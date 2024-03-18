Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GCL Technology Profit Plummets On Falling Polysilicon Prices

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • GCL said its revenue fell 6.2% for the year to 33.7 billion yuan ($4.68 billion), while its profit tumbled by 85% to 2.5 billion yuan.
  • After soaring in 2022, polysilicon prices peaked last year and have been falling since then.
  • After growing 28% annually between 2019 and 2023, new solar panel installations worldwide have entered a new stage of slower growth.

The maker of a key ingredient for solar panel production said its revenue fell 6.2% last year, as it recorded a 3 billion yuan loss in the second half of the year.

GCL Technology Holdings

