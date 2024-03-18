Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UnitedHealthGroup: Cyber Attack Timeline Overview And 2023 Review

Marcel Knoop
Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group's subsidiary, Change Healthcare, was impacted by a cyber attack in February 2024.
  • Unfavorable medical expense cost trends present a short-term headwind for UNH.
  • UNH managed to beat all of my organic growth expectations in 2023.
  • Regulatory risks remain the highest risk for UNH and might hinder the share price to perform in line with UNH's financial results.
  • I reiterate my buy rating on UNH. My DCF valuation leaves me to assume that UNH's fair value per share is somewhere around $545 per share.

UnitedHealth Group Headquarters Building

Wolterk

Introduction

I last covered UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in an article published on July 31, 2023, called "UnitedHealth Group: Attractively Priced Compounder But Regulatory Risks Remain". Several months have passed since then and there have recently been several news headlines regarding a

This article was written by

Marcel Knoop
Tax consultant and individual investor from Germany, Europe with academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high-quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH, HUM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

