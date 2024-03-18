OlgaArkhipenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) trades at 6x EV to my 2027 EBIT projection under modestly conservative assumptions compared to the company's strong history of revenue growth. Besides significant gross margin profitability, LOVE's business model has defensible and attractive characteristics even though it is sensitive to the economic cycle.

Overview of the business model

Lovesac operates a unique model that markets and sells premium, proprietary foam-filled, multi-purpose modular, and modern furniture. The furniture is designed to be re-arrangeable and has washable covers. The business was founded in 1995 and is still led by the founder, Shawn Nelson, who owns 1.5% of the business, and his stake is now worth roughly $5.2 million. This company is not widely covered on Wall Street, with less than 6 analysts actively covering the stock. The business has three main revenue segments, the Sactionals (90% of revenue), Sacs (9% of revenue), and Other (1% of revenue). About 60% of sales are transacted in physical showrooms; the remaining are derived mainly from the Internet and a smaller proportion from other sources.

LOVE has achieved an impressive five-year annualized revenue growth of 30% due to brand recognition, high-quality products, and a big wave of home improvement spending during the pandemic era. Sales growth over the past 12 months has been more challenging than it has been over the past 5 years due to tough comparison figures in combination with a more challenging economic environment. Management noted these difficulties in the latest Q3 results, where revenues grew 14% YoY in Q3, 4% in Q2, and 9% in Q1.

What makes LOVE durable

Lovesac's secret to success is its most popular product, the Sactionals. Management calls it the next-gen modular couch with two simple pieces - the seats and the sides. What's so special about them is their patented modular systems that make it easy to assemble and change styles over time. It enables multiple permutations of a sectional couch and is compatible with over 200 customizable, machine-washable, removable covers. In my research to understand the uniqueness of this product, I came across multiple reviews expressing how much they love the comfort, adjustability, durability, and stylishness of the products. These reviews include Shanty 2 Chic's, Real Simple's, Katie Couric's, Yawnder's, and the somewhat biased reviews on the Lovesac website. In light of this information, it makes sense that the company has maintained gross margins well over 50% throughout its history, according to Seeking Alpha data. Despite being in a cyclical industry, Lovesac has managed to grow its brand reputation, and this allows the company to have pricing power for its products. Another demonstration of business model stability is that 46% of Lovesac's transactions in 2023 were repeat customers from 2022. Customer loyalty is powerful in the consumer discretionary space and an indicator of consumer satisfaction.

Growth avenues

Management forecasts furniture expenditures to grow at a 5% rate through 2025, and I think of this driver to be GDP +1-2% over the long term. Currently, the furniture TAM in the US is about $150 billion, and Lovesac plays in 28% of this market that addresses seating and furniture. Based on these figures, Lovesac has about 1.2% market share and has plenty of room to penetrate the market further. This growth driver carries some cyclical exposure that creates volatility in growth figures, especially during extremely good or bad economic conditions.

The second growth avenue is product expansion, for which Lovesac has a good track record. I view the Sactionals product line as a platform, not a standalone product. Earlier, I discussed how customer loyalty is vital for consumer brands, and Lovesac has shown some success with 46% repeat customers in 2023. With that in mind, management continues expanding its product line to cross-sell new and complementary products to existing users. The following are some examples of how this is done.

Lovesac Investor Relations

Innovation is the third avenue with which Lovesac can induce growth. The latest example of the company's innovation capabilities is the Lovesac StealthTech sound system embedded in the furniture itself. The complete 6-speaker set costs $3700, and the satellite sound side costs $500. LOVE holds patents for these products, and it's an additional feature that makes the entire product platform even more attractive to the consumer.

Lovesac Investor Relations

The final avenue of growth for Lovesac is the improvement of the channel mix. Another important component of success in the consumer sector is owning the company's retail presence. That ensures several benefits, including direct pricing control, touchpoints with customers, expert demonstrations of technology, and low merchandising, aesthetic, seasonality, and inventory risks. LOVE has been improving the channel mix to its advantage, and the vast majority of its customers have a direct relationship with the brand as a result.

Lovesac Investor Relations

Valuation

Author's Projections

This business is cyclical, but my analysis leads me to believe that it has some durable growth hidden within its fundamentals and strategy. There will likely be volatility in the following years, so I assume 10% annualized growth up until 2027. Despite the growth drivers I highlighted earlier, I take a conservative approach to modelling and assume a slowdown in growth from the recent 30% annualized over the past five years. I also model for conservative and modest margin expansion because of management's stated strategic focus on supply chain diversification and cost control. The current valuation of 6x EV/my 2027 Operating Profit projection is a good opportunity to start a long position.

Risks

A significant risk that should be considered is the recent report of 26% short selling interest by hedge funds. That means 26% of LOVE's public share float is shorted. This reflects the business's economic fragility, which may have a short-term impact on sales; however, this high percentage of short interest can trigger a short squeeze.

Management has repeatedly mentioned macroeconomic conditions as a headwind in earnings calls. Over the long term, this business has strong fundamental characteristics, and as long as the balance sheet stays in a healthy state like it is now, value generation will likely continue for patient shareholders.

Conclusion

Lovesac is a founder-led business with a 1.2% market share in a Total Addressable Market of $150 billion. Besides benefiting from the growth of the underlying market, LOVE is exploring several growth avenues, including product platform extension, product innovation, and an omnichannel sales approach. At the current valuation of 6x EV to my 2027 EBIT projections, I am inclined to open a long position.