaningfully in 2023 before increasing to 2.7 million ounces in 2024 with the help of Salares Norte (previously targeted for Q1 2023). However, while timing at Salares Norte has been behind plans, the company's key assets have continued to perform well given the headwinds, which have included a shortage of skilled labor at South Deep and its Australian operations. And while costs were up year-over-year to $1,295/oz, Gold Fields did a solid job of managing expectations and keeping costs below guidance midpoint during a leadership transition where the company has since appointed South32's (OTCPK:SOUHY) Chief Operating Officer Mike Fraser as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Gold Fields Quarterly Attributable Gold Production & Future Windfall/Salares Norte Contributions - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Fortunately, this period of stagnant production is nearing an inflection point with Salares Norte ~99% complete, with Gold Fields expecting ~250,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] this year from the high-margin Chilean asset at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of ~$1,025/oz. In addition, the company continues to make progress at Windfall (50%) which is now benefiting from hydroelectric power and expecting the Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] in the next 12 months so that it can start full construction. And as the chart above highlights, the combination of these two assets will add over 600,000 ounces of attributable gold-equivalent ounce production, pushing Gold Fields quarterly production closer to 700,000 ounces per quarter by H2 2026 and near ~2.6 million GEOs in 2025 with a full year of production from Salares Norte. Hence, although the one year delay in realizing this growth is unfortunate, there is high-margin help coming to drive consolidated costs lower post-2024 after multiple years of severe inflationary pressures.

Gold Fields Quarterly GEO Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, looking at the assets on a mine by mine basis, the Australian segment had a strong finish with strong quarters from Granny Smith, Agnew and St. Ives, which combined for ~270,000 ounces. This was related to significantly higher grades at Granny Smith with full access to the lower areas of the mine, improved stope productivity at St. Ives, higher grades mined at Invincible and 55% higher grades and significantly higher open-pit grades, and higher grades at Agnew at Kath (Waroonga) and Sheba (New Holland). Fortunately, the significant increase in production helped to offset a softer quarter at Damang because of lower grades (treating stockpiles) and fewer tonnes mined (completion of mining at Huni and LKG pits), and slightly lower grades at Asanko. Finally, while Salares Norte didn't contribute last year, ~719,000 tonnes of ore were mined in Q4, with ~$438 million spent last year (including $395 million capex and $29 million on exploration), and first gold is expected by April 2024.

Gold Fields Safety Performance - Company Website

Overall, production was below my expectations outside of its Australian segment and safety performance was disappointing as well with two tragic fatalities at Tarkwa. Unfortunately, the safety performance is not off to a great start with another fatality in January at its South Deep Mine in a trackless equipment related incident. Safety will be a key metric to watch in 2024 to see if there's meaningful improvement and Gold Fields that noted that it is engaging an independent review and undertaking a full review of its safety system. On a positive note, its TRIFR did decrease for the second consecutive year from 2.16 (2021) to 2.04 (2022) to 2.01, but this was more than offset by an increase in fatalities and serious injuries year-over-year.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Gold Fields saw higher costs year-over-year in Q4 at the bulk of its operations which was not surprising given the lower production at Damang and Asanko and shortage of skilled labor across several of its flagship assets. Fortunately, the higher grades at Q4 at most of its Australian assets helped to offset some of these inflationary impacts. As for full-year costs, all-in sustaining costs [AISC] came in at $1,295/oz which beat the company's guidance midpoint of $1,320/oz by 2% with the help of currency tailwinds with the Australian Dollar and South African Rand. Meanwhile, the higher average realized gold price of $1,942/oz aided in offsetting some of the 17% increase in costs, with Gold Fields reporting AISC margins of $647/oz in FY2023 (FY2022: $680/oz). And while the company is guiding for $1,350/oz to $1,400/oz costs in 2023, the gold price has come to the rescue, with Gold Fields set to report margin expansion if gold continues to cooperate even with only a half year of production from Salares Norte.

2024 AISC guidance is $1,350/oz to $1,400/oz but excludes the $132 million in spending for the microgrid project as St. Ives that's expected to reduce electricity costs and halve its electricity bill at this major mine.

Gold Fields Quarterly AISC by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart Gold Fields - All-in Sustaining Costs, Gold Price & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for the company's quarterly AISC margins, we saw a nearly 9% decline from $673/oz to $615/oz despite the higher average realized gold price of $1,987/oz. Fortunately, we should see Gold Fields hold the line at $600/oz AISC in the upcoming quarter despite higher costs if the gold price can continue to hang out above $2,100/oz, and I would expect to see better cost and margin performance in H2 once Salares Norte has ramped up closer to full capacity. Finally, as for the financial results, Gold Fields generated ~$367 million in adjusted free cash flow which was down year-over-year, impacted by ~$69 million in contributions at Windfall (50%), an increase in lease liabilities, and lower operating cash flow year-over-year (~$1.57 billion vs. ~$1.71 billion). On a positive note, the company ended the quarter with a solid balance sheet despite spending on two growth projects (Salares Norte/Windfall), with ~$1.02 billion in net debt and a respectable net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.42x.

Gold Fields Operating Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Capital Expenditures - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

Moving over to recent developments, the higher gold price has been a major positive development and scooping up half of Windfall is looking like a brilliant deal for the company as this is an asset that would certainly be under the scope of majors given the current gold price and its close proximity to first production if Gold Fields hadn't already made a move for half the asset. And while costs will be higher year-over-year in 2024 with AISC set to increase ~$130/oz year-over-year when including spending on the St. Ives microgrid project, the gold price has offset this impact with a move above the $2,100/oz level to all-time highs. Hence, the outlook for AISC margin compression for Gol Fields could be evaded if the gold price continues to cooperate. Plus, from a bigger picture standpoint, we should see costs drop next year with higher-margin ounces from Salares Norte and benefits of the microgrid project.

