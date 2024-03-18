ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

PACS Group Grows But Profits Are Dropping

PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an SEC S-1 registration statement.

PACS operates a network of skilled nursing facilities in the United States.

While topline revenue has increased, operating income has fallen materially, indicating volatility in the firm's financial results.

What Does PACS Do?

Farmington, Utah-based PACS Group, Inc. was founded to develop, acquire, and operate primarily skilled nursing centers and currently is active in nine U.S. states.

Management is led by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Jason Murray, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2013 and was previously an Operations Officer for Intermountain Healthcare and interim CEO at Park City Medical Center.

The company's primary service offerings include the following:

Skilled nursing centers

Senior care

Assisted Living

Independent Living

The firm is one of the largest skilled nursing facility operators in the U.S., with a total of 200 post-acute care facilities that serve 20,000 patients each day.

PACS operates through a decentralized, local model, with the corporate group providing essentially the back-office tools for operational support.

The company's current operating footprint includes Arizona, Colorado, California, Ohio, Nevada, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Texas.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General and Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 6.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 6.2% Click to enlarge

The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, i.e., the amount of incremental revenue generated by each dollar of General and Administrative expense, was 3.2x in the most recent calendar year. (Source - SEC)

What Is PACS' Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. skilled nursing market was an estimated $227 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $311 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.99% from 2023 to 2030.

The main reason for this expected growth is the growing number of retirees in the U.S., with an estimated 10,000 'baby boomers' retiring each day for many years ahead.

Also, the chart below illustrates the historical and likely future growth path of the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehab market through 2030:

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Brookdale Senior Living

The Ensign Group

Genesis Healthcare

Extendicare

Sunrise Senior Living

ProMedica

Golden Living Centers

Life Care Centers of America

Others

PACS Group's Recent Financial Results

The company's current financial performance can be summarized as below:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin

Reduced operating profit and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 3,111,492,000 28.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,421,994,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 663,779,000 18.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 560,680,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 21.33% -7.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 23.15% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 207,772,000 6.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 229,360,000 9.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 112,882,000 3.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 150,496,000 6.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 63,697,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 92,615,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2023, PACS had $74 million in cash and $3.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $18.7 million.

PACS Group's IPO Information

PACS intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final transaction may be significantly higher.

No existing or prospective shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO transaction.

Management has indicated it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under our Amended and Restated 2023 Credit Facility, and the remaining, if any, for general corporate purposes to support the growth of our business. We may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in additional nursing facilities or other businesses and service offerings, although we do not have binding agreements or commitments for any material investments for which we would use the net proceeds of this offering at this time. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not presently available.

As to current legal proceedings, management says the company is subject to a variety of legal proceedings in its normal course of its business but does not believe that any final outcomes would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Truist Securities, RBC Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Regions Securities, and Stephens.

PACS Is Growing Revenue But Profits Are Falling

PACS is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to pay down its debt and for further footprint expansion.

The company's financials have shown increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but lower gross margin and less operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $18.7 million.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen somewhat as revenue has grown; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple was 3.2x in 2023.

The firm currently does not have any plans to pay dividends in the near term but has paid dividends to shareholders for each of the last three calendar years.

PACS' recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing skilled nursing and related services in the U.S. is large and expected to grow moderately in the immediate years ahead as the 'baby boomer' generation continues to retire in material numbers, but there is significant competition from major players and independents.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include changes in Medicaid, Medicare, and private payer reimbursements which can be significant from year to year and the difficulty in finding qualified employees in a highly competitive industry.

Also, a trend toward managed healthcare service payment plans may limit revenue and add competitive pressures from market players who are optimized for such capitation approaches.

While PACS is growing revenue, profits fell materially in the most recent calendar year, suggesting a certain amount of volatility in earnings which is not typical of healthcare service providers.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.