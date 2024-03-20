Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newpark Resources: Anticipation, The Shot Clock Is Winding Down On Fluids Business

Mar. 20, 2024 8:00 AM ETNewpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Stock
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Newpark Resources reported mixed results, but shares have rallied due to anticipation of the potential sale of their fluids business.
  • The fluids business at Newpark has been impacted by the oil crash of 2015, and the company plans to sell it to focus on its Mats industrial business.
  • Potential buyers for the fluids segment include Weatherford International and NOV.
  • We rate Newpark Resources as a buy for a short-term cash infusion and long-term growth in the Mats business.

Funny dachshund puppy in blue waterproof jumpsuit looks out impatiently from behind slightly open door. Dog looks expectantly at owner to hurry up for walk, but he does not want to go in bad weather.

Ok...you're going to sell that mud company, then we're going for a walk, right?

Ирина Мещерякова/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) reported in late February with mixed results. On the negative side, the company

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
10.22K Followers

Fluidsdoc is an international oil industry veteran with 40 years of experience having worked on six continents and in over twenty countries around the world. He is an expert in the upstream oilpatch and an energy sector specialist.

He is the leader of the investing group The Daily Drilling Report where he provides investment analysis for the oil and gas industry. Features of the group include: a model portfolio that covers all segments of upstream oilfield activity with weekly updates, ideas for both U.S and international energy companies, coverage from shale to deepwater drillers, technical analysis to identify catalysts, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News