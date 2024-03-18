Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Euroseas: Dividend Growth, But Debt Surge Looms

Mar. 18, 2024 11:24 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Stock
Soroya Investments profile picture
Soroya Investments
166 Followers

Summary

  • Euroseas, Ltd. is a container lessor listed on the NASDAQ with operational offices in Greece. Its stock price has risen 97 percent in the last year.
  • The company owns 20 containerships and has six more orders for delivery in 2024, representing a 30 percent capacity increase (in TEUs).
  • Euroseas expects to more than double its debt to finance its newbuild program.
  • It has paid dividends in seven of the last eight quarters and has an active share repurchase program.
Container ship in the harbor in Asia ,

primeimages

Investment Thesis

Euroseas' (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock price is up 94 percent in the last year (as of March 18, 2024) and it recently posted Q4 2023 results. Revenues were $49.1 million, down 3 percent from Q3 but up 14

This article was written by

Soroya Investments profile picture
Soroya Investments
166 Followers
Income-oriented individual investor focusing on building a solid dividend portfolio within oil and gas, shipping, energy, and minerals. I am investing my own money and do not work on behalf of others or a company, such as an investment firm. My formal qualification is an MSc in Business, where I majored in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPZZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ESEA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESEA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESEA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.