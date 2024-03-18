LumiNola

Introduction

The SEC will soon require Treasury and Treasury-based repo market participants to clear their trades through new SEC-approved clearinghouses. Some in the financial world overreacted to the SEC proposal, almost suggesting the sky was falling (read here). This article considers the more likely ho-hum outcome and the possibility of a genuine fix for our troubled debt markets.

The new rule was no great surprise, a predictable result of two regulatory developments.

First, market instability has created a recurring need for Fed intervention in the repo market. Some regulatory initiatives to stabilize ordinary repo trading have become inevitable. The source of instability has been frequent repo market collapses for seemingly minor reasons. Read here and here.

Second, the newly activist SEC under the leadership of Gary Gensler has made the SEC the likely source of regulatory reaction.

That the SEC proposed a new exchange to fix the problem should surprise nobody. The Gensler-led SEC seems to believe that most market problems can be solved by adding an exchange. Read here, for example.

To date, only CME Group, the futures exchange, has bid to clear these markets. If that is the end of private sector interest in clearing, especially Treasury-based repo clearing, the SEC repo market initiative will be a non-event. Repo market instability will remain a serious source of economic weakness in the US.

But what is the upside? The two markets -Treasuries and Treasury-based repo - could not be more different. In the Treasury market, there is little need for another clearer and little to be gained by adding one.

But the Treasury-based repo market is plainly on the ropes. Clearing repo is far more complex for multiple reasons - the market has no liquid maturities other than overnight, no collateral homogeneity, and no retail access. Moreover, changes in monetary policy in the regulation of financial institutions have regular profound adverse effects on market stability.

However, the opportunities in repo clearing for a clearer with some imagination and the right corporate structure - probably a major investment or collateral management firm, like BlackRock or Bank of New York - far exceed the SEC's expectations. These two financial market participants or another major investment firm might finally provide services to investors that match the high quality of investment firm services to corporate issuers - stabilizing the debt markets in the bargain.

Meeting the needs of investors is the SEC's fundamental objective. The SEC's consistent failure to achieve it is deeply embarrassing.

A combination of a fund that designs and introduces new securities tailored to meet the needs of investors and an exchange that lists and clears them would open the door to markets for new securities that finally meet the needs of investors and market regulators.

The SEC Challenge

In December of 2023, the SEC announced rule changes affecting the trading of Treasury debt securities. The most important change was that many traders would now be required to use a central clearinghouse to process their trades. The market will not know exactly what this means for traders until the firms interested in clearing Treasuries announce their offerings.

The new requirement to clear Treasury and Treasury-backed repo transactions bears a familiar SEC stamp. A certain and negative addition to resource costs of trading in the affected financial market on the one hand, and a hoped-for improvement in market conditions on the other.

The Treasury mandate to provide clearing falls upon the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), the market-wide clearer that, like most subsidiaries of the parent Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), is presently the only SEC-mandated clearer for the entire Treasury securities market. The absence of competition for the FICC results in an inefficient, expensive clearing process that is used in less than 20% of transactions in the current non-mandatory-clearing environment.

Who innovates in debt markets?

The short answer is nobody. A longer answer distinguishes between imitation and innovative changes. What has happened in the debt markets since the advent of electronic trading is that debt market dealers have imitated stock market evolution following the introduction of electronic trading. The dealers realized that electronic trading, properly managed, would not interfere with their privileged position as market insiders. They thus imitated the stock market changes that created continued insider pricing despite electronic trading.

Investors welcomed electronic trading at its outset in the early 2000s. They thought that electronic trading would create a level playing field for institutions and retail traders who could not access the inside prices available to government securities dealers before electronic trading.

However, to the surprise of all, the impact of the high-speed inter-platform computer-driven arbitrage in financial markets was counter-competitive. Since high-frequency trading (HFT) is the domain of the inside market, outsider traders other than HFT see only stale bids and offers. Thus, the market split between HFT insiders and outsiders - institutional and retail traders.

What the Treasury-based repo market needs

What will the SEC's clearinghouse mandate do for Treasury bond market users? The most obvious effect is a negative - an increase in the resource cost of trading Treasury bonds due to a new expensive clearing apparatus. Adding a clearinghouse that nobody asked for can only increase the basic resource cost of trading, but it will not reduce the all-in cost of trading or improve the quality of Treasury pricing unless the clearinghouse adds functionality that is missing today, either increasing the quality of market prices or driving out costly current aspects of clearing.

To bare repo market shortcomings, here are the four functions of trading and clearing. I look for weak spots and potential fixes, then some possible serendipitous unanticipated results.

The market functions of trading and clearing:

Trade matching. Matching buyers with sellers at each transaction price. Daily payments of market gains and losses to traders. Payments from securities issuers to buyers resulting from price changes. The FICC needs more than a day to accomplish this transfer. The CME makes these transfers twice daily. It could not be more obvious that the FICC fails to perform responsibly since the twice-daily CME transfer has been available for several decades. Transfer of interest and dividends to securities owners. CME's futures market clearinghouses perform only the two functions above. This transfer of income from securities is a clearing function of the FICC only. However, the predictable payment dates and amounts transferred and the relatively few sources of payments suggest this transfer is no more difficult to accomplish on the day of payment than market gains and losses. Transfer of ownership. The last, most expensive, function of clearers. This last function is arguably time-consuming. Moreover, few investors are interested in ownership. It is doubtful that the private sector outside the FICC will ever offer this clearing service.

