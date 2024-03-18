winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A “Sell” Rating for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings

This analysis follows the “Sell” rating previously assigned to Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:LTRPA) (OTCQB:LTRPB) - an Englewood, Colorado-based operator of a travel advisory platform serving demand and tourism providers in the US, UK, and internationally - and now assigns a second "Sell" rating.

Liberty TripAdvisor is the owner of the 21% stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)'s equity. TRIP is a Needham, Massachusetts-based online travel provider of travel guidance products and services worldwide through three main segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

The previous analysis showed that there was an urgent need for an improvement in the precarious economic situation. However, as corporate profitability had little chance of reversing the downward trend in a challenging macroeconomic scenario, the target was considered very difficult to achieve. Shareholders were suggested selling the shares if they could do so without major loss while, holding the shares was considered to have less chance of success due to the improbability of a better scenario.

Stocks Are Now In The Over-the-Counter markets

Shares of LTRPA Class A common stock, which traded at $1.41 a piece with a market capitalization of $191.25 million at the time of the previous “Sell” rating, experienced a downward trend until the beginning of regular trading hours on October 30, 2023, as the stock was suspended by Nasdaq, causing Liberty TripAdvisor to transition to The OTC Markets Group, Inc. (OTC) to ensure “best course of action”.

Shares have recovered somewhat since trading over the counter, although they are still no better positioned than the previous "Sell" rating. In my opinion, the positive trend, as discussed below, is not associated with prospects of a business that expands going forward and will therefore most likely disappear as the short-term effect of the triggers diminishes.

Shares of class A common stock of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. traded at $1.51 for a market cap of $142.26 million as of this writing.

Shares trade above the MA Ribbon (SMA, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-days). Shares are near the upper limit of the 52-week range of $0.15 to $1.73.

The 14-day relative strength indicator of 61.6 suggests that shares are nearing overbought levels and may be ready to pull back.

Shares of LTRPB Class B common stock traded at $26/piece for a market capitalization of $180.09 million as of the previous “Sell” rating, also landed on the OTC market following a plunge in the share price. However, these are characterized by extremely low trading volumes. For LTRPB stock, the average trading volume (3 months) is 524 shares. LTRPA shares have an average volume (3 months) of 484,837 shares exchanged.

Shares of class B common stock of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. traded at $8.05 for a market cap of $142.26 million as of this writing.

Shares trade below the MA Ribbon (SMA, 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-days). Shares are much closer to the lower limit than the upper limit of the 52-week range of $4.08 to $48.82.

The Reason For A Sell Rating: More Headwinds Lie Ahead

In this analysis, the current market valuation is seen as an opportunity to sell shares and make money if, of course, they were previously purchased at a significantly lower price. This analysis believes that the recently observed increase in the share price is not a sign of a better outlook, but rather the impact of some takeover rumors, which, are far from coming true, because the mention of “no deal may happen”, had a positive impact on the value of the share.

These takeover rumors highlight the possibility of a sale of TRIP – in which Liberty TripAdvisor holds a 21% stake – to private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO). However, with the economic environment currently offering no reason for optimism about the US travel information provider, but rather predicting continued bearish sentiment towards its business, these takeover rumors are leading to an unearned upside in the stock price of LTRPA, according to this analysis.

Furthermore, Liberty TripAdvisor stock, like many other US-listed stocks, has undoubtedly benefited from exogenous factors such as the nine-week November winning streak in the S&P 500 index, the AI hype, enthusiasm for weight loss drugs and strong recovery of crypto stocks on the US market, as well as the extremely bullish sentiment for S&P's "magnificent-7 stocks" in 2023 and "magnificent-3 stocks" in early 2024.

On top of the exogenous factors mentioned above, the stock price may also have been boosted by the fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results released in mid-February 2024, as they show a sharp increase in non-GAAP earnings. This improvement as explained below, does not have the legs to unfold positive effects for much longer.

Analysis of Full Year 2023 Financial Results

TRIP closed full-year 2023 with non-GAAP net income of $186 million, or $1.29 of diluted earnings per share. This result is better than the full-year 2022 non-GAAP net income of $109 million, or $0.75 of diluted earnings per share. In the final quarter of 2023, TRIP reported non-GAAP net income of $55 million or $0.38 in diluted earnings per share, versus non-GAAP net income of $10 million or $0.07 in diluted earnings per share for the final quarter of 2022.