On a negative note, Gruyere was impacted last year by the tight labor market in Western Australia and has seen a temporary suspension recently due to a prolonged rainfall event. This is not a huge deal for Gold Fields as it's a relatively small contributor but it's certainly unfortunate with this being the second negative development in the quarter after the tragic fatality at South Deep in January. Finally, total capex will be up year-over-year with waste stripping at Gruyere, mine infrastructure upgrades and fleet replacement at South Deep, the microgrid project at St. Ives and a combined $204 million of project capital at Salares Norte and Windfall. The latter is related to the delayed start vs. previous plans at Salares Norte, but the impact on free cash flow should be mostly offset by the higher gold price which has been a strong tailwind thus far this year.

South Deep Operations - Company Website

Finally, on growth and M&A, the company stated that it's focused on growing cash flow per share and bringing quality ounces online vs. other producers that have prioritized quantity and seen costs rise well above the industry average. I think this is the right move as there's no shortage of assets in this sector, but to set one's self apart, the key is growing per share metrics at a higher rate than peers and mining the best ounces vs. being spread thin across a lot of average assets. And as for M&A, Gold Fields' new CEO Mike Fraser stated that it will always be open to bolt-on acquisitions but it's focus currently is on its portfolio. I think this makes a lot of sense as well, with the priority to bring Salares Norte on smoothly, address its labor challenges at some assets, advance Windfall to a full construction decision and work on safety at its current assets vs. bringing on new assets while the current safety situation is not ideal.

And I will talk about those separately because I think the way that we think about growth is not just in the form of ounces or production ounces, but actually in growing the value of the company by growing cash flow per share. And that means that we have to continue to focus on bringing quality ounces into our portfolio. We will always be looking at bolt-on acquisitions. Windfall was a great opportunity. We can never close our minds to transformational M&A, but I would say that that's a very - we certainly aren't looking at that right now. And our focus this year is very much on delivering the things that are or within our basket right now. - Gold Fields Q4 2023 Conference Call

Valuation

Based on ~894 million shares and a share price of US$14.70, Gold Fields trades at a market cap of ~$13.1 billion and an enterprise value of ~$14.1 billion. This makes it one of the higher capitalization names in the precious metals sector, which can be explained by it having a top-6 production profile with annual production set to grow to ~2.8 million gold-equivalent ounces per annum with future contributions from Windfall (50%) and Salares Norte, just behind Polyus Gold (PJSC) and AngloGold Ashanti (AU). Not only would this give the company a significant lead on Kinross Gold (KGC), but it would place Gold Fields much closer to Agnico Eagle (AEM) which is currently the #3 producer sector-wide based on FY2024 guidance of ~3.45 million ounces. It's also worth noting that this production growth will come from high-margin assets, with average annual AISC for Salares Norte and Windfall at sub $850/oz, nearly 45% below the industry average and roughly 40% below Gold Fields FY2024 AISC guidance (excluding spending on St. Ives microgrid).

Largest Gold Producers Annual Gold Production (1998-Current) - Company Filings, Author's Chart Gold Fields Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FASTGraphs.com

Digging into the stock's valuation a little closer, Gold Fields currently trades at ~6.7x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates, over 20% above its historical cash flow multiple of ~5.4x. However, it's important to note that the company has seen its portfolio transform over this period with less exposure to South Africa (post Sibanye spin-out), increased exposure to Australia (Granny Smith) and a trend towards increased production from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions with a massive mine set nearing completion in Chile (Salares Norte) and half of one of the best undeveloped gold assets in North America in Windfall. Hence, I think a more reasonable multiple for the stock today is 7.0x - 7.5x cash flow, which is more in line with its major producer peer group. And if we use the midpoint of this range and FY2024 estimates ($2.20), Gold Fields' updated fair value comes in at US$16.00.

Although this might point to only a 9% upside for the stock from current levels, it's important to note that 2024 includes a limited contribution from Salares Norte and no contribution from Windfall, two assets that should contribute an AISC margin of ~$700 million in 2026. So, I think it's more appropriate to use a blend of FY2024 and FY2025 cash flow per share estimates to value Gold Fields (which at least captures contribution from its new Salares Norte Mine), pushing GFI's fair value to US$18.00 using the same multiple. So, with a 23% upside to fair value, I wouldn't be shocked to see GFI make a run for its multi-year highs near US$17.50 at some point in the next 12 months, making it a solid buy-the-dip candidate on any sharp pullbacks. In fact, like the gold price which recently broke out of a massive cup & handle base, GFI has built an even larger cup & handle base that it's broken out of already, and the recent gold price strength and commercial production at its new high-margin could be the catalyst for it to finally clear its multi-year resistance and head to new all-time highs.

GFI Long-Term Chart - StockCharts.com Gold Price Breakout - StockCharts.com

Summary

Gold Fields had a decent year in 2023 operationally and has continued to optimize its portfolio with the divestment of its stake in the Asanko Gold Mine and its stake in Rusoro Mining. Unfortunately, this was overshadowed by poor safety performance, a moderate increase in project capex at Salares Norte (~$1.19 billion vs. ~$1.04 billion), a delay in first gold production, and a tight labor situation at its Australian and South African operations. On a positive note, the next three years will be transformational for the company as it brings over 600,000 high-margin ounces online from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions; it looks to merge its Tarkwa Mine with Iduapriem to improve the asset, and it works to lift South Deep's production closer to 400,000 ounces per annum. In summary, with a bright future given its superior portfolio in the 2025-2035 period, I would view any sharp pullbacks in the stock as buying opportunities.