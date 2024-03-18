Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lovesac: Hidden Value In The Sofa

Mar. 18, 2024 12:56 PM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE) Stock
Conviction Research profile picture
Conviction Research
106 Followers

Summary

  • Lovesac trades at 6x EV to my 2027 EBIT projection, offering an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Lovesac's unique business model and popular products contribute to its robust revenue growth and high gross margins.
  • The company has multiple avenues for growth, including market penetration, product expansion, innovation, and improving its channel mix.

Modern gray modular sofa with pillows and plaid isolated on white background. Furniture, interior object, stylish sofa. High tech style, subject for minimalistic interior design

OlgaArkhipenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) trades at 6x EV to my 2027 EBIT projection under modestly conservative assumptions compared to the company's strong history of revenue growth. Besides significant gross margin profitability, LOVE's business model has defensible and

This article was written by

Conviction Research profile picture
Conviction Research
106 Followers
Ex-hedge fund analyst with a strong interest in finding winners and losers in industries where corporate strategy matters most. I focus on analysing the market structure, competitive positioning and strategic catalysts that lead to money-making ideas in varying time horizons. Enjoy reading the research!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LOVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LOVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LOVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LOVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.