Given the way TRIP has mainly achieved its earnings improvement, i.e. by downsizing the organization through a smaller number of employees, the upside potential for the stock price may not have enough momentum to deliver positive effects much further out, as the company's decision to rationalize capacity is not a prerequisite for business expansion. For a company that instead lays the foundation for the expansion of the organization, the holding has a greater chance to appreciate, as the market recognizes that the stock is on its way to reflecting a larger scale of the company.

Indeed, compared to the 70% year-over-year increase shown in 2023 earnings, analysts now expect significantly weaker annual earnings growth of around 20% in the next few years, reflecting two things mainly:

a) how sales are developing, i.e. not in line with a business that is expanding, since growth rates, as will be analyzed later, are gradually slowing down.

b) the consequences of a staff reduction, which in the form of lower operating costs cannot guarantee the same kind of support to income growth as the long-term effect of an investment activity. The latter is the case when it is necessary to expand the organization's capacity to respond to a scenario of higher demand for products and services. As we will see later, in the situation of TRIP, demand for tourism services faces a bleak scenario, with weaker consumption and stagnant investment, reflecting high uncertainty.

Earnings are said to be the main driver of the share price, but given a very challenging scenario for the TRIP business, holding Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings shares today poses significant investment risk. By selling Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings shares now, the retail investor reduces the investment risk, as he would benefit from a share price which, in my opinion, has grown undeservedly, given how the future scenario of the TRIP business is likely to develop. The recent share price increase was driven by exogenous factors and a cause of earnings growth, which in terms of sustainability, cannot guarantee the same support as the company's expansion strategy would in the long run.

Furthermore, against the risk that the shares may rise after the Sell rating has been implemented - although the probability of such an event occurring in my opinion is not high, given the aspects highlighted in this analysis - the retail investor can allocate the funds in the markets, which currently bear higher likelihood of establishing a bullish sentiment as capable to exploit, rather than be just resilient amid current challenging macroeconomic conditions. One such market could be, for example, the market for precious metals, as the headwinds of a looming recession or economic downturn reinforce the safe-haven properties of these assets. As for gold, the safe haven par excellence, analysts remain bullish on the price per ounce for 2024 and “continue to recommend it as a portfolio hedge”, with investors actually eyeing a rise from the current $2,148.82 up to $2,500/oz.

The current situation regarding the revenues of Tripadvisor or TRIP is essentially as follows. Before analyzing the other fundamentals of TRIP, please remember that 21% of TRIP shares are owned by Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

The revenue growth of TRIP is declining due to weaker demand, while investors instead want the revenue growth rate to improve over time.

TTM's revenue of $1.79 billion in the December 2023 quarter was up 19.84% year-on-year.

However, the growth rate is significantly slower compared to a) the same quarter of the prior year (TTM sales growth rate in Q4 2022 was up 65.41% YoY), and b) on a sequential basis (TTM sales growth rate in Q3 2023 was up 27.05% YoY). This is because people in Western countries become more aware of the impact on their spending power of the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates against elevated inflation.

The following print screen provides a better picture of the decline in sales growth after the rapid recovery from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus, completed in 2022.

In addition, the retail investor is invited to consider the following aspect: the year-on-year growth trends recorded in each third quarter of the year, represent a very strong and reliable indicator that demand for TRIP services is decreasing over time, as this is the quarter when people in postindustrial, richer economies in Western countries go on holiday, marking the yearly peak: TRIP saw its quarterly revenue increase by 16.12% YoY in the September 2023 quarter, noticeably lower than the 51.49% YoY growth rate in the September 2022 quarter, and the 100.66% YoY growth rate in the September 2021 quarter.

To date, the company has reduced its workforce, leading to an improvement in operating profit over the past twelve months (see chart below “Operating Expenses & Income” from Seeking Alpha, sorted by absolute values).

However, the leaner organization still proves to be insufficient as a result of the following findings:

a) As a percentage of sales (see table below "Operating Expenses and Income" from Seeking Alpha, sorted by “As % of Sales”), the annual operating income is still far from recovering to the pre-pandemic levels.

