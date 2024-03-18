Exagen Inc. (XGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Aballi - President and CEO

Kamal Adawi - CFO

Ryan Douglas - IR

Conference Call Participants

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Exagen Inc.’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I’ll hand the conference over to Ryan Douglas with Investor Relations. Mr. Douglas, you may now begin your presentation.

Ryan Douglas

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Exagen Inc. released financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.exagen.com. John Aballi, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host this morning's call.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy and future financial and operating performance, including guidance for the quarter, potential profitability, or current and future product offerings and reimbursement and coverage, are based upon current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and all description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please see the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including