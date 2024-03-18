triloks

Introduction

When it comes to long-term investing, I believe in finding the sweet spot between buying income and growth. Unless you are retired and depending on income from your investments, I believe it makes the most sense to focus on the best of two worlds: companies with consistent growth that are able to reward shareholders through dividends.

This is what Merrill Lynch wrote in a report on income-focused investments (emphasis added):

Many investors choose dividend-paying stocks in the hope that they’ll provide both income and asset growth. During times when interest rates are rising, which generally means the economy is doing well, the likelihood is greater that a dividend-paying stock can do both. One note of caution, though: Some stocks with high-dividend yields can potentially drop in value when rates rise — if a company is highly leveraged, the cost of servicing their debt increases when rates go up, and that can have an impact on what their stock is worth.

Especially in the current environment of elevated rates, this quote is perfect.

After all, we are dealing with both sticky inflation and elevated rates. This is a toxic mix for companies that have unhealthy balance sheets.

Even worse, we are at a point where cracks in the economy are starting to appear, with credit card delinquency rates at new post-Great Financial Crisis highs in every single income segment!

Hence, when it comes to buying dividend growth stocks, I'm more careful than ever.

That's where Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) comes in. It's one of the very first stocks I bought when I decided to get serious about dividend (growth) investing.

My most recent article on the stock was written on December 5, when I went with the title "Public Storage: 4.5% Yield, A-Rated Debt, And Strong Annual Return Potential."

Since then, shares have returned 5.4%.

Over the past ten years, the stock has returned 141%, beating the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) by a wide margin.

In this article, I'll update my bull case and explain why I continue to buy PSA, thanks to its highly favorable long-term risk/reward - despite economic pressure.

It's truly a great stock that has both income and growth, making it a suitable stock for most dividend investors.

So, let's dive into the details!

What's Up With Self-Storage?

I have often made the case that I really like to invest in self storage.

Currently, I own two REITs. Both are self-storage REITs.

In addition to PSA, I own Extra Space Storage (EXR), the nation's largest self-storage operator.

There are many reasons to own self storage.

Below, I listed a few that come to mind.

Resilient demand: Self storage tends to be recession-resistant. While consumer weakness can hurt demand for more storage, the need for storage is always high, especially because people tend to buy smaller homes.

Self storage tends to be recession-resistant. While consumer weakness can hurt demand for more storage, the need for storage is always high, especially because people tend to buy smaller homes. High occupancy rates & pricing power: Self storage facilities typically maintain high occupancy rates because they rent on a month-to-month basis. This also allows self-storage companies to apply more flexible pricing.

Self storage facilities typically maintain high occupancy rates because they rent on a month-to-month basis. This also allows self-storage companies to apply more flexible pricing. Low maintenance costs: Self storage facilities are relatively cheap to construct and maintain. While they are increasingly using technology, it's still just a big building with many boxes.

Self storage facilities are relatively cheap to construct and maintain. While they are increasingly using technology, it's still just a big building with many boxes. Last-mile logistics and micro-warehousing: The rise of e-commerce has increased demand for smaller storage units well-located near urban areas. Self-storage units are perfect for this.

The rise of e-commerce has increased demand for smaller storage units well-located near urban areas. Self-storage units are perfect for this. Limited development: The development of new self-storage facilities can be restricted by zoning regulations. In some areas, this can provide supply tailwinds.

However, self storage is not immune to economic headwinds. Consumer weakness, for example, can lead to people needing less space or people being unable to afford monthly storage fees.

The good news is that self storage remains resilient. In its latest report, Yardi Matrix reports that owners and operators are cautiously optimistic about 2024.

Despite a recent period of slowed growth, there's a sense of stability returning to the market. Urban areas like Chicago, New York, and Southern California are holding steady, while Sun Belt markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Florida are facing challenges.

Moreover, the potential for growth in 2024 largely depends on a rebound in the housing market, which makes sense, as a strong housing market requires more storage.

So far, the housing market is weak, as affordability has gone through the drain, pressured by elevated rates and home prices.

With that in mind, temporary headwinds provide the best buying opportunities. After all, we shouldn't be buying in an environment where everyone is bullish and everything is fine.

What Makes Public Storage So Special

Before Extra Space Storage bought Self-Storage, Public Storage was the biggest self-storage operator in the United States.

The S&P 500 (SP500) member has been in business for more than 50 years. It currently owns close to 3,400 properties in 40 states, where it services roughly 2 million customers.

Public Storage

Its biggest market is Southern California. This market accounts for roughly 19% of the company's net operating income ("NOI") and benefits from tailwinds like a major consumer market and severely constrained supply.

Public Storage

Since 2019, it has expanded its portfolio by 35%, which explains why its dividend had a long period without growth.

The company did NOT cut its dividend during the Great Financial Crisis and has a history of special dividends.

For example, in 2022, it announced a $2.3 billion special dividend. It was legally obligated to pay this dividend after it sold PS Business Parks to Blackstone Real Estate.

Currently, PSA pays $3.00 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 4.3%, protected by an A-rated balance sheet and an 82% 2024E AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio.