In an effort to relieve margins from the negative pressure of weaker demand, Tripadvisor, or TRIP (21% of its shares are owned by Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.) is cutting operating costs by laying off employees. But even long after the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, there is still a lot of work to be done for the TRIP business to restore profitability, and continue where we left off a few years ago.

b) Additionally, GAAP net profit significantly dropped year-on-year, so the headwinds from weaker demand are still not being offset as well as they should have been.

Full-year 2023 net income was $10 million, down 50% year-over-year, or $0.07 basic earnings per share, down from $0.14 for full year of 2022.

TRIP's annual net income over the past 10 years:

TRIP's Basic EPS over the past 10 years:

c) Profitability by segment recorded the following developments: The Brand Tripadvisor segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $348 million, representing 34% of revenue in full-year 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $345 million, or 36% of revenue, in the Full year 2022, as the decline in sales, marketing and administrative expenses (as a percentage of sales) in the final quarter due to lower headcount were not enough to offset the impact of other costs that increased during the year, as a result of reorganization and restructuring initiatives.

The Viator segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $0 million or 0% of revenue for full 2023 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11 million or -2% of revenue for full 2022, primarily due to lower selling and marketing expenses (as a percentage of sales) due to a lower number of employees.

TheFork segment recorded a full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA loss of $14 million, or -9% of revenue, compared to a 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $39 million, or -31% of revenue, primarily driven by lower sales and marketing costs (as a percentage of sales) as the company engaged in cost-saving measures.

A leaner organization has so far proven insufficient to absorb the negative impact of weaker demand, and as to what trend demand might now take, developments in the tourism sector do not currently inspire optimism, given the challenging global macroeconomic environment.

In the US, the economic recession is signaled by an inverted yield curve for the spread between a 10-year yield of 4.186% and a 3-month yield of 5.389% on US Treasury bonds. The indicator, developed by Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey, has correctly predicted several major economic downturns over the past six decades. Weighed down by stagnant growth in the UK and the major Eurozone economies, as well as gloomy growth prospects also in Japan, tourism is among the sectors suffering from the current macroeconomic uncertainty worldwide, as it is not seen as a strictly necessary expenditure item in household budgets. Tourist arrivals are falling and tourism revenues - another measure of vacation affordability - are struggling to regain the momentum they had before the pandemic. As further evidence: The cost of dining out is also quite discouraging for guests looking to spend an evening in the restaurant, as it is rising significantly faster than for food at grocery stores, which is not conducive to the climate in which the Liberty-owned business operates.

Alternatively, the company could try to pass on the higher operating costs to the end user. But amid demand already under pressure from increased borrowing costs and elevated inflation, as evidenced by the fact that the services sector is currently raising retail prices at the slowest pace since early 2020, TripAdvisor would most likely have very little chance of success.

Let's see with what financial position the stock will face the headwinds.

The Financial Condition

As of December 30, 2023, the balance sheet had cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion (flat from the previous analysis) against total debt of $1.5 billion (up 11% from the previous analysis). Approx. 98% of the total cash is held by the company's subsidiary, TripAdvisor, and becomes available to the consolidated company with the consent of Tripadvisor's minority shareholders as well.

Instead, as a result of the outstanding debt, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings incurred $67 million in TTM interest expense as of the December 2023 quarter. The TTM interest expense compared to the TTM operating income of $138 million, results in a TTM interest coverage ratio of 2.1 (TTM operating income/TTM interest expense), which is slightly acceptable, since it is believed that the minimum value for this leverage ratio is 1.5. However, thanks to the large amount of liquid assets that the company has, there should be no problems meeting the financial obligations arising from the outstanding debts.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. shares have been driven higher recently by exogenous factors and takeover rumors, rather than improving fundamentals.

The recent increase in stock price is also due to non-GAAP income improvement, but the cause of this improvement does not guarantee the sustainability of income growth over the long term, as would be the case with a business expansion strategy.

The US travel information provider's business is now being influenced by the need to cut back and reorganize, due to weak demand for tourism services, as household budgets struggle with higher borrowing costs and elevated inflation, while wages are slow to adjust to the changing cost of living.

With a recession looming in 2024, I don't think this stock can continue to recover from its current levels in the near future. Retail investors may want to capitalize on this share price level, which has recently risen somewhat due to short-term triggers and sell shares at a profit if he can make a profit.

