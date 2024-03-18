Newmont: I Am Adding This 3% Yielding Miner To My Portfolio

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.88K Followers

Summary

  • Newmont Corporation is a leading company in the gold production sector with a strong portfolio of gold and copper reserves.
  • NEM offers a great diversification benefit as it holds a massive gold and copper asset base that typically leads to less correlated returns. In the current economic context, this comes in handy.
  • The interesting part of this story is that NEM provides a tangible yield of 3% that is backed by a fortress balance sheet, making the diversification move less costly.
  • Plus, there are several elements that could drive the currently depressed share price higher, thus enhancing the overall thesis (i.e., portfolio protection).
  • In this article, I outline why I am adding NEM to my portfolio.
Belt conveyor in an underground tunnel. Transportation of ore to the surface

Nordroden

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is one of the leading companies in the gold production industry. It is included in the S&P 500, carrying a market cap of ~$39 billion and, most importantly, a top-class portfolio of gold and copper.

To put

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.88K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEM
--
NGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News