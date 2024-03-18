Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.32K Followers

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph DeNardi - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Toni Townes-Whitley - Chief Executive Officer
Prabu Natarajan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Jason Gursky - Citi
Greg Konrad - Jefferies
Bert Subin - Stifel
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities
Josh Korn - Barclays

Operator

Hello and welcome to the SAIC Fiscal Year 2024 Q4 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Joseph DeNardi, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Joseph DeNardi

Good morning. And thank you for joining SAIC's fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. My name is Joe DeNardi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. And joining me today to discuss our business and financial results are Toni Townes-Whitley, our Chief Executive Officer; and Prabu Natarajan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today, we will discuss our results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 that ended February 2, 2024. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release, which can be found at investors.saic.com where you will also find supplemental financial presentation slides to be utilized in conjunction with today's call and a copy of management's prepared remarks. These documents, in addition to our Form 10-Q to be filed later today, should be utilized in evaluating our results and outlook along with information provided on today's call.

Please note that we may make forward-looking statements on today's call that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ

Recommended For You

About SAIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.