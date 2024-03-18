Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. And Japan: A Tale Of Two Overweights

Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary

  • Markets see a positive near-term macro and corporate backdrop for the U.S. and Japan. We eye risks ahead but remain overweight stocks in both countries.
  • U.S. stocks were largely flat last week after hotter-than-expected inflation data. Both 10-year U.S. Treasury and Japanese government bond yields rose.
  • The Fed policy decision is in focus this week. We see Fed rates staying higher for longer than pre-pandemic. We watch how the Bank of Japan interprets inflation.

Inflation is in the spotlight again, thanks to some recent data surprises and the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan both holding meetings this week.

Markets see a positive near-term macro backdrop in

FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHERPERMITTED COUNTRIES.
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

