U.S. And Japan: A Tale Of Two Overweights

Inflation is in the spotlight again, thanks to some recent data surprises and the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan both holding meetings this week.

Markets see a positive near-term macro backdrop in the U.S. and Japan. We eye risks for both ahead - but for different reasons.

1) U.S. inflation

U.S. inflation has eased over the past few years, thanks to rapidly falling goods prices.

Inflation will likely fall further toward 2% this year, in our view. But persistent services inflation will likely pull it back up in 2025 as the drag from falling goods prices fades. We see U.S. inflation settling closer to 3% than 2% over the medium term as a result.

2) Market sentiment

Markets are, for now, comfortable that U.S. inflation will cool enough to allow the Fed to make three quarter-point rate cuts this year.

We think upbeat market sentiment can persist as inflation cools and rate cuts come through.

3) BOJ policies

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is focused on keeping inflation sustainably at 2% after decades of low or no inflation.

We expect the BOJ to end its emergency policy of negative rates but to remain cautious - and not start tightening policy too aggressively.

We’re overweight U.S. and Japan stocks. Yet, resurgent inflation in the U.S. could spoil sentiment. So we stay nimble.

Japan’s outlook remains positive to us, as we don’t think the BOJ will raise rates aggressively and given ongoing corporate reforms.

An inflation rollercoaster

U.S. Core CPI Inflation Breakdown Three-Month Annualized, 2017-2024 (BlackRock Investment Institute, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with data from Haver Analytics, March 2024)

Notes: The chart shows core U.S. CPI goods and services inflation measured by the change in the most recent three-month average, at an annualized rate. Core goods inflation covers all goods, excluding energy and food costs. Core services inflation covers all services, excluding energy and shelter costs.

We’ve said before that this new macro and market regime is marked by persistent, structural inflation pressures. We think U.S. inflation can fall further toward 2% this year due to falling goods prices. See the orange line in the chart. Yet, we see it on a rollercoaster back up in 2025 as the drag from goods deflation fades and elevated wage growth in a tight labor market keeps services inflation higher than pre-pandemic. Inflation is likely to settle above the Fed’s 2% target in 2025. The spike in services inflation for January (yellow line) now looks like a one-off, but we think it keeps inflation on an elevated track that is inconsistent with overall inflation at 2%. And after months of falling good prices driving inflation lower, they suddenly rose in February. We see more goods deflation to come in the near term. Yet, these one-offs may be offering a glimpse of the trickier inflation environment ahead later this year.

Markets are, for now, comfortable that inflation will cool enough to allow the Fed to make three quarter-point rate cuts this year and keep cutting. We think upbeat sentiment can persist as inflation keeps falling. That’s why we stay overweight U.S. stocks and lean into the artificial intelligence theme as tech drives corporate earnings growth. The earnings recovery in other sectors is supporting risk appetite. Yet, inflation could come in stronger than markets expect again and challenge risk-taking. That outcome would limit how far and how fast the Fed can cut rates from restrictive levels. We see Fed policy rates staying higher than before the pandemic as inflation likely settles closer to 3%. We believe that calls for staying nimble in portfolios.

The macro outlook for Japan

Meanwhile, the BOJ is focused on keeping inflation sustainably at 2% after decades of ultra-low inflation. Its challenge: gauging how to normalize monetary policy without undermining its hard-won revival of expectations for sustained inflation, in our view. Rising import prices have helped Japan’s inflation rise above 2%. Yet, keeping inflation there will require such expectations to feed through domestic prices and wages. The good news: annual union wage negotiations resulted in pay gains topping 5%, the largest since the early 1990s. That should boost the BOJ’s conviction of overcoming a decades-long undershoot of its inflation target. Markets are pricing that the BOJ could end negative interest rates as soon as this week. If markets see the policy shift as normalizing policy, we think that would support risk appetite. Yet, if this policy change is viewed as the BOJ getting nervous about inflation, that could spell bad news for sentiment.

Without buffering for swings in the yen, we’re overweight Japanese stocks. Their outlook seems positive given mild inflation, strong earnings growth and ongoing corporate reforms. Our overweight there will likely remain for longer than our U.S. stock overweight over a six- to 12-month tactical horizon. We’ve been underweight Japanese government bonds since July 2022. We expect yields to rise as the BOJ winds down loose policy, including yield curve control, even if likely in a measured manner.

Our bottom line

U.S. inflation has been volatile recently, but we expect it to fall further this year before resurging in 2025. We see the BOJ ending negative interest rates - but eye risks to market sentiment. We’re overweight U.S. and Japan stocks.

Market backdrop

U.S. stocks retreated from near all-time highs to end the week largely unchanged, surrendering gains after the U.S. CPI and other inflation gauges surprised to the upside. U.S. 10-year yields jumped more than 20 basis points to near 4.30% after February CPI was hotter than expected, prompting markets to price out Fed rate cuts. Japanese 10-year yields reached this year’s high near 0.8% as markets eye an end to negative rates this week. U.S. crude oil prices gained 4% on supply concerns.

The Fed policy decision is the main event this week. Although markets don’t expect the first rate cut until midyear, we think they’ll focus on how the Fed is responding to recent higher-than-expected inflation data. Markets may also assess whether Fed projections indicate a more persistent inflation outlook. Meanwhile, the BOJ could end its negative interest rate policy as soon as this week, with markets pricing a small hike. We also await the Bank of England policy decision.