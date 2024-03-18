Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 18, 2024 12:08 PM ETCoda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.32K Followers

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Keshner - IR, The Gateway Group, Inc.
Annmarie Gayle - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Gayle Jardine - Interim-CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Coda Octopus Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sherry, and I will be your operator today. Before this call, Coda Octopus issued its financial results for the first quarter 2024 ended January 31, 2024, including a press release, a copy of which will be furnished in a report filed with the SEC and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Joining us on today's call from Coda Octopus are its Chair and CEO, Annmarie Gayle; its Interim-CFO, Gayle Jardine. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, Jackie Keshner from The Gateway Group, who'll make a brief introductory statement. Jackie, please proceed.

Jackie Keshner

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Coda Octopus' first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call.

Before management begins their formal remarks, we would like to remind everyone that some statements we're making today may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, we caution you that there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward-looking statements, please see the disclosures in our earnings release and public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events

Recommended For You

About CODA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CODA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.