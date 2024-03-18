Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD's Reconstitution Adds Too Many Stocks With Mediocre Quant Ratings

Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.71K Followers

Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ has undergone a major change in its holdings, eliminating and replacing 23 stocks contributing 1/5 of its dividend.
  • Four of the added stocks are flagged as very risky by Seeking Alpha's Quant rating system.
  • Only a handful of the added stocks rank well on Dividend Safety, Growth, Consistency, and yield.
  • We explain why the SCHD ETF's index's methodology for selecting stocks is to blame for this discrepancy.

Representing bad smell and disgust.

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) executed its annual reconstitution this morning at the market open. Those who follow the exchange-traded fund ("ETF") closely may remember that the original announcement of what stocks would be

This article was written by

Psycho Analyst profile picture
Psycho Analyst
6.71K Followers
Though I have done quite a few different things over the course of a long life, I am best known as a writer of bestselling books about business and health. My success has come because I am a very curious person who doesn't just follow the herd and trust whatever the experts tell us to believe. I do my own research. I collect the facts, look at them objectively, and draw my own conclusions. Over the years, I have been amazed at how much of what everybody "knows to be true" is based on poorly designed studies, many of them impossible to replicate. I approach Investing with the same open mind, challenging the orthodoxies that attract the herd, studying how things really work, and doing my best to come up with an approach, based on facts, that works for me and would appeal to those who find thinking worthwhile.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a certified investing professional or registered investment advisor. I am just an ordinary investor with a lot of curiosity who enjoys researching stocks and sharing what I find with others. Don't buy or sell any security you read about here before doing your own research and considering opposing views. Be particularly cautious about investment advice that only presents the upside potential of an investment you are considering.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.