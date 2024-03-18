Nordroden

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is one of the leading companies in the gold production industry. It is included in the S&P 500, carrying a market cap of ~$39 billion and, most importantly, a top-class portfolio of gold and copper.

To put this into perspective, NEM has a 30% larger gold reserve resource base than its closest competitor. Similarly, it has a 40% larger copper reserve resource base than the nearest gold producing peer.

What is interesting about NEM is that the company possesses the right characteristics to provide investors with diversification and notable upside potential, while the share price is currently deep in depressed territory.

YCharts

Despite the (both current and future) fundamental strengths of NEM and the gold price being at 10-year highs, the share price is still under the historical norm and below the relevant benchmark.

Such dynamics tend to offer wonderful entry points for long-term investors to capture value from both multiple expansion and earnings growth.

Thesis statement

Here are three reasons why I am adding NEM to my portfolio.

Diversification- Since I am an income-focused investor, most of my positions consist of REITs, financials, energy and similar/conventional sectors. Having a less correlated position in my portfolio comes in handy especially against the backdrop of a looming crisis and the increasing geopolitical risks

Since I am an income-focused investor, most of my positions consist of REITs, financials, energy and similar/conventional sectors. Having a less correlated position in my portfolio comes in handy especially against the backdrop of a looming crisis and the increasing geopolitical risks Upside potential- Even though the key motivation is the diversification benefit, I would still prefer to enjoy some relative upside from this investment irrespective of how my remaining portfolio performs. In this case, through NEM, investors can access both the protection and upside.

Even though the key motivation is the diversification benefit, I would still prefer to enjoy some relative upside from this investment irrespective of how my remaining portfolio performs. In this case, through NEM, investors can access both the protection and upside. Yield- As an income-seeking investor, I expect that each incremental capital that is committed generates yield, thus further growing my current income streams. Suffering an opportunity cost at the yield-level by introducing a layer of protection is not an option.

In a nutshell, NEM combines all three elements that are critical for me when seeking additional defense on top of traditional criteria (e.g., fortress balance sheet, FCF stability, well-structured debt maturity profile) that come along with my income producing allocations.

Let me now explain why, in my opinion, Newmont could be deemed a solid buy for investors, who want to capture diversification/protection, price appreciation and, at the same time, some tangible streams of current income.

Key considerations Why NEM is a buy

The First consideration is the most obvious one that was also mentioned above: i.e., great timing from a share price perspective. In the past three years, NEM has lost around 45% of its market cap due to mainly company-specific reasons such as operational struggles to bring several production levers on line, increasing regulatory risks in Africa, Mexico and other smaller geographies of NEM, ~$17 billion acquisition etc. On top of this, interest rates have risen putting more pressure on NEM's FCF.

Yet, all of this is transitory and the most important message is that NEM's portfolio quality has remained excellent, easily deemed as best-in-class.

Investor Presentation

As the graphs above highlight, NEM has a diversified asset base across different regions and even a notable exposure towards copper that is not that common among other gold producers.

Namely, all of the aforementioned headwinds have not changed the underlying value or placed NEM in a difficult financial position that could trigger value-destructive equity dilution.

It is actually, the opposite. And this leads to the second consideration, which is growing production volumes.

Thanks to several acquisitions and organic growth avenues, NEM has outlined a plan of increasing the production year over year until 2028. This will mostly stem from its 10 Tier 1 sites and six world class copper mines.

Investor Presentation

So, already from this we can assume that NEM will experience a positive momentum in the volume growth that should, in turn, offer some protection on the top-line in case gold prices start to fall. Granted, in the case of dropping gold prices, the margins will fall, but the volume increase can contribute to the cash generation, growing the absolute result.

What is important to underscore here is that these production projections do not include six non-core assets that management will try to divest over the foreseeable future.

Third, because of the asset rotation (i.e., selling off the non-core pieces) and a gradual integration of the previous acquisitions, NEM will be able to realize synergetic effects across its Tier-1 portfolio locations.

The first tangible milestone in terms of the benefits from synergies is achieving $500 million of annual savings until 2025. More practically, this should come from G&A savings, supply chain optimization and productivity improvements in a bit older mines.

Investor Presentation

Fourth, NEM's balance sheet is really at a very strong level. Currently, the net debt to EBITDA metric stands at only 1.1x, which coupled with the liquidity reserve of $6 billion (more than the full year EBITDA amount) de-risks NEM's position quite significantly.

Now, the previously mentioned divestitures of six non-core assets are expected to inject additional $2 billion into NEM's books. A large chunk of this is planned to be directed towards deleveraging the balance sheet even further until the net debt amount lands at the $5 billion mark.

Assuming that EBITDA remains constant (which is unlikely given cost optimization and finally optimal production volumes), after non-core asset sales, the net debt to EBITDA metric could fall to ~0.85x.

It was also comforting to hear that Karyn Ovelmen, EVP and CFO, on the recent earnings call reemphasized the focus on keeping the balance sheet at the conservative end:

Beginning with financial flexibility, the first of our 3 priorities. We intend to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet with gross debt of up to $8 million and liquidity of $7 billion, including approximately $3 billion of cash. And by maintaining a strong balance sheet, we can ensure we have the ability to steadily fund cash-generative capital projects, all while returning capital to shareholders.

The bottom line

The ~50% decline in NEM's share price over the last three years, and sound fundamentals both from the cash generation and balance sheet perspective, offer a great entry point that is complemented with an above average yield of ~3%.

The fact that Newmont possesses gigantic gold reserves coupled with notable copper mines offers investors the necessary diversification benefit from having an indirect exposure to gold.

Newmont also has the right elements in place to deliver outsized returns going forward. The success on non-core asset divestitures, synergies and stable production volumes could easily trigger the currently depressed share price shooting higher.

So it is a buy for me.

Finally, while I am buying NEM, the amount of capital that I deploy here is relatively limited for two main reasons. First, the 3% dividend yield is below my target portfolio yield level. Second, NEM is exposed to gold price risk, which might impact the underlying cash generation negatively as gold is currently trading at 10-year highs (ultimately, imposing additional volatility to my earnings).