Despite having kept its dividend steady for many years, its five-year dividend CAGR is still 8.5% due to a 50% hike on February 6, 2023.

As we already briefly saw, the company has a history of outperforming the REIT sector. This makes sense, as it has grown its same-storage NOI by 5.1% per year since 2004. The real estate sector average was 2.9%.

Public Storage

One of the biggest advantages PSA has is its focus on costs. As we can see below, the company has leading same-store NOI margins, benefitting from a model that allows for lower payroll and utility costs.

Public Storage

Generally speaking, the company benefits from investments in technology, that streamline operations and create a competitive advantage over most smaller peers in a highly fragmented market.

After all, buying a self-storage building is easy. Building a competitive edge is trickier. This also includes technologies that allow it to optimize pricing.

eRental® move-in process: To further enhance the move-in experience, we offer our eRental® process whereby prospective tenants (including those who initially reserved a space) are able to execute their rental agreement from their smartphone or computer and then go directly to their space on the move-in date. Public Storage App: We maintain an industry leading customer smartphone application. Centralized information network: Our centralized reporting and information network enables us to identify changing market conditions and operating trends and analyze customer data. Our network allows us to quickly change each of our individual property’s pricing and promotions, and drive marketing spending, such as the relative level of bidding for various paid search terms on paid search engines.

It also maintains a fantastic balance sheet.

Looking at the chart below, we see that the company is 68% debt-financed, as it also uses preferred equity.

However, in recent years, it has mainly used debt to finance its expansion.

Currently, the company has $9.1 billion of debt, which has been issued at a 3.0% blended rate. That's very low and one of the benefits of having an A-rated balance sheet.

Even including preferred equity, the company has a leverage ratio of 3.9x EBITDA. That's slightly below its 4.0-5.0x long-term target range.

Public Storage

With that in mind, A-rated balance sheets are a huge advantage in an environment of elevated funding rates.

The SOFR rate (black line), which is a short-term benchmark rate impacting lending between banks, is currently north of 5%. This makes short-term lending very expensive. After all, weaker REITs often pay a huge premium on top of the SOFR rate.

The 10-year yield, which impacts longer-term lending, has been trading close to 4.3% for more than a year.

TradingView (SOFR, U.S. 10Y-Yield)

With that said, let's take a closer look at recent events and what this means for the valuation.

Recent Events & Valuation

The company's latest Q4 2023 results show a picture of weakening revenue growth and elevated costs.

In Q4 2023, the company reported a core FFO of $4.20. This exceeded guidance and was up from $4.16 in the prior-year quarter. It translates to a 1% growth rate.

It ended the quarter with a weighted average occupancy rate of 92.7%, which was down just 0.7 points compared to the prior year quarter. That's not bad.

However, same-store cost of operations increased by 5.1%, largely due to higher marketing spend to support move-in activity.

Public Storage

With that in mind, the company is optimistic about 2024 and expects stabilization in demand from new customers, potentially fueled by favorable macroeconomic conditions, including potential interest rate cuts and better consumer confidence.

This includes expectations of stability in core FFO and higher new customer demand.

On a full-year basis, this translates to expected same-store revenue growth of negative 1% to 1% growth.

Same-store expenses are expected to be at least 2.0% higher, resulting in a same-store NOI growth rate of -2.4% to +0.7%.

Core FFO is expected to come in between $16.60 and $17.20, which translates to 1.7% contraction to 1.8% growth.

While these numbers are not great, I actually like this resilience in what is undoubtedly one of the toughest environments for the company since the Great Recession.

Public Storage

Analysts agree with the company, as they expect adjusted FFO growth to slow to 1% in 2024.

However, as the data in the chart below shows, 2025 and 2026 are expected to see 9% and 4% AFFO growth, respectively.

FAST Graphs

This bodes well for its valuation.

Currently, PSA trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 19.2x. That's roughly 3 points below its 22.3x normalized valuation.

Theoretically, this hints at a 14.7% annual return through 2026.

Including the current stock price weakness and the Great Financial Crisis, PSA has returned 8.1% per year since 2007.

While I do not expect 14.7% annual returns through 2026, as I expect interest rates to remain higher for longer, I believe that PSA is in a great spot to maintain elevated long-term returns and keep outperforming the Vanguard REIT ETF.

Hence, I continue to consistently add to my PSA investment, as I believe it will continue to be a major driver of long-term capital gains and dividend growth in my portfolio.

Takeaway

In the world of long-term investing, balancing income and growth is key.

Public Storage shines as a resilient choice, with a strong track record and innovative strategies.

Despite near-term challenges, PSA's long-term potential remains strong, backed by a healthy balance sheet and a well-protected dividend on top of an attractive valuation.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Resilient Income: PSA offers steady income through dividends, backed by its consistent performance and dividend growth history. Growth Potential: Despite economic headwinds, PSA shows strong growth prospects, fueled by its innovative strategies and resilient business model. Strong Track Record: PSA has a history of outperforming the broader REIT space. Technological Advancements: PSA's focus on cost efficiency and technological innovation provides a competitive edge, allowing it to gain market share in a highly fragmented industry.