In summary, the three desirable functions of simple Treasury clearing -- matching, payments of daily gains and losses, and interest payments, are easily feasible to provide on a same-day basis. At a minimum, a new clearing process should achieve this in Treasury trading.

More likely clearer-introduced efficiencies

The key question that potential private sector clearers will ask themselves is which of the functions of the new clearinghouse will make a major difference to their bottom line.

Matching and daily payments of gains and losses

Terrence Duffy, the CEO of CME Group Inc. (CME), in asserting that CME will bid to offer clearing under the new SEC rule, referred to the offering as "a no-brainer." Since the CME now clears Treasury futures payments twice daily, it is likely that this move to T + 0 payments of daily gains and losses is one of the improvements the CME intends to introduce. Professional traders and regulators would view this change positively.

Transfer of interest and dividends

Since CME does not conduct these payments now, it is likely they will leave them to the FICC. Any private sector competition for FICC in this function would most likely come from a new bidder.

How could a private sector clearinghouse coup the markets for Treasury-based Repo?

A major funds manager with a vision would be attracted to the business of providing exchange clearing services. It could revolutionize the trading of Treasury markets, becoming the market center.

The steps to success

Clearinghouse listed and traded securities. If the clearinghouse is to provide safer liquid securities trading while capturing a substantial share of the debt market, it must list securities that expand the liquid maturities in the term repo market overnight. CME-like clearing of cash securities. Both the CME and the NYSE are captives of parochial clearing mechanisms. To innovate in the clearing of securities is not in their best interest. It would likely replace their existing clearinghouses. But trading and clearing of term repo would be the bread and butter of an exchange that originates and lists term repo. Simultaneous listing of multiple maturities. The objective is to capture a maximum share of debt repo trading while listing a minimum number of instruments. The standard on-the-run Treasury maturities auctioned today are the result of the Treasury's opinion of the debt the market wants to trade. Listing debt-based repos at these maturities is a way to enhance the value of seasoned debt inventory while listing only the maturities investors want. Physical delivery. Physical delivery creates a portfolio of general Treasury collateral that supports listed instruments.

Impact of a repo clearinghouse on the Treasury debt market

Cost of the debt

Of course, no change would be acceptable without assurance that taxpayer borrowing costs are reduced. Off-the-run seasoned Treasuries that linger in institutional portfolios are problematic since they are illiquid and can only be sold at a discount.

That problem is addressed now by using off-the-run Treasuries to collateralize overnight repurchase agreements. This makes minimal use of seasoned collateral since the overnight maturity of repos now presents interest rate risk management issues. The use of seasoned Treasury debt to support a high-volume liquid market for term repo would further increase the value of seasoned issues.

Risk management

The risk created by carrying large overnight positions in institutional portfolios is substantial. Liquid term debt repo would produce higher-yield, more liquid investments consistent with the companies' liability commitments.

An insurance company, for example, could finance its term assets by selling term repo with like maturities into an exchange-collateralized term repo fund.

Routine access to term issues

Weekly listing would permit users to match the maturities of term repos to those in demand by investors. Investors could align delivered maturities to buyer maturities on the other side of the balance sheet, making risk management substantially simpler while clarifying the risk-return properties of the combined balance sheet.

Market stability issues

Two recent crises, the UK pension disaster of 2022 and the US regional banking crisis of 2023, were primarily the result of asset/liability maturity mismatches.

Mismatch - the UK pension disaster. In the case of the UK pension disaster, overnight repos funded long-term investments (primarily gilts). The excuse for this extreme mismatch was that there was no market for term repo funding. The resulting mismatch was inadequately hedged using various derivatives. The inadequacy of derivatives hedging is in part the result of its complexity but perhaps also in part because of some institutions' intent to bet on the future course of interest rates. Derivatives hedging easily disguises regulated institutions' intent to take risks. The proposed repo futures would enable UK pension funds to sell gilt-based term repos directly to the exchange. Mismatch - the U.S. regional banking crisis. In the U.S. 2023 regional banking crisis, extreme mismatch was also the problem, but the missing market-based solution was the absence of demand for term debt issued by the struggling banks. A solution is for the bank to finance assets in a liquid-term repo market. No exposure to redemption. Term repos are not redeemable. The instrument, like deposits, is supported by assets changed by the issuer throughout the buyer's holding period with no impact on the value of the delivered security. Investor friendly. The issuing cycle and listed issues will be set to meet the needs of buyers and issuers. This proposed term repo market would provide broad access to retail traders and institutional investors on an equal footing with the Fed's government securities dealers.

Conclusion

The SEC clearinghouse rule is at a crossroads. No bids from imaginative private sector clearinghouses other than CME Group will leave the problems of the repo market unresolved. This article presents an alternative.

An exchange and clearinghouse managed by a major investment portfolio manager would open the debt market to revolutionary changes that would help solve the market's current instability problems, improve the risk management capabilities of institutional investors, and increase the demand for Treasury debt securities.