Newpark Resources: Anticipation, The Shot Clock Is Winding Down On Fluids Business

Ok...you're going to sell that mud company, then we're going for a walk, right? Ирина Мещерякова/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) reported in late February with mixed results. On the negative side, the company missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines - not by huge amounts in either case, but a miss is a miss.

It may seem odd then that shares have rallied to the top of their one-year range. Why? Carly Simon (a pop star from the '70s) once wailed a tune that fits right in with the current dynamics in Newpark and may help to explain the upward trend in their shares. Anticipation, or as Carly put it, Antici-paaaaaaaaaaaaaaay-shun. The market is beginning to price in the uplift from the potential sale of their fluids business. A notion that, Matthew Lanigan, CEO confirmed in their Q4 analyst call:

The strategic review of our Fluids Systems business is proceeding according to plan, and we continue to anticipate the process will substantially conclude in mid-2024," stated Lanigan. "Given the scope of our international Fluids operations, diligence is time intensive; however, we're making good progress with our partners at Lazard to move the process forward.

In this article, we will discuss the potential impacts of this change, and what it may mean for investors. I last covered the company in September of 2023 with a Buy rating, and readers should acquaint themselves with that article to get the full scope of the company. Thus far, it has been a decent call, with shares rallying recently to the $7.12 level. We'll take our wins where we find them in this topsy-turvy oil market. We think there is more to come and will discuss our thesis in this article.

The state of the fluids business at Newpark

In the period from about 2010 to 2015, the company built itself from a service-oriented also-ran fluids service company, into a technological and operations powerhouse. With strategic investments in people - during this period they hired some of the absolute best people in the business, and infrastructure focused on the GoM - a world-class plant at Fourchon, and a state-of-the-art fluids lab in Katy, Newpark was ready to elbow some of the big fluids providers - Schlumberger, (SLB), Halliburton, (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR) aside and get up on the porch with the big dogs.

Timing is everything in business, and as we all know the oil crash of 2015 fundamentally changed the landscape of the OFS market. Now most of the people are gone, the world-class fluids plant has been sold, and Newpark is planning to sell the fluids business to focus on its Mats industrial business.

Globally, drilling and completion fluids is an $11 bn business and dominated by just a few players - SLB - $3.0 bn, HAL - $2.2 bn, and BKR - $2.0 bn, leaving about half that sizeable pie to be divided up among the dozens of smaller companies participating in this market (dollar amounts from Industry sources.) In 2023, Newpark reported ~$541 mm in fluids revenues, down from $622 in 2022.

Where Newpark missed the boat, so to speak, was spending all that money in the Gulf of Mexico, or GoM - you can't blame them, in 2014 there were ~56 deepwater rigs in the GoM. Who knew that would mark the high point of the industry? Had they spent that money in the Middle East, where every single OFS company says they expect double-digit growth in 2024, we might be having an entirely different conversation. Water under the bridge. We are where we are.

What can we expect in case of a sale?

First the positives. Newpark has a technology portfolio that is second to none in drilling fluids. When I said they hired the top people, primarily from my old company, MiSWACO, they put them to work upgrading their offerings to the industry. In 2018 they were awarded Shell's GoM contract. An amazing achievement as big operators normally stick to the big three OFS companies. If you can work for Shell in deepwater, you can work for anyone in upstream drilling operations. (If you would like to read more about Newpark Fluids Systems, please follow this link.)

As a final point here I will say that even though the mud segment is on the chopping block, Newpark is not backing away from or "poor-boying" the fluids business. To that point, they have taken steps to enhance their penetration into the higher margin Reservoir Drill-In Fluids-RDF, business. At a trade show recently, I ran into an old colleague that had just gone to work for Newpark in RDF's and Breakers, which are used in Open Hole Completions. I won't mention his name, but he has as enviable a pedigree as a "Fluidsdoc," including a number of years as BP's Head of Fluids in Sunbury, UK. Having him onboard will open a lot of doors globally.

Next, Newpark is really strong in the geomarket, where the most money will be spent over the next decade. In 2024, sources tell me that the MENA-Middle-East, North Africa region will spend about $150 bn in upstream development. Newpark noted that about 70% of their 2023 fluids revenue came from International, with about the same expected in 2024. So the company has a vibrant and increasing business in the region which includes an alliance with a Saudi company to promote business to ARAMCO.

In short, I do not expect a fire sale for this business. That said, this does seem to have dragged on a bit. Gregg Piontek, Sr VP & CFO replied in regard to an analyst question as to open bids for the company, noting there are none to this point:

Yes. Without getting into too many details on exactly where the process is, we've followed what I'd frame up as a typical marketing process, as we had mentioned previously. That process launched in September, and then you go through your Phase I, Phase II diligence, as Matthew mentioned in his comments, as he can kind of naturally expect when you look at the international complexities and the breadth of the operations, the diligence phase takes a reasonable amount of time. But having said that, we're still seeing kind of the midyear '24 expectation to get the process substantially wrapped.

It's difficult to put a value on a business that experiences such beta in its revenues and profitability. If you go back in time a few years Halliburton offered $35 bn for all of Baker Hughes in 2015, when BKR's revenues were $16.5 bn, so 2X sales? Not likely. More recently, companies have gotten a little tighter with their cash, so I doubt anything like that is on the table for Newpark's fluids business. There aren't any obvious corollaries in recent times, so we will have to take a SWAG at a valuation.

I expect that any offers that come in will be at a substantial discount to NR's International sales, which I calculate to be about $375 mm in 2024, with EBITDA in the $25-30 mm range since fluids has been a low margin business. A reasonable multiple for anticipated EBITDA is somewhere between 3 and 6X. I think the installed base of business and the technology that will be transferred would push it toward the 6X end of the spectrum. That gives you a starting price of $150-180 mm for the business plus the working capital (inventories and receivables) of $179 mm. In the success case, where a sale is effectuated, I can see a cash payment to NR in the neighborhood of ~$360 mm.

Calcs based on Company filings, and Seeking Alpha tables.

Who might be interested?

I think one obvious candidate is Weatherford International (WFRD). They are in the business but have never broken through to respectability. Newpark's portfolio would open a lot of doors. This could be an area in which the company would choose to grow to complement other completion-oriented products and services. It was the rationale for SLB buying Smith International in 2010. It was the rationale for HAL buying Baroid in the '90s. Baker bought Hughes Drilling Fluids also in the '90s for the same reason - operators expect it. A lot of major IOC and NOC business is led to what are thought of as "full service" companies that can handle all major aspects of a project. Having Newpark's assets would be a big step toward admitting WFRD to that exclusive club. They have the cash and are generating more nearly a billion dollars a year rate. Newpark's fluids business would be a blip for WFRD.

NOV Inc. (NOV) is another. They have dabbled in the business, and have a full suite of products, but aren't on anyone's bid list. The same rationale for WFRD also applies to NOV.

Those are a couple with a sound rationale to buy Newpark's fluid segment. I am sure there are others. It's my expectation that a sale goes through. Newpark's technology portfolio is just too compelling - they have a field-proven flat-rheology mud for example, and their Middle East business will turn a corner this year. There are buyers out there for quality and market share.

Your takeaway

The company is on record as saying that cash flow generated post-sale will go toward growth in the Mats business and share repurchases. Greg Piontek commented on the call:

We expect our 2024 cash generation will be primarily used to build liquidity for inorganic growth opportunities following the Fluids divestiture or return of capital to shareholders through our programmatic share repurchase program.

With 88 mm shares outstanding, NR has a capitalization of $600 mm, and an EV of $635 mm counting debt, and cash. What would the share price look like with no debt and a 20% repurchase?

The company projects Industrial Solutions revenue of ~$240 mm and EBITDA of $80 mm in 2024. If you rate them as a standalone company - no fluids, and give them a growth multiple of 6X EBITDA you arrive at an EV of $480 mm plus cash of at least $250 mm for a total EV of $730 mm. Divide that by ~70 mm shares and you are in the $10 range for NR. Which is just below where the three analysts that follow NR have pegged it with a buy rating. The price range runs from $10-12.00 with a median of $12.00.

In short, I think Newpark Resources, Inc. is in the buy zone for appreciation and exposure to the expanding, high margin - 40%, Mats business, of course, predicated on the sale of the fluids